UK Retail Briefing - August 2017
Each month Mintel’s UK Retail Briefing concentrates on a particular sector or market. This month, we look at Online retailing.
This review looks at:
- All online retail sales, annual growth by month, Jan 2016-July 2017
- Online sales as a proportion of all retailing, by month, Jan 2016- July 2017
- Share of online sales, by store based or pureplay retailer, 2009-2017
- Analysis of Amazon and Prime Day
- We also include an Analyst Comment on Furniture - the bellwether of the retail sector.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Furniture – the bellwether of the retail sector
- The industry data
- Figure 1: Furniture retailers year on year sales growth 2015-17
- Why are sales declining?
- Consumer confidence weakening
- Figure 2: Mintel’s consumer confidence tracker, 2009-17
- Figure 3: Housing completions, April 2016-June 2017
- What about the rest of the retail sector?
- What it means
- Furniture – the bellwether of the retail sector
Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 4: Retail sales trends, 2016/17
- Figure 5: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Jul 2015- Jul 2017
- John Lewis
- Figure 6: John Lewis: year-on-year growth, Jul 2016- Jul 2017
- Rising inflation
- Figure 7: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2016-17
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 8: Real wages growth: Wages growth vs inflation, 2012-17
- Looking forward
- Key points
Sector Focus – Online Retailing
- Online growth accelerated in 2016 and the trend has continued in 2017
- Figure 9: All online retail sales, annual growth by month, non-seasonally adjusted, Jan 2016 -Jul 2017
- Online set to take 18% share of all retail sales in 2017
- Figure 10: Online sales as a proportion of all retailing (ex-fuel), by month, non-seasonally adjusted, Jan 2016-Jul 2017
- Online-only retailers now take the lion’s share of sales
- Figure 11: Share of online sales, by type of retail operation, 2009-17
- Amazon and Prime Day
- Figure 12: Membership of Amazon Prime, by age, April 2017
Headlines for the Month
- Convenience stores
- Grocers
- Other food and drink specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Multi-sector retailing
- Electrical retailing
- Furniture retailing
- Homewares retailing
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Heron Food Group acquired by B&M for £152m
- UK: McColl’s
- …sales rise and profits fall
- …teams up with Morrisons in £1bn supply deal
- Grocers
- UK: Asda
- …reportedly considering B&M acquisition
- …sales and profits fall for 2016
- UK: Booths undergoing financial review
- UK: Lidl to open 60 new stores a year in UK expansion
- UK: Morrisons
- …expands into online florist market
- …unveils in-store weather bulletins
- UK: Sainsbury’s to cut 1000 jobs
- UK: Tesco
- …redundancies at fashion arm
- …to stop selling 5p carrier bags
- …launches same day delivery nationwide
- UK: Waitrose
- …hires first ever director of food service
- …partners with leading marine charity to fight plastic beach pollution
- Other food and drink specialists
- UK: Conviviality posts increase in sales and profit
- UK: Greggs sees sales and profits rise
- UK: Hotel Chocolat revenues rise
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- UK: American Eagle Outfitters pulls out of the UK
- UK: Arcadia
- …owned out-of-town store Outfit to launch childrenswear
- …launch in-store online delivery service
- …parent company names Karren Brady as new chairman
- …Topshop/Topman appoint new CEO
- UK: Bonmarché online sales drives sales
- UK: Bravissimo to launch stores in the US
- UK: Burberry
- …face criticism over executive pay
- …sales and revenue rise in first quarter
- UK: H&M confirms London opening date for Weekday store
- UK: Jack Wills profits return
- UK: Joules posts growth in revenue and profit
- UK: Matalan post growth in profits in quarterly update
- UK: New Look sales and profit decline in first quarter
- UK: Next Q2 results sees sales drop
- UK: Oasis launch in-store virtual reality campaign
- UK: Store Twenty One enters administration
- UK: Urban Revivo launches its debut UK store
- UK: White Stuff sales up but profits down in annual results
- Multi-sector retailing
- UK: B&M reports strongest Q1 growth for three years
- UK: M&S
- …reduce plastic in food packaging
- …clothing sales decline slows in first quarter
- …trialling sushi counters in store in partnership with Wasabi
- UK: Mothercare sales rise
- UK: Poundland
- …Twin Peaks chocolate bar in copyright battle
- …launches first half price sale
- UK: Wilko profits plunge for the year
- Department stores
- UK: John Lewis
- …considering co-working office space
- …hires first brand experience manager
- UK: Selfridges opens Christmas store
- UK: Too Hot pop-up store in Harvey Nichols
- DIY retailing
- UK: Screwfix CEO leaves for rival
- UK: Travis Perkins sees sales rise whilst profits fall
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Dixons Carphone launching day of deals
- UK: EE opens concessions in Sainsbury’s and Argos
- Books and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales rise
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS
- …struggles in second half of 2017
- …to buy Sofology
- UK: Bathstore see rise in full year profits
- UK: Feather and Black profits rise
- UK: Oak Furniture Land sees profits and turnover rise
- UK: ScS order numbers decline
- Homewares retailing
- UK: Australian houseware retailer House to launch in UK
- UK: Cath Kidston profits soar in annual figures
- Home shopping
- UK: AO.com reports increased revenue
- UK: ASOS
- …new visual search engine
- …sales spike
- UK: Avon CEO to step down
- UK: Feelunique launches pass for unlimited next-day delivery
- UK: matchesfashion.com to be sold
- UK: Missguided to sell third party sportswear
- UK: N Brown £40m down over ‘flawed’ insurance products
- UK: Shop Direct
- …ecommerce director resigns
- …sale stopped by Barclay Brothers
- Health & beauty retailing
- UK: AS Watson to create new jobs with store expansion
- UK: The Fragrance Shop profit increases
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: Evans Cycles fall in earnings
- UK: JD Sports to open dual shop and gym
- UK: Rapha sold to Walmart heirs for £200m
- UK: Sports Direct
- …fall in profit
- …buys stake in GAME
- …takes 27% of French Connection
- Garden Centres
- UK: Wyevale Garden Centres to refinance debt
- Pets and pet products retailing
- UK: Pets at Home revenue rise
- Shopping centres
- UK: Volkswagen open first store in UK shopping centre
- Economy
- UK: BRC
- …sales increase for June
- …solid sales for the UK in July
- Clothing retailing
Companies Covered
- A. S. Watson (Europe)
- Aldi
- Amazon UK
- Amazon.co.uk
- Amazon.com Inc
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc
- AO World Plc
- Arcadia Group
- Argos
- Asda Group Ltd
- ASOS
- Avon
- Avon North America
- B&M Retail Ltd
- Bargain Booze Ltd
- Bathstore.com Plc
- Bluewater Shopping Centre
- Bonmarché
- Booker Cash & Carry Limited
- Bravissimo Ltd
- British Retail Consortium
- Burberry Group Plc
- Burton
- Cath Kidston Group
- Co-operative Group
- DFS Furniture plc
- Dixons Carphone
- Dorothy Perkins
- EE
- Evans Cycles UK Limited
- Feather And Black Limited
- Feelunique.com
- French Connection (Retail)
- Game Digital plc
- Global Brands, Inc.
- Google UK
- Greggs Plc
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- Harvey Nichols UK
- Heron Foods Ltd
- Home Retail Group
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd
- House of Fraser Plc
- Howdens Joinery Group
- Hyundai Motor Company
- InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
- Jack Wills Ltd
- JD Sports Fashion plc
- John Lewis Partnership
- John Lewis Plc (department store)
- Joules
- Kraft Foods UK
- Lakeland Ltd
- Lidl (Germany)
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan Ltd
- McColl's (convenience stores)
- McColl's Retail Group
- Missguided
- Mothercare Plc
- N Brown Group Plc
- New Look International
- Next Retail
- Nisa
- Oak Furniture Land
- Outfit
- Pets at Home Group Ltd
- Poundland Ltd
- Primark Stores Ltd
- Savers Health and Beauty Ltd
- Screwfix UK
- ScS Upholstery Plc
- Selfridges Retail Ltd
- Shop Direct Group
- Sofology
- Sports Direct Plc
- Superdrug Stores Plc
- Tesco Plc
- The Carphone Warehouse Plc
- The Fragrance Shop
- The Perfume Shop Ltd
- The White Company Ltd
- Travis Perkins PLC
- Volkswagen AG
- Waitrose
- Walmart Stores (USA)
- West Ham United Football Club
- Westfield Group
- White Stuff Ltd
- Wilko
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets
- Wyevale Garden Centres
- Zoological Society of London