UK Retail Briefing - April 2017
An Analyst comment on Food retailing and the recent trading updates by the grocery multiples and what it means for the sector.
This month's UKRB includes:
- Spending on electricals by main product categories, 2016
- Main electricals sub sectors, growth 2012-16
- Major electricals sector, quarterly performance, 2014-16
- Leading retailers share of online spending on electrical goods, 2016
- Impact of Black Friday and where next for the sector
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Food retailers – time to take stock
- Latest figures
- Figure 1: Leading food retailers: Latest sales performance, 2016-17
- Co-op staging a strong recovery
- Tesco recovery no flash in the pan
- Morrisons recovery also looks soundly based
- Sainsbury’s lagging behind
- Asda neglecting the basics
- Where next?
- Innovations
- Food retailers – time to take stock
Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 2: Retail sales trends, 2016/17
- Figure 3: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Jan 2015-Mar 2017
- John Lewis
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 4: Real wages growth: Wages growth vs inflation, 2012-17
- Rising inflation
- Figure 5: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2016-17
- Looking forward
- Key points
Sector Focus – Electricals retailing
- Spending data- recovery in 2016
- Figure 6: Spending on electricals by main product categories, 2016
- Figure 7: Main electricals sub-sectors, growth 2012-2016 and 2015-2016
- Figure 8: Major electricals sector, quarterly performance, 2014-2016
- Black Friday
- Figure 9: Final quarter spending on electricals as proportion of full year: deviation from the average, 2009-2016
- Retail sales
- Figure 10: Electricals retailers year on year growth, 2015-17
- Online
- Figure 11: Leading online retailers estimated shares of online spending on electrical goods, 2016
- Inflation
- Figure 12: Annual % change in the price of electricals goods categories, Mar 2016- Mar 2017
- Where next?
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Clothing and footwear retailers
- Department stores
- DIY retailing
- Book retailing
- Economy
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Booker sales hit by new Tobacco legislation
- UK: Budgens operator falls into administration
- Grocers
- UK: Booths to enter joint venture in Malaysia
- UK: Brait abandons plans to list on the London Stock Exchange
- UK: Morrisons
- …outshines the ‘big four’, industry figures suggest
- …achieves first comparable sales and profit growth since 2012
- …launches in-store Indian takeaway concept
- UK: Nisa Q4 sales increase 2.2%
- UK: Sainsbury's
- …and Argos combined like-for-like sales rise 0.3%
- …launches weather-activated digital campaign
- …set to axe Phone Shops
- …teams up with Graduate Fashion Week on high-end range
- UK: Tesco
- …agrees to pay £129m fine
- …CEO reiterates commitment to Booker deal
- …faces pressure to close stores amid Booker takeover
- …to restructure international executive team
- UK: The Co-op reports "exceptional" yearly results
- UK: Waitrose to host supper club in new store
- Convenience stores
News Analysis - Non-food
- Clothing and footwear retailing
- UK: Ann Summers turnover declines 3%
- UK: Blue Inc
- …CVA labelled a 'stay of execution'
- …files for a CVA
- UK: Brantano falls into administration
- UK: Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty
- UK: Canada Goose set to open first UK store
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill
- …likely to buy Jaeger
- …to roll out department store concept
- UK: French Connection revenues fall 6.7%
- UK: Gap launches new concept store in Bluewater
- UK: H&M
- …sales up 7% in Q1
- …to open largest UK store
- UK: Hugo Boss acts to stabilise declining sales
- UK: Jaeger likely to fall into administration
- UK: Jones Bootmaker
- …heading for administration
- …sold to private equity firm Endless
- UK: Lavitta closes all stores after a year in operation
- UK: Matalan launches in Eastern Europe
- UK: Moss Bros
- …revenue rises 5.7%
- …targets young men with prom campaign
- UK: Mothercare delivers solid quarterly performance
- UK: Next sales level for the year
- UK: Primark owner seeks new chairman
- UK: Shoe Zone eyes Brantano takeover
- UK: Ted Baker
- …launches interactive window campaign
- …sales rise 16.4%
- UK: The White Company expands US presence
- UK: Topshop managing director heads to The White Company
- Multi-sector retailing
- UK: 99p Stores falls into administration
- UK: The Original Factory Shop CEO steps down
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams adds Preen to the Designers at Debenhams collection
- UK: House of Fraser unveils new vision
- UK: John Lewis
- …CEO Paula Nickolds warns of further job cuts
- …full-year sales rise 3.2%
- …invests in Edinburgh store
- …launches own denim lifestyle brand
- DIY retailing
- UK: Bunnings plans online launch
- UK: Kingfisher like-for-likes rise 2.3%
- UK: ManoMano gains a foothold in the UK DIY market
- UK: Topps Tiles like-for-like sale decrease 1.9%
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS half-year revenue boosted by new stores
- UK: ScS posts rise in sales and profits
- UK: Sharps
- …launches shopping centre presence in Intu malls
- UK: Sharps
- …put up for sale
- UK: The Range reveals plans for new headquarters
- Home Shopping
- UK: AO revenues up 17% but profits fall to zero
- UK: Asos revenues rise 37%
- UK: Farfetch launches Middle-Eastern designer collections
- UK: HelloFresh now available at Sainsbury’s
- UK: Net-a-Porter develops personal services for top customers
- UK: Ocado retail sales rise 13.1%
- Health & beauty retailing
- UK: Feelunique acquires The Beautyist
- UK: Lush ‘reviews options’ for growth outside the UK
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory revenue up 4.3%
- UK: Clintons unveils new fascia
- UK: Foyles sales rise 2.7%
- UK: Rebranded Staples stores to lease space in larger shops
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: Reebok launches first knitted footwear range
- Music and game retailing
- UK: Game revenues fall in a challenging market
- Luxury goods retailers
- UK: Hermés reports strong sales and profit growth
- UK: Luxury marketplace for modest fashion launches
- UK: Matches Fashion revenues jump 61%
- Jewellers
- UK: Signet Jewellers reports challenging fourth quarter
- Pet retailing
- UK: Pets at Home introduces 'peternity' leave for staff
- Shopping locations
- UK: Intu acquires shopping centre in Madrid
- UK: London's New West End to host 'smart street'
- UK: Oaktree to sell three UK shopping centres
- UK: White Rose shopping centre reveals major extension plans
- Economy
- UK: Food prices rise sharply in March
- UK: Parliamentary inquiry launched to investigate business rates
- UK: Retail footfall down 1% in February
- UK: Retail sales rise 4.7% in February
- UK: Springboard forecasts 5.4% Easter footfall boost
- UK: Visa reports slowing consumer spending
- Clothing and footwear retailing
Companies Covered
- 99p Stores Ltd
- Aldi Stores Ltd (UK & Ireland)
- Ann Summers Ltd
- Arcadia Group
- Argos
- Asda Group Ltd
- ASOS (UK retail sales)
- B&Q (UK & Ireland)
- Booker Cash & Carry Limited
- Booker food retail
- Brantano (Group)
- Budgens Stores Ltd - retail sales
- Burberry Group Plc
- Burton
- Clintons Cards (AG Retail Cards Ltd)
- Co-operative Group
- Coty Inc
- Dairy Farm Group
- E Moss Ltd
- EH Booth & Co Ltd
- Ernest Jones Ltd
- Financial Times Group
- French Connection (Retail)
- Game Digital plc
- Gap Inc
- H Samuel Ltd
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- HelloFresh UK
- House of Fraser Plc
- Hugo Boss
- Iceland Foods Ltd
- Jaeger Company's Shops Ltd
- John Lewis Plc (department store)
- Jones Bootmaker
- Kingfisher Group
- Land Securities Group
- Lush Retail Ltd
- Matalan Ltd
- Moss Bros Group Plc
- Mothercare Plc
- New Look (UK)
- Nisa
- Oaktree Capital Management Limited
- Ocado Group plc
- Pavers Ltd
- Pets at Home Group Ltd
- Poundland Ltd
- Premier
- Primark Stores Ltd
- Reebok International Ltd
- Sainsbury's Local
- Schwarz Group
- Screwfix UK
- ScS Upholstery Plc
- Sharps
- Shoe Zone Group Ltd
- Signet Group
- Staples Disposables Ltd
- Ted Baker
- Tesco (UK)
- Tesco Plc
- The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group
- The Range
- The White Company Ltd
- Topps Tiles
- W&G Foyle Ltd
- Waitrose
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets