“The future is looking exceptionally bright for Vietnam as a tourist destination and it is clear the tourism industry is set to grow as the country continues to establish itself as one of the leading destinations in South East Asia. Welcoming more than 10 million international visitors for the first time in 2016, Vietnam has a first-class tourism product that includes both cultural and natural attractions that appeal to a broad visitor base and has made itself visitor friendly through a variety of visa options that make it easy and cost-effective to visit.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: