Travel and Tourism - Vietnam - August 2017
“The future is looking exceptionally bright for Vietnam as a tourist destination and it is clear the tourism industry is set to grow as the country continues to establish itself as one of the leading destinations in South East Asia. Welcoming more than 10 million international visitors for the first time in 2016, Vietnam has a first-class tourism product that includes both cultural and natural attractions that appeal to a broad visitor base and has made itself visitor friendly through a variety of visa options that make it easy and cost-effective to visit.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- What are the major tourism attractions in the country?
- How does tourism contribute to the economy?
- Where do international tourists come from and when do they come?
- How do the country’s transport and hospitality sectors impact on the tourism sector?
- What does the future hold for Vietnam’s tourism sector?




Table of contents
Vietnam: Key Facts
Introduction
Data Sources
Background
- History
- Geography
- History
Attractions
Tourism and the Economy
- Figure 1: Vietnam’s GDP % growth, 2012-16
- Figure 2: Total tourism receipts, 2012-16
Arrivals
- International
- Figure 3: International visitor arrivals, 2012-16
- Figure 4: Percentage of international visitor arrivals by region, 2014
- Figure 5: International visitor arrivals by top source market, 2015-16
- Domestic
- Figure 6: Domestic visitor arrivals, 2011-15
- International
Market Characteristics
- International
- Purpose of visit
- Seasonality
- Figure 7: International visitor arrivals by month, 2015-17
- Length of stay
- Domestic
- International
Transport
- Figure 8: International visitor arrivals by mode of transport, 2014-16
- Air
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
Accommodation
- Figure 9: Number of tourist accommodation establishments, 2013-15
Tourism News
- Ho Chi Minh City to develop waterway tourism
- Community-based tourism and homestays focus for Sapa
- Vietnam’s beaches the world’s cheapest
- Ho Chi Minh City to develop waterway tourism
What Next?
- Targeting growth markets
- Tourism set to benefit from wide-ranging investments
- Tourism forecasts
- Targeting growth markets
