Travel and Tourism - Thailand - August 2017

“The tourism industry is now at the cusp of change. We are re-inventing and repositioning ourselves in line with the changes taking place in global travel trends.”
- Mrs Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Minister of Tourism and Sports

This report looks at the following areas:

  • What is meant by ‘zero-dollar’ tours?
  • Why is King Rama V especially revered in Thailand?
  • Over the past decade, what has accounted for the surge in foreign tourists to South East Asia? 
  • What is Thailand 4.0 and how does it relate to tourism?

Table of contents

  1. Thailand: Key Facts

    • Introduction

      • Data Sources

        • Background

          • History
            • Geography

            • Attractions

                • Tourist regions
                  • The north-east
                    • The north
                      • The central and east coast
                        • The south

                        • Tourism and the Economy

                            • Figure 1: Thailand’s ranking among the top 10 countries for international tourism receipts, 2014-15
                            • Figure 2: Revenues from international tourism, 2012-16
                            • Figure 3: Travel & tourism economy showing direct & indirect impact on employment & GDP, 2006 & 2016

                        • Arrivals

                          • International
                            • Figure 4: Number of international tourist arrivals to South East Asia, 2006 & 2016
                            • Figure 5: International tourist arrivals in Thailand, 2012-16
                            • Figure 6: International tourist arrivals by source market, 2016
                          • The inbound market from China
                            • Domestic

                            • Market Characteristics

                              • International
                                • Purpose of visit
                                  • Seasonality
                                    • Figure 7: Accommodation occupancy rates by region, 2016
                                  • Length of stay
                                    • Domestic
                                      • Purpose of visit/Length of stay
                                        • Seasonality

                                        • Transport

                                          • Air
                                            • Figure 8: List of busiest airports around the world, showing the number of passengers handled in 2016
                                            • Figure 9: Passenger traffic at Thailand’s principal airports, 2016
                                          • Airport upgrades
                                            • Road
                                              • Rail
                                                • Sea

                                                • Accommodation

                                                    • Figure 10: Accommodation occupancy rates by region, 2016
                                                  • New hotel openings
                                                    • The MICE market

                                                    • Tourism News

                                                        • Thailand 4.0
                                                          • Marketing Thailand

                                                          • What Next?

