“The travel money market has benefited from rising numbers of people going abroad. However, the decline in the value of the Pound following the Brexit vote will change the way people shop for travel money. Exchange rates are already one of the most important factors when choosing travel money; however, holidaymakers now expect to spend more time shopping around for a good deal and ensuring they budget accurately.”

– Jessica Galletley, Financial Services Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: