UK Retail Briefing - March 2017
An analysis of Online retailing and the decision to launch a parliamentary inquiry relating to how the business rates system applies to store based and online retailers.
This month's UKRB includes:
- Online as a proportion of all retail sales, 2007-2017
- Store based and pureplayer retail share of online sales, 2009-2017
- Online sales growth 2012-16
- We also include an Analyst Comment on latest developments in the discount retail sector.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment
- Is the discount sector looking overshopped?
- A sheep mentality
- Clothing
- The gap in the market
Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Retail sales trends, 2016/17
- Figure 2: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Jan 2015-Feb 2017
- John Lewis
- Figure 3: John Lewis: year-on-year growth, Jan 2015-Feb 2017
- Confidence
- Figure 4: Current state of finances and finances vs last year, January 2012-February 2017
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 5: Real wages growth: wages growth vs inflation, 2012-17
- Rising inflation
- Figure 6: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2016-17
- Looking forward
- Key points
Sector Focus
- Online retailing
- Business rates
- Online growth rate doubled
- Figure 7: Online sales as a proportion of all retail sales, 2007-17
- Pure players vs store based
- Figure 8: Store-based and pure player share of online sales, 2009-17
- Figure 9: Store-based and pure player share of online sales, 2014-17
- Annual data
- Figure 10: Online sales growth, 2012-16
- The impact on store based retailers
- Figure 11: In-store sales growth, 2011-17
- Why is online growing faster?
- Where next?
- The future of the high street
- Business rates
- Online retailing
Headlines for the Month
- Grocers
- Other food specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Beauty retailing
- DIY retailing
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Grocers
- UK: Budgens operator falls into administration
- UK: Co-op invests in technology to localise offer
- UK: discounters' expansion to cannibalise growth, report finds
- UK: Lidl opens first metropolitan format store
- UK: McColl's revenues rise 1.9%
- UK: Morrisons
- …achieves first comparable sales and profit growth since 2012
- …launches first ever womenswear range
- …on the hunt for new British suppliers
- UK: Sainsbury's
- …continues food waste saving initiative
- ...cuts price controller role from stores
- …trials autism friendly initiatives
- UK: Supermarkets call for business rates reform
- UK: Tesco
- …to cut 1,700 deputy store manager roles
- …aims for 8,000 click-and-collect locations
- …extends same-day click-and-collect
- …reviews pricing in stores after BBC investigation
- Other food specialists
- UK: Greggs total sales rise 7.0%
- UK: Hotel Chocolat
- …pre-tax profits leap 28%
- …to launch 'Chocolate Lock-ins'
News Analysis – Non-food
- Clothing retailing
- UK: Abercrombie & Fitch creates new store format
- UK: Agent Provocateur
- …close to finding a buyer
- …may face administration
- …pre-pack administration deal criticised by founder
- UK: Bhs investigation could last until 2019
- UK: Blue Inc files for a CVA
- UK: Bosideng exits the UK over 'Brexit uncertainty'
- UK: Edinburgh Woollen Mill owner to open a department store
- UK: Esprit turnaround on track
- UK: Fat Face profits fall due to currency fluctuations
- UK: Flannels to open first store in Scotland
- UK: French Connection launches athleisure range
- UK: Google adapts for Fashion Week searches
- UK: H&M
- …expands Weekday fascia
- …trials scan and buy technology
- UK: Hugo Boss acts to stabilise declining sales
- UK: Jack Wills campaign celebrates employees turned entrepreneurs
- UK: Jaeger seeks investors amid strategic turnaround
- UK: luxury marketplace for modest fashion launches
- UK: Mamas & Papas hires new head of e-commerce & marketing
- UK: Next chairman to retire
- UK: new womenswear online retailer set to launch
- UK: Primark anticipates 11% sales rise
- UK: Reiss appoints new CEO
- UK: Retail Acquisitions to sue Bhs
- UK: TJX comparable sales rise 5%
- Footwear retailing
- UK: Clarks set to review store portfolio
- UK: Jimmy Choo revenues rise 14.5%
- UK: Jones the Bootmaker put up for sale
- Mixed goods retailing
- UK: Argos fined for underpaying staff
- UK: Poundland
- …delivers like-for-like sales rise
- …to cease trading online
- Multi-sector retailing
- UK: Laura Ashley like-for-like sales fall 3.5%
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams
- …adds Preen to the Designers at Debenhams collection
- …to stock modest fashion brand
- UK: Fenwick new chairman named as Richard Pennycook
- UK: John Lewis
- …announces store job losses and reshuffles
- …full-year sales rise 3.2%
- …invests in the customer experience
- …rolls out stock tracking tool
- DIY retailing
- UK: B&Q set to trial new store format
- UK: Screwfix opens 500th store
- UK: Travis Perkins like-for-like sales rise 2.7%
- UK: Wesfarmers UK makes a loss amid Bunnings rebrand
- Furniture retailing
- UK: Dreams profits surge following sales boost
- UK: Ikea plans to double UK business in three years
- UK: Poundland delivers like-for-like sales rise
- UK: Sharps launches shopping centre presence in Intu malls
- Homewares retailing
- UK: Hillary's launches new 'home studio' format
- UK: The White Company upsizes Bluewater store
- UK: Tapi Carpets on schedule with expansion
- Home Shopping
- UK: Amazon
- …makes senior fashion appointments
- …to create 5,000 new UK job roles
- UK: AO World founder stands down as CEO
- UK: Boohoo ups full year revenue growth to 50%
- UK: Gear4Music sales surge 58%
- UK: HelloFresh opens popup store in London
- UK: Ocado trials electric vehicle delivery
- Health & Beauty retailing
- UK: Boots announces 400 job cuts
- UK: L'Oreal considering selling The Body Shop
- UK: Models Own opens standalone presence in Leeds
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Clinton Cards reported to be considering store closures
- UK: Waterstones opens unbranded bookshops
- Sports and Leisure Goods Retailing
- UK: Sports Direct warns of pressure from falling Euro
- Jewellers
- UK: Signet Jewellers reports challenging fourth quarter
- Toys and Games Retailing
- UK: Games Workshop rebrands stores to Warhammer
- Shopping locations
- UK: Bluewater leisure plaza set for growth
- UK: Hammerson divests property
- UK: Visa opens London innovation hub
- UK: outlet village operator reports 6.7% sales rise
- Economy
- UK: Chancellor says he is listening to rates concerns
- UK: consumer spending slows in January
- UK: food prices increase just 0.4% despite rising costs
- UK: footfall declines deepen in January
- UK: retail sales rise 0.4% in February
- UK: retail sales rise 2.2% in January
Companies Covered
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co
- Agent 16
- Agent Provocateur Ltd
- Aldi
- Amazon UK
- Amazon.co.uk
- American Greetings Corporation
- AO World Plc
- Argos
- B&Q (UK & Ireland)
- Bhs Ltd
- Boohoo.com plc
- Booker food retail
- Boots UK health & beauty retail
- British Retail Consortium
- Budgens Stores Ltd - retail sales
- C&J Clark Group
- Clintons Cards (AG Retail Cards Ltd)
- Co-operative Group
- Ernest Jones Ltd
- Esprit
- Etam Group
- Fat Face Ltd
- Fenwick Ltd
- French Connection (Retail)
- Games Workshop (UK)
- Games Workshop Group
- Gear4Music
- Greggs Plc
- H Samuel Ltd
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz
- Hammerson
- HelloFresh UK
- Homebase Ltd
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd
- Hugo Boss
- IKEA
- J. Choo Limited
- Jack Wills Ltd
- Jaeger Company's Shops Ltd
- John Lewis Plc (department store)
- Jones Bootmaker
- La Senza Ltd
- Laura Ashley Group
- Lidl (Germany)
- Lion Capital
- Mamas & Papas Ltd
- Marks & Spencer
- McColl's (convenience stores)
- Next Group
- Ocado Group plc
- Poundland Ltd
- Primark Stores Ltd
- Primark/Penneys
- Reiss Ltd
- Sainsbury's Local
- Schwarz Group
- Screwfix UK
- Selfridges Group
- Sharps
- Signet Group
- Sports Direct UK
- Steinhoff UK
- Tesco (UK)
- Tesco Express (UK)
- Tesco Plc
- The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group
- The TJX Companies
- The White Company Ltd
- TK Maxx UK
- Travis Perkins Retail
- Waitrose
- Waterstones Booksellers
- Wesfarmers (Europe)
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets