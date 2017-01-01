Trends in Health & Wellness - China - August 2017
“Consumers feel healthier than two years ago, while a good number of them are more interested in holistic and non-medical health management approaches. As the importance of emotional healthcare is increasingly acknowledged, more people tend to eat healthy food and do sports not just for health but to induce happy feelings. They also actively participate in trendy, exciting recreational activities as well as indulging, relaxing ones so that every day they live is different and meaningful.”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- From solving physical problems to providing emotional care
- It is time for auto-reading my body
- Still need to keep it on the hush-hush?
- Being healthy can also be fun
Overview
Executive Summary
- The consumer
- Desire to prove “healthiness” via data
- Figure 1: Comparison of health issues in 2015 and 2017, May 2017
- Self-service rising to be the next thing in medical and health areas
- Figure 2: Methods used to examine and diagnose health conditions, May 2017
- Figure 3: Channels used for information about prenatal and postnatal care, contraception and contraceptive products, May 2017
- Not everyone chooses to do “easy” sports for health
- Figure 4: Sports done in the last six months – Word cloud, May 2017
- Figure 5: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, May 2017
- Scope to improve food labels and packaging
- Figure 6: Information sought on food labels, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
The Market
- Health-related claims in food and drink categories globally
- Figure 7: Top 20 health-related claims (including beauty enhancing, free from, functional, minus, natural and plus) used in the global food and drink market, Jan 2013-Dec 2015 vs Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Health-related claims in food and drinks categories in China
- Figure 8: Top 20 health-related claims (including beauty enhancing, free from, functional, minus, natural and plus) used in the Chinese food and drink market, Jan 2013-Dec 2015 vs Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Trends in health-related claims by categories
- Figure 9: Top 15 categories seeing the most launches of products with health-related claims (including beauty enhancing, free from, functional, minus, natural and plus) in the global market, Jan 2013-Dec 2015 vs Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Figure 10: Top 15 categories seeing the most launches of products with health-related claims (including beauty enhancing, free from, functional, minus, natural and plus) in the Chinese market, Jan 2013-Dec 2015 vs Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Health-related claims in food and drink categories globally
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The change of consumers’ perception on their health
- Key factors in managing health: convenience and privacy
- Big potential in sports market
- The change of consumers’ perception on their health
Health Issues
- Feeling healthier than two years ago?
- Figure 11: Comparison of health issues suffered from in 2015 and 2017, May 2017
- Less sophisticated consumers have lower awareness of health issues
- Figure 12: Health issues suffered from, by education level, May 2017
- More active, more unhappy with current health solutions
- Figure 13: Consumers who claim not having any of the health issues listed, by different types of consumers, May 2017
- Women are more likely than men to get the hang of health management
- Figure 14: Comparison of health issues suffered from in 2015 and 2017, by gender, May 2017
- Link between age and illness
- Figure 15: Comparison of health issues suffered from between 20-49s and over-55s, by age, May 2017
- Figure 16: Selected health issues suffered from, by age, May 2017
- Feeling healthier than two years ago?
Health Diagnostics
- Low-cost channels are where people tend to seek medical help
- Figure 17: Methods used to examine and diagnose health conditions, May 2017
- The rise of online doctor resources and self-diagnosis devices
- Younger generations tend not to adopt new ways to measure health
- Figure 18: Average number of health issues suffered from and methods of health diagnostics, by age, May 2017
- Figure 19: Consumers who rely on their own experiences to diagnose health, by age and gender, May 2017
- Becoming a parent brings more health issues?
- Figure 20: Average number of health issues suffered from and methods of health diagnostics, by family structure, May 2017
- Low-cost channels are where people tend to seek medical help
Channels Used for Information about Sexual Health
- Online resources trump hospitals and friends for non-emergency and/or embarrassing issues
- Figure 21: Channels used for information about prenatal and postnatal care, contraception and contraceptive products, May 2017
- Figure 22: Channels used for information about sex toys and sexual life enhancement, May 2017
- Professional opinions are more valued due to lack of input from schools and parents
- Brands and retailers can fulfil the role of sexual health educators
- More ignorant of sex toys
- Figure 23: Lack of awareness of specific sexual health issues, by material status, May 2017
- Young cohorts are less exploratory due to the protection of ivory towers
- Figure 24: Selected channels used or information about prenatal and postnatal care, contraception and contraceptive products, by age, May 2017
- Men and women are still not equally judged
- Online resources trump hospitals and friends for non-emergency and/or embarrassing issues
Sports and Fitness
- Running is most popular
- Figure 25: Sports done in the last six months – Word cloud, May 2017
- Figure 26: Participation in running, jogging and walking in the last six months, by age, May 2017
- Yoga, the next to hit the mainstream
- A considerable number of people are not in the habit of exercising
- An almost-unified sports market
- Figure 27: Most common sports done in the last six months, May 2017
- Women and men do not share the same “taste”
- Figure 28: Selected sports done in the last six months, by gender, May 2017
- Running is most popular
Motivations to Do Sports
- Emotional wellbeing is a key reason of doing sports
- Figure 29: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, May 2017
- “Vanity” and “fun” are not the main purpose of doing sports
- Women do sports out of different motivations
- Figure 30: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, by gender, May 2017
- Profile of niche sports lovers
- Role of company types in choice of sports
- Figure 31: Reasons for doing sports and fitness activities, by company type, May 2017
- Emotional wellbeing is a key reason of doing sports
Information Sought on Food Labels
- Simplify nutritional information with symbols
- Figure 32: Information sought on food labels, May 2017
- Figure 33: Examples of using symbols to communicate information
- Figure 34: Conceptual supermarket receipt
- “Low sodium” could be the next winning product claim
- Who are most conscious about food labels?
- Figure 35: Information sought on food labels, by gender, May 2017
- Figure 36: Information sought on food labels, by company type, May 2017
- Simplify nutritional information with symbols
Meet the Mintropolitans
- More concerned about health
- Figure 37: health issues suffered from, by consumer classification, May 2017
- More active in keeping health issues in control
- Figure 38: Methods used to examine and diagnose health conditions, by consumer classification, May 2017
- Figure 39: Awareness of information on sexual health, by consumer classification, May 2017
- Wish to be exposed to a wider range of information channels
- Figure 40: Types of sexual health information obtained via BBS forums, by consumer classification, May 2017
- Figure 41: Types of sexual health information obtained via brand adverts and online shopping sites, by consumer classification, May 2017
- More passionate about and dependent on sports
- Looking for organic certification and dietary fibre
- Figure 42: Information sought on food labels, by consumer classification, May 2017
- More concerned about health
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
