UK Retail Briefing - July 2017
Each month Mintel's UK Retail Briefing concentrates on a particular sector or market. This month, we look at Clothing retailing.
This review looks at:
- Change in the value sales of clothing and footwear retailers, Jan 2016 - Jun 2017
- Impact of inflation on the clothing retail sector
- Consumer spending trends for clothing and footwear
- Interest in buying clothes made in Britain
- Attitudes towards quality and price
We also include an Analyst Comment on M&S and its recent trading performance.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- M&S – is trading recovering at last?
- New management team
- Progress report
- Straws in the wind
- Major problems
- The importance of food
- Tough times ahead
- M&S – is trading recovering at last?
UK Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Retail sales trends, 2016/17
- Figure 2: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Jun 2015- Jun 2017
- John Lewis
- Figure 3: John Lewis: Year-on-year growth, Jun 2016- Jun 2017
- Rising inflation
- Figure 4: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2016-17
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 5: Real wages growth: Wages growth vs inflation, 2012-17
- Looking forward
- Key points
Sector Focus – Clothing and Footwear
- Clothing specialists underperform the retail sector
- Figure 6: Annual % change in value clothing and footwear retail sales, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Figure 7: Annual % change in volume clothing and footwear retail sales, non-seasonally adjusted, by month, Jan 2016-Jun 2017
- Inflation
- Figure 8: CPI: Annual % change in the price of clothing and footwear (incl. repairs), Jan 2016 – Jun 2017
- Consumer spending accelerated in the second half of 2016
- Figure 9: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear, at current prices, non-seasonally adjusted, Q1 2016-Q1 2017
- How will clothing fare as consumers continued to be squeezed?
- Figure 10: Agreement with attitudes towards buying clothes, July 2016
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Other food and drink specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Footwear retailing
- Multi-Sector retailing
- Department stores
- DIY retailing
- Electrical retailing
- Carpet retailing
- Home shopping
- Grocers
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Convenience stores
- UK: Nisa
- …profits rise whilst sales fall
- …Sainsbury's aims to quell Nisa member rebellion
- …explores changes to its ownership structure
- …Sainsbury’s frontrunner to buy Nisa Local
- Grocers
- UK: Booker Group posts an increase in sales
- UK: Lidl to open 60 new stores a year in UK expansion
- UK: Sainsbury’s
- …sales rise
- …sees 25% growth in gin category year-on-year
- UK: Tesco
- …posts sixth quarter of like-for-like sales growth
- …cuts 1,200 head office jobs
- …restructures staff pay
- UK: Waitrose to introduce recyclable packaging
- Other food and drink specialists
- UK: Holland & Barrett
- …Superdrug owner AS Watson in rumoured takeover bid
- …bought by L1 Capital
- …Ireland section of Holland & Barrett sees profits fall by 7%
- UK: Majestic Wine sees sales rise whilst profits fall
- Convenience stores
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- UK: Bonmarché reports a fall in profits and sales
- UK: Burberry
- …face criticism over executive pay
- …new Senior Independent Director appointed at Burberry
- UK: Converse opening first standalone UK stores
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner eyes Aurora Fashions
- UK: Fashion retailer Quiz to float on London IPO
- UK: Mulberry
- …agree to joint venture in Japan
- …retail sales rise
- UK: New Look
- …directors leave the business
- …hires chief creative officer
- UK: Next
- …plan to open in-store restaurants in partnership with Gino D’Acampo
- …reveals the name of its new own-brand
- UK: Primark’s sales rise whilst margins fall
- UK: Ted Baker revenues rise 14.2%
- UK: Triumph to close all stores
- Footwear retailing
- UK: Clarks to resume manufacturing in UK
- UK: LK Bennett sales down 1% as turnaround plan gets underway
- Homewares retailing
- UK: The White Company to open its first US store
- Multi-sector retailing
- UK: Mothercare sales and profits increase
- UK: Poundstretcher owners explore possible sale
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams sees sales rise
- UK: Liberty London announces relaunch of menswear section
- DIY retailing
- UK: Bunnings
- …retail director for B&Q UK & Ireland leaves for Bunnings
- …increases number of planned stores
- UK: Kingfisher Sales and Operations boss Jean-Paul Constant to leave
- UK: Screwfix CEO leaves for rival
- UK: Topps Tiles revenues decrease
- UK: Travis Perkins launch innovative scheme to work with start-ups
- Electrical retailing
- UK: Dixons Carphone reports increased revenue
- Carpet retailing
- UK: Fall in profits for Carpetright
- Furniture retailing
- UK: DFS downsizes sales estimates following decline in footfall
- UK: Dunelm revenues rise in fourth quarter
- Home shopping
- UK: Amazon
- …announces 20 new brands to be added to its Dash range
- …to buy Whole Foods in $13.7 billion deal
- UK: Boohoo confirms new Non-Executive Director appointment
- UK: CollectPlus offers on-demand return service
- UK: Joe Browns launches debut store
- UK: N Brown
- …posts 5.6% increase in group revenue, but closes five stores
- …chairman to step down
- UK: Ocado
- …trialling self-driving vehicles
- …profits fall
- …revenues rise 24.7%
- UK: Shop Direct
- …luxury director resigns
- …to be taken over
- UK: Tesco launches 60 minute deliveries
- Health and beauty retailing
- UK: Superdrug sees sales and profits rise
- UK: The Body Shop bought by Natura
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Smiggle plans to double UK presence to 235
- UK: WH Smith sales up 2%
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: Cotswold Outdoors new store launch initiative ‘Find your Outdoors’
- UK: Evans Cycles fall in earnings
- UK: JD Sport
- …growth in line with expectations
- …to open dual shop and gym
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Game posts decrease in sales
- UK: Hamleys
- …CEO steps down
- …chief finance officer to step down
- UK: Hobbycraft sales rise but profits fall
- Economy
- UK: Footfall drops 1% in May
- UK: Retail sales growth driven by inflation
- Clothing retailing
