Travel and Tourism - Thailand - August 2017
“The tourism industry is now at the cusp of change. We are re-inventing and repositioning ourselves in line with the changes taking place in global travel trends.”
- Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports
This report looks at the following areas:
- What is meant by ‘zero-dollar’ tours?
- Why is King Rama V especially revered in Thailand?
- Over the past decade, what has accounted for the surge in foreign tourists to South East Asia?
- What is Thailand 4.0 and how does it relate to tourism?
Table of contents
Thailand: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
- Tourist regions
- The north-east
- The north
- The central and east coast
- The south
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Thailand’s ranking among the top 10 countries for international tourism receipts, 2014-15
- Figure 2: Revenues from international tourism, 2012-16
- Figure 3: Travel & tourism economy showing direct & indirect impact on employment & GDP, 2006 & 2016
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 4: Number of international tourist arrivals to South East Asia, 2006 & 2016
- Figure 5: International tourist arrivals in Thailand, 2012-16
- Figure 6: International tourist arrivals by source market, 2016
- The inbound market from China
- Domestic
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Figure 7: Accommodation occupancy rates by region, 2016
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- Purpose of visit/Length of stay
- Seasonality
- International
Transport
- Air
- Figure 8: List of busiest airports around the world, showing the number of passengers handled in 2016
- Figure 9: Passenger traffic at Thailand’s principal airports, 2016
- Airport upgrades
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Air
Accommodation
- Figure 10: Accommodation occupancy rates by region, 2016
- New hotel openings
- The MICE market
Tourism News
- Thailand 4.0
- Marketing Thailand
What Next?
