Travel in Canada - Canada - March 2017
"The travel and tourism industry in Canada is in a position to take advantage of a weak Canadian Dollar in attracting international visitors (particularly US residents) as well as those Canadians deterred from travelling to the US due to the stronger US Dollar. Operators in the category will need to address cost-sensitivities as the majority of consumers are influenced by price when choosing a destination. This may translate to the need for brands to offer promotions highlighting seasonal activities and attractions. Incentives and last minute deals will enhance the opportunity to lure consumers seeking an affordable getaway. Furthermore, consumer attitudes indicate that Canadians are performing research prior to their trip and that they enjoy planning activities before arrival at a destination, thus consumers will more likely be confident in the booking process."
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Price is the top influencing factor when choosing a destination
- Canadian leisure travellers like to plan
- Some need a reminder of Canada’s offerings
