Trust and Brands - UK - January 2017
“Trust acts as a building block for many other positive brand attributes, including the creation of perceived standout and brand preference. While the most trusted brands tend to be market-leading ones that have had high exposure to consumers, there are a significant minority of brands, predominantly non-FMCG, that are able to rely on reputation rather than active experience to generate trust.”
– Richard Hopping, Brand and Household Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Usage a major defining factor in building trust
- Brands that score highly on trust tend to stand out
- A link between trust and preference
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- Functional and FMCG brands reign supreme
- Figure 1: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2015-December 2016
- A similar story to 2016, but with some different characters
- Figure 2: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2014-December 2015 (for 2015) and January 2015-December 2016 (for 2016)
- Loans brands are a marked category
- Figure 3: Lowest scoring brands for agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2015-December 2016
- Figure 4: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand usage, January 2015-December 2016
- Brands that score highly on trust tend to stand out
- Figure 5: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by perceived brand differentiation (net of “It stands out as being somewhat different from other brands” and “It’s a unique brand which really stands out from other brands”), January 2015-December 2016
- A link between trust and preference
- Figure 6: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand commitment (Net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-December 2016
- Trust not necessarily a defining factor of satisfaction
- Figure 7: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand satisfaction (Net of “Excellent” and “Good” reviews of experience*), January 2015-December 2016
- Trust can add value
- Figure 8: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that is worth paying more for”, January 2015-December 2016
- Some brands not reliant on active experience
- Figure 9: Brands with the highest trust to usage ratio, January 2015-December 2016
- What we think
Brand Overview – What You Need to Know
- Strength of Heinz and NIVEA evident
- A similar story to 2016, but with some different characters
- Loans brands are a marked category
- Smaller finance brands feel the strain
Brands with High Trust Levels
- Figure 10: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2015-December 2016
- Amazon is a brand leader
- Samsung inclusion highlights changing consumer lifestyles
- Strength of Heinz and NIVEA evident
- Figure 11: Awareness and usage of the most trusted brands, January 2015-December 2016
- Trusted brands outperform average on experience
- Figure 12: Satisfaction and likely recommendation of the most trusted brands, January 2016-December 2016
A Comparison with 2016
- A similar story, with some different characters
- Figure 13: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2014 – December 2015 (for 2015) and January 2015-December 2016 (for 2016)
- The risers: Amazon, Colgate, NIVEA, Dove, Samsung
- Figure 14: User profile of Dove, May 2015
- The fallers: Johnson’s, Pyrex, B&Q, Andrex
Brands that Lack High Trust Levels
- Loans brands are a marked category
- Figure 15: Lowest scoring brands for agreement with “A brand that I trust”, January 2015-December 2016
- Smaller finance brands feel the strain
- Tabloid newspapers struggle to build trust in spite of high usage
Sector Review – What You Need to Know
- Link between usage and trust evident in FMCG sectors
- Active experience less influential on trust in fashion sector
- Post Office most trusted financial services brand
- A difficult situation for media brands
- Changing consumer habits feeding through to brand attitudes
- Samsung shows the potential for technology brands
Automotive
- Vehicle recovery more trusted than car marques
- Figure 16: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the automotive sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Ford the most trusted car marque
Beauty and Personal Care
- Market leader Colgate is most trusted BPC brand
- Strong presence from NIVEA and Gillette
- Figure 17: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the BPC sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Functional brands score more highly than those that provide glamour
Drink
- Link between usage and trust evident in drinks sector
- Figure 18: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the drinks sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Lucozade and Baileys represent two outliers
Fashion
- Active experience less influential on trust in fashion sector
- Figure 19: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the fashion sector, January 2015-December 2016
- However, accessible brands still most likely to be trusted
Financial Services
- Range of financial services categories represented
- Figure 20: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the financial services sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Travelex and Asda Money outliers
Food
- Similarities between food and BPC sectors
- Figure 21: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the food sector, January 2015-December 2016
Foodservice
- Highly-used foodservice brands fare better on trust
- Figure 22: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the foodservice sector, January 2015-December 2016
Household Care
- Functional sector drives high level of trust in household care
- Yankee Candle and Dyson offer something different
- Figure 23: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the household care sector, January 2015-December 2016
Media
- A difficult situation for media brands
- Figure 24: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the media sector, January 2015-December 2016
Retail
- Amazon a brand leader
- Figure 25: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the retail sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Few glamorous brands are represented
Technology Products
- Samsung leads technology product sector, but is subject to change
- Figure 26: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the technology product sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Bose has advantage in sound space
Technology Service Providers
- The tech service provider sector shifting
- Figure 27: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the technology service provider sector, January 2015-December 2016
- History and heritage not enough in tech
Travel
- British Airways stands out on trust in travel sector
- Figure 28: Top ranking of brands by agreement with “A brand that I trust” in the travel sector, January 2015-December 2016
Influencers on Trust – What You Need to Know
- Usage a major defining factor in building trust
- Brands that score highly on trust tend to stand out
- Consumers willing to associate with trusted brands
- Satisfaction not dependent on trust
- Trust can add value
The Link between Trust and Usage
- Usage a major defining factor in building trust …
- … but some brands are less reliant on usage
- Figure 29: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand usage, January 2015-December 2016
- Usage is not always enough to build trust
The Link between Trust and Perceived Differentiation
- Brands that score highly on trust tend to stand out
- Figure 30: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by perceived brand differentiation (Net of “It stands out as being somewhat different from other brands” and “It’s a unique brand which really stands out from other brands”), January 2015-December 2016
- Premium or innovative brands more likely to stand out
- Functional, habitual brands skewed more towards trust
The Link between Trust and Brand Preference
- A link between trust and preference
- Figure 31: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand commitment (net of agreement with “This is a favourite brand” and “I prefer this brand over others”), January 2015-December 2016
- Microsoft and Google’s habitual use creates preference
- Trust as a building block towards commitment
The Link between Trust and Satisfaction
- All brands equally capable of creating trust
- Figure 32: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by brand satisfaction (net of “Excellent” and “Good” reviews of experience*), January 2015-December 2016
- Low scoring brands on satisfaction generally have low scores for trust
- Niche beauty brands capable of creating satisfaction despite low trust
The Link between Trust and Innovation
- Innovation not necessarily a driver of trust
- Halo and horns effect evident
- Figure 33: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that is innovative”, January 2015-December 2016
The Link between Trust and Caring about Health and Wellbeing
- BPC and household care sectors demonstrate correlation
- Figure 34: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that cares about my health/wellbeing”, January 2015-December 2016
- Caring about health is less important in the generation of trust in food sector
The Link between Trust and Being Worth Paying More For
- A general link between the two factors
- Premium brands lack accessibility to promote as much trust as others
- Figure 35: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that is worth paying more for”, January 2015-December 2016
- Amazon is an outlier
The Link between Trust and Caring for the Environment
- Link between trust and environment not set in stone
- Figure 36: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that cares for the environment”, January 2015-December 2016
- Niche nature of ethical brands impacts on generation of trust
The Link between Trust and Social Responsibility
- Limited link between trust and social responsibility
- Figure 37: Agreement with “A brand that I trust”, by agreement with “A brand that is socially responsible”, January 2015-December 2016
- Ecover and The Body Shop are stark outliers
Cross Category Review – What You Need to Know
- The food sector leads on trust
- Some brands not reliant on active experience
- Prominent sub-brands in most trusted list
- Tesco Bank attacked by cyber criminals
Cross Sector Review
- Food sector leads on trust
- Figure 38: Average trust to usage ratio, by sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Household care is functional and earns regular engagement
- Myriad brands in BPC sector
- Figure 39: Average awareness of brands in different sectors, January 2015-December 2016
- Fashion’s high desirability creates more trust
- Figure 40: Average trust to usage ratio, by sector, January 2015-December 2016
- Travel and automotive sectors also benefit from glamorous image
- Health issues affect drinks sector
- Figure 41: Topic cloud around the sugar tax, 15 December 2014-15 December 2016
- Finance sector has a bad reputation
- Media brands least likely to be trusted
- Technology brands in line to boost trust
Trust without Experience
- Some brands not reliant on active experience
- Figure 42: Brands with the highest trust to usage ratio, January 2015-December 2016
- Premium traits and a useful proposition have an impact
- Designer fashion and BPC labels most likely to earn trust without usage
- Figure 43: Brands that generate more trust than usage, by sector, January 2015-November 2016
- Newspapers highly read but lack trust
- Figure 44: Brands with the lowest trust to usage ratio, January 2015-December 2016
- Retail brands make up majority of brands with low trust levels
- Figure 45: Brands with a trust to usage ratio of less than 50%, January 2015-November 2016
Trust and Sub-brands
- Prominent sub-brands in most trusted list
- But less of a catch-all pattern across all sub-brands
- Figure 46: Agreement with “A brand that I trust” by overall usage, with parent brand and sub-brands highlighted, January 2015-December 2016
- Financial services may offer an easier route for brands to expand
The Tesco Bank Hacking
- Tesco Bank attacked by cyber criminals
- Figure 47: Proportion of online conversation around Tesco Bank, 1 January 2015-14 December 2016
- Tesco Bank perhaps yet to feel the full effect
- Figure 48: Agreement with “A brand that I trust” for Tesco Bank, by users of the brand and people aware of the brand, December 2014-December 2016
- Lack of wilful intent likely to play into Tesco Bank’s favour
- Tesco Bank’s previous clean image likely to assist
- Consumers may be unsure of who to blame
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Brands Covered
