UK Retail Briefing - December 2016
Each month Mintel’s UK Retail Briefing concentrates on a particular sector or market. This month, we look at Online retailing.
This review looks at:
- % change in the value of Online retail sales, 2015-16
- Impact of Black Friday on Online retail sales
- Average online weekly sales, 2014-16
- Online retail sales as a share of all retail sales
- Christmas 2016 and online retailing
We also include an Analyst Comment on the expansion of Non-food discounters in the UK.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- The problems of maturity for non-food discounters?
- Still scope for new stores?
- Target markets
- Out-of-town
- High streets the natural place for a discounter?
- Discounter development
- Where next?
- The problems of maturity for non-food discounters?
Retail Sales – Background and Outlook
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Retail sales trends, 2015/16
- Figure 2: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Nov 2015- Nov 2016
- John Lewis
- Figure 3: John Lewis: Year-on-year growth, Nov 2015- Nov 2016
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 4: Real wages growth: Wages growth vs inflation, 2010-2016
- Inflation
- Figure 5: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2015-16
- Looking forward
- Key points
Sector Focus – Online Retailing
- Black Friday boost
- Figure 6: Annual % change in the value of online sales, non-seasonally adjusted, Jan 2015 – Nov 2016
- Biggest Black Friday yet?
- Figure 7: Average online weekly sales, non-seasonally adjusted, Sep 2014 – Nov 2016
- Online takes a record share in November
- Figure 8: Total online sales as a proportion of all retailing, Jan 2015 – Nov 2016
- Christmas 2016 and online
- Figure 9: Shopping intentions for Christmas 2016, January 2016
- Figure 10: Why Christmas gift buyers shopped online, January 2016
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Clothing retailers
- Multi-sector retailing
- Electrical retailing
- Home shopping
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- Jewellers
- Economy
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Budgens tests scan-and-shop mobile app
- UK: McColl’s
- …rolls out contactless payment
- …sales grow on the back of store expansion
- Grocers
- UK: Aldi takes on the premium retailers with luxury hamper range
- UK: Asda sales decline 5.8%
- UK: Iceland faces legal action from Icelandic government
- UK: Lidl to launch premium lingerie range
- UK: Morrisons
- …eyes re-entry into the convenience market
- …offers new service through Amazon Prime Now
- UK: Sainsbury's
- …menswear sales boosted by Harris Tweed
- …unveils latest plans to reduce food waste
- UK: Tesco
- …implements own-brand price pledge
- …partners with British Forces Post Office
- …plans to expand Arcadia concessions
- UK: The Co-operative to double local supplier base
- Off-licences
- UK: Majestic Wine benefits from investments in customer retention
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-Food
- Clothing retailing
- UK: Austin Reed to return to the high streets
- UK: Bhs placed into liquidation
- UK: Bonmarché like-for-like sales slip 8.6%
- UK: Browns rebrands stores and website
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill retains profits
- UK: H&M to relocate in Covent Garden
- UK: Joules sales rise 16.2%
- UK: Karen Millen losses widen as profits fall
- UK: Mamas & Papas continues to deliver profitable growth
- UK: Matalan turns its store estate into DPD pick-up points
- UK: Moss Bros rebrands hire business to tap into rental demand
- UK: Mulberry sales up 10% boosted by tourist spending
- UK: New Look
- …launches augmented-reality photo booths in store
- …launches unlimited delivery pass
- UK: Oasis and Warehouse owners considering sale
- UK: Quiz ramps up UK expansion
- UK: Seasalt introduces plus-size collection online
- UK: SuperGroup reports strong first half
- UK: Ted Baker group revenues rise 14.8%
- Footwear and accessories retailing
- UK: Dune turnover lifts 3.1% following online expansion
- UK: Jimmy Choo benefits from weaker pound
- UK: Schuh opens children's footwear store
- Multi-sector retailing
- UK: B&M sales surge as it reaches 500 stores
- UK: Hema to absorb any costs over raising prices
- UK: Mothercare UK sales fall 2.3%
- UK: Poundland reported to be closing 80 stores
- Department stores
- UK: Fortnum and Mason profits surge 27%
- UK: Harrods opens completed Grand Entrance Hall
- UK: House of Fraser develops five year strategy
- UK: John Lewis unveils Christmas advert
- UK: Selfridges to undertake £300m revamp of handbag department
- DIY retailing
- UK: Kingfisher’s rising UK sales offset declines in France
- UK: Topps Tiles grows margin as sales rise
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Currys PC World launches gifting help campaign
- UK: Electrical retailers plan price rises in the New Year
- Furniture retailing
- UK: VictoriaPlum wins trademark infringement case
- Homewares retailing
- UK: Dunelm acquires Worldstores, Kiddicare and Achica
- Home shopping
- UK: Amazon
- …and Morrisons offer new service through Prime Now
- …announces twelve-day Black Friday Sale
- …extends Prime to include local stores
- UK: AO World revenues rise 22.9%
- UK: Doddle trials Cancer Research charity shop collection points
- UK: Findel like-for-like revenues rise 6.5%
- UK: Joe Browns sales rise 10% to £110m
- UK: Majestic Wine benefits from investments in customer retention
- UK: MatchesFashion turnover increases 27.4%
- UK: New Look launches unlimited delivery pass
- UK: Ocado
- …develops 4G robot communication for warehouse
- …delivers growth in sales and orders
- UK: Shop Direct launches Whatsapp-style customer service platform
- Book, greetings card and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales grow 4.4%
- UK: Smiggle confident in UK store rollout
- UK: Staples set for closure in the UK
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: JD Sports acquires Go Outdoors
- UK: Sports Direct profits plunge by a third
- Jewellers
- UK: Prestige jewellery and watch sales fuel Signet Jewellers' UK same store sales
- Automotive retailing
- UK: Halfords revenues rise but profits fall
- Pets retailing
- UK: Pets at Home revenues lift 9.1%
- Shopping locations
- UK: Google launches footfall tracker for Black Friday
- UK: Intu installs virtual reality winter wonderland
- UK: McArthurGlen delivers 13% sales growth
- UK: Network Rail retail sales grow 3.5%
- Economy
- UK: Retail footfall declines 0.4%
- UK: Retail sales rise 0.6%
- UK: Retail sales surge 6.1% in October
- UK: Shop prices continue to fall in Christmas build-up
- Clothing retailing
