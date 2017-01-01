Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
TV Viewing Habits - UK - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“While mobile devices are being used more frequently to view TV, few people are using their smartphone to watch content outside of the home. The introduction of zero-rating data offers, such as mobile network Three’s Go Binge, while controversial, could significantly boost the ability of people to watch high-quality TV at all times on any device.”

- Rebecca McGrath, Senior Media Analyst

This report will look at the following areas:

  • Opportunities to boost mobile viewing out-of-home
  • Positioning digital ownership for the fans

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Gradual shift away from live viewing
              • Value of subscription services to overtake physical
                • Sport spending up by 24% in 2016
                  • 2018 World Cup to help boost 4K TV sales
                    • UK TV advertising falls slightly
                      • Key players
                        • Amazon offers live TV channels via customisable Amazon Channels
                          • Three introduces Go Binge to aid streaming on phones
                            • Sky Sports changes channel structure to offer more flexibility
                              • The consumer
                                • Nearly everyone watches live TV on a television set
                                  • Figure 1: Devices used to watch live TV, July 2017
                                • Subscription services are now the most popular on-demand option for 16-24s
                                  • Figure 2: Services used to watch on-demand TV, July 2017
                                • Live sport is watched by two in three men
                                  • Figure 3: Genres watched live on TV, July 2017
                                • Less than one in three smartphone viewers are watching outside the home
                                  • Figure 4: TV viewing habits on mobile devices, July 2017
                                • People don’t want all shows to be released at once
                                  • Figure 5: Attitudes towards TV viewing habits, July 2017
                                • What we think

                                • Issues and Insights

                                  • Opportunities to boost mobile viewing out-of-home
                                    • The facts
                                      • The implications
                                        • Positioning digital ownership for the fans
                                          • The facts
                                            • The implications

                                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                              • Gradual shift away from live viewing
                                                • Mintel forecasts 14% growth in pay-TV market by 2021
                                                  • Value of subscription services to overtake physical discs
                                                    • Sport spending up by 24% in 2016
                                                      • 2018 World Cup to help boost 4K TV sales
                                                        • UK TV advertising falls slightly

                                                        • Market Background

                                                          • Gradual shift away from live viewing
                                                            • Figure 6: Proportion of viewing: live, DVR and VoD, 2013-16
                                                          • Mintel forecasts 14% growth in pay-TV market by 2021
                                                            • Figure 7: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of pay-tv services, 2011-12
                                                          • Value of subscription services to overtake physical discs
                                                            • Figure 8: Value of the UK video market, 2011-16
                                                          • UK TV advertising falls slightly
                                                            • Figure 9: UK advertising expenditure, 2012-16
                                                          • 2018 FIFA World Cup to help boost 4K TV sales
                                                            • Figure 10: Value of the UK television market, 2011-21
                                                            • Figure 11: Volume of the UK television market, 2011-21
                                                          • Sport spending up by 24% in 2016
                                                            • Figure 12: Multichannel content spend in key genres, 2012-16
                                                          • Half of people find new films/TV via a trailer
                                                            • Figure 13: Sources for discovering new TV/films, June 2017

                                                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                          • The BBC, Sky and Netflix still dominate
                                                            • Sky to offer TV without a dish in 2018
                                                              • Three introduces Go Binge to aid streaming on phones
                                                                • Amazon offers live TV channels via customisable Amazon Channels
                                                                  • Netflix introduces offline viewing for mobile devices
                                                                    • Sky Sports changes channel structure to offer more flexibility
                                                                      • Virgin offers new premium set-top box

                                                                      • Market Share

                                                                        • The BBC and Sky still dominate
                                                                          • Figure 14: Top five UK broadcaster groups, % share of audience, 2016
                                                                          • Figure 15: Usage of pay-TV services, December 2016
                                                                        • BBC iPlayer leads on-demand streaming
                                                                            • Figure 16: Use of on-demand and streaming services to watch TV programmes/films, 2017

                                                                        • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                          • Sky to offer TV without a dish in 2018
                                                                            • Sky Sports changes channel structure to offer more flexibility
                                                                              • Virgin offers new premium set-top box
                                                                                • Streaming services
                                                                                  • Three introduces Go Binge to aid streaming on phones
                                                                                    • Amazon offers live TV channels via customisable Amazon Channels
                                                                                      • Netflix’s introduces offline viewing for mobile devices
                                                                                        • Subscription tier added to ITV Hub
                                                                                          • Channel 4 explores new personalised advertising
                                                                                            • Facebook launches Watch tab as the network focuses on original content

                                                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                              • Almost all watch live TV
                                                                                                • Nearly two in three watch on-demand TV
                                                                                                  • News is the most commonly watched live genre
                                                                                                    • Six in 10 watch drama on-demand
                                                                                                      • Six in 10 mobile viewers are streaming content
                                                                                                        • People don’t want all shows to be released at once
                                                                                                          • One in four will pay for better picture quality

                                                                                                          • Live TV Viewership

                                                                                                            • Live TV to always play an important role
                                                                                                              • Figure 17: Live TV viewership, July 2017
                                                                                                            • Pay-TV is the primary way people watch live
                                                                                                              • Figure 18: Services used to watch live TV, July 2017
                                                                                                            • People are still turning on the TV to watch live
                                                                                                              • Young men are the most likely to use their smartphone for live TV
                                                                                                                • Figure 19: Devices used to watch live TV. July 2017

                                                                                                            • On-demand TV Viewership

                                                                                                              • Subscription services are now the most popular on-demand option for 16-24s
                                                                                                                • Content discovery lessons from other markets
                                                                                                                  • On-demand services have changed people’s view on ownership
                                                                                                                    • Figure 20: On-demand TV Viewership, July 2017
                                                                                                                    • Figure 21: Services used to watch on-demand TV, July 2017
                                                                                                                  • Eight in 10 watch on-demand content on a TV
                                                                                                                    • One in four are watching on a smartphone
                                                                                                                      • Figure 22: Devices used to watch on-demand TV, July 2017

                                                                                                                  • TV Genres Watched

                                                                                                                    • News is the most commonly watched live genre
                                                                                                                      • Figure 23: Genres watched live on TV, July 2017
                                                                                                                    • Live sport is watched by two in three men
                                                                                                                      • New media players to put further scrutiny on 3pm football TV ban
                                                                                                                        • Figure 24: Genres watched live, by gender, July 2017
                                                                                                                      • Six in 10 watch drama on-demand
                                                                                                                        • People watch only a few on-demand genres
                                                                                                                          • Figure 25: Genres watched on-demand, July 2017

                                                                                                                      • TV Viewing Habits on Mobile Devices

                                                                                                                        • Six in 10 mobile viewers are streaming content
                                                                                                                          • Zero-rating schemes could facilitate streaming outside of the home
                                                                                                                            • Netflix lets users download content
                                                                                                                              • Figure 26: TV viewing habits on mobile devices, July 2017

                                                                                                                          • Attitudes towards TV Viewing

                                                                                                                            • People still prefer watching TV on a television
                                                                                                                              • Figure 27: Attitudes towards TV viewing habits, July 2017
                                                                                                                            • One in four will pay for better picture quality
                                                                                                                              • Boosting the digital ownership market
                                                                                                                                • Figure 28: Like to own downloads of favourite TV show/films, by age, July 2017
                                                                                                                              • People don’t want all shows to be released at once
                                                                                                                                • Parents want to be able to change the ending
                                                                                                                                  • Nearly one in four are interested in watching VR dramas
                                                                                                                                    • Figure 29: Interested in watching dramas using a virtual reality headset, by age, July 2017
                                                                                                                                  • Second screening presents challenges and opportunities for advertisers

                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                        • Consumer research methodology

