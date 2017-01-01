Trends in Health & Wellness - China - August 2017

“Consumers feel healthier than two years ago, while a good number of them are more interested in holistic and non-medical health management approaches. As the importance of emotional healthcare is increasingly acknowledged, more people tend to eat healthy food and do sports not just for health but to induce happy feelings. They also actively participate in trendy, exciting recreational activities as well as indulging, relaxing ones so that every day they live is different and meaningful.”

– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: