Travel and Tourism - Pakistan - August 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Tourism is a tool for economic and social development … and there is a need to concentrate on religious, sports and cultural values of our society and portray a positive image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.”
- Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, managing director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, March 2017

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What are the major opportunities and challenges for tourism in Pakistan?
  • How important are domestic and inbound tourism to Pakistan’s future economic growth?
  • Which niche tourism sectors offer growth potential for investors in Pakistan?
  • How is Pakistan positioning itself to appeal to emerging tourism source markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East? 
  • How can Pakistan’s authorities address critical issues of safety and security for visitors?

US $226.61 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Pakistan: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

              • The Northern Mountains
                • UNESCO World Heritage sites

                • Tourism and the Economy

                      • Figure 1: Pakistan’s GDP growth at constant prices, 2012-19
                      • Figure 2: Value of the Pakistani Rupee versus key currencies, 2012-17
                      • Figure 3: Pakistan urban versus rural population & overall population growth, 2015-17
                    • Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project
                      • The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

                      • Arrivals

                        • International
                          • Figure 4: Foreign visitors to Pakistan vs government target, 2013-18
                        • Domestic
                          • Figure 5: Projected domestic tourists in Pakistan, 2013-18

                      • Market Characteristics

                        • International
                          • Purpose of visit
                            • Length of stay
                              • Domestic
                                • Purpose of visit
                                  • Seasonality
                                    • Length of stay

                                    • Transport

                                      • Air
                                          • Figure 6: Top 10 airlines for international passenger disembarkation in Pakistan, 2015-16
                                          • Figure 7: Top 10 airlines for international passenger embarkation in Pakistan, 2015-16
                                        • Road/Rail
                                          • Sea

                                          • Accommodation

                                              • Figure 8: Projected total of hotels & hotel rooms in Pakistan, 2013-18
                                              • Figure 9: Average hotel price at Pakistan’s most popular destinations, 2016
                                            • Hotel investment

                                            • Tourism News

                                              • What Next?

                                                Companies Covered

                                                To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

