Travel and Tourism - Pakistan - August 2017
“Tourism is a tool for economic and social development … and there is a need to concentrate on religious, sports and cultural values of our society and portray a positive image of Pakistan to the rest of the world.”
- Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, managing director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, March 2017
This report looks at the following areas:
- What are the major opportunities and challenges for tourism in Pakistan?
- How important are domestic and inbound tourism to Pakistan’s future economic growth?
- Which niche tourism sectors offer growth potential for investors in Pakistan?
- How is Pakistan positioning itself to appeal to emerging tourism source markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East?
- How can Pakistan’s authorities address critical issues of safety and security for visitors?
Table of contents
Pakistan: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- The Northern Mountains
- UNESCO World Heritage sites
- The Northern Mountains
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Pakistan’s GDP growth at constant prices, 2012-19
- Figure 2: Value of the Pakistani Rupee versus key currencies, 2012-17
- Figure 3: Pakistan urban versus rural population & overall population growth, 2015-17
- Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project
- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 4: Foreign visitors to Pakistan vs government target, 2013-18
- Domestic
- Figure 5: Projected domestic tourists in Pakistan, 2013-18
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Length of stay
- International
Transport
- Air
- Figure 6: Top 10 airlines for international passenger disembarkation in Pakistan, 2015-16
- Figure 7: Top 10 airlines for international passenger embarkation in Pakistan, 2015-16
- Road/Rail
- Sea
- Air
Accommodation
- Figure 8: Projected total of hotels & hotel rooms in Pakistan, 2013-18
- Figure 9: Average hotel price at Pakistan’s most popular destinations, 2016
- Hotel investment
Tourism News
What Next?
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.