UK Retail Briefing - October 2017
This month's UKRetailbriefing includes:
- An Analyst comment on the recent EE flagship format.
- On overview of the latest UKRetail sales
- Sector Focus - Electrical Retailing - UK.
- Highlights of the latest UKRetail trend observations
- Monthly UKretail news headlines and analysis
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Analyst Comment – EE rolls out a new format
- Range of outlets
- Showcase stores
- Innovations – The stores
- Innovations – Display
- Innovations – Service
- What should a mobile phone shop really be doing?
- But is that enough?
- Where next?
Retail Sales
- Key points
- Retail sales
- Figure 1: Retail sales trends, 2016/17
- Figure 2: UK retail sales y/y growth, BRC vs ONS, Jul 2015- Jul 2017
- John Lewis
- Figure 3: John Lewis: Year-on-year growth, Aug 2016- Aug 2017
- Rising inflation
- Figure 4: Annual percentage change in the consumer price index for selected product groups, 2016-17
- Inflation and wages
- Figure 5: Real wages growth: Wages growth vs inflation, 2014-17
- Confidence
- Figure 6: Mintel confidence tracker, current financial situation and situation compared to one year earlier, Jan 2014- Aug 17
- Looking forward
- Key points
Innovation and Launch Activity
- John Lewis to launch tradesman service
- Asos launches own-brand beauty range
- Dixons Travel opens store on cruise ship
- Sainsbury’s pilots check-out-free store
- Marks & Spencer trial one-hour delivery
- Costcutter trials fingerprint payment system
- John Lewis to launch tradesman service
Sector Focus – Electrical Goods Retailing
- Consumer spending on electrical goods rises
- Figure 7: Annual % change in consumer spending on all electrical products (Incl VAT) Q1 2015 – Q2 2017
- Figure 8: Annual % change in consumer spending on core electrical goods categories (Incl VAT), Q1 2015 – Q2 2017
- Specialist sector sales
- Figure 9: Annual change in the value of retail sales in core electrical categories, non-seasonally adjusted, Jan 2015-Sep 2017
- Consumer price inflation increases
- Figure 10: Annual % change in the price of electrical goods categories, April 2016-September 2017
- Black Friday
- Figure 11: Reasons for buying and behaviour during Black Friday 2016, December 2016
Headlines for the Month
- Co-ops
- Convenience stores
- Grocers
- Other food and drink specialists
- Clothing retailing
- Footwear retailing
- Multi-sector retailing
- Department stores
- Furniture retailing
- Co-ops
News Analysis – Food and Drink
- Co-ops
- UK: Co-op Food
- …increases sales and operating profit
- …teams up with parkrun charity
- Convenience stores
- UK: Costcutter trials fingerprint payment system
- UK: Nisa
- …CEO steps down
- …reports strong growth and acquires interim CEO
- UK: Palmer and Harvey in trouble
- UK: Wholesalers call for Tesco/Booker deal to be stopped
- Grocers
- UK: Aldi
- …accelerates fresh food on-the-go rollout
- …sales rise in 2016
- UK: Morrisons
- …profits rise
- …launches value vegetable box
- UK: Sainsbury’s
- …launches suit range
- …launches women's occasionwear
- …pilots check-out-free store
- UK: Tesco profits surge
- UK: Waitrose extends meal box trial
- Other food and drink specialists
- UK: Greggs new product range boost sales
- UK: Hotel Chocolat
- …launches new subscription service
- …profit and sales climb
- UK: Majestic Wine
- …appoints new non-executive director
- …overhauls website
- Co-ops
News Analysis - Clothing and Footwear
- UK: Alex and Ani open debut UK store
- UK: Chairman of Jack Wills leaves after a year in post
- UK: Colette to open first UK store
- UK: French Connection operating loss falls
- UK: Hill & Friends opens physical store
- UK: Matalan sales rise in Q2
- UK: Missguided launches partner label Mennace
- UK: Moss Bros sees half year sales and profits rise
- UK: New Look backtracks on chief creative officer appointment
- UK: Next sees sales and profits fall in first half year
- UK: Primark sales expected to be better than previous year
- UK: River Island sales rise whilst profits fall
- UK: Sweaty Betty reports strong 2016 sales
- UK: Ted Baker retail sales grow
- UK: TJX UK reports fall in profit
- UK: Kurt Geiger sales soar
- UK: Alex and Ani open debut UK store
News Analysis - Multi-Sector
- UK: Halfords takes new CEO from Dixons Carphone
- UK: Marks & Spencer trial one-hour delivery
- UK: Mothercare appoints new CFO
- Department stores
- UK: Debenhams takes stake in on-demand beauty services company Blow
- UK: House of Fraser sales fall
- UK: John Lewis
- …profits decrease whilst sales rise
- …confirms in-store sleepover experience
- UK: Selfridges makes shopping bags from coffee cups
- UK: Halfords takes new CEO from Dixons Carphone
News Analysis – Home and Household Goods
- UK: Kingfisher sales and profits rise during transformation
- UK: Topps Tiles sales fall
- Electrical retailing
- UK: BrightHouse up for sale
- UK: Dixons Travel opens store on cruise ship
- UK: Microsoft to open first UK store
- Furniture retailing
- UK: Barker & Stonehouse sales and profits remain steady
- UK: DFS profits down in a challenging environment
- UK: Dreams sales and profits rise for 2016
- UK: Dunelm sees sales rise but profits fall
- UK: Habitat launches click-and-collect service
- UK: IKEA acquires TaskRabbit
- UK: ScS sales and profits up for 2017
- UK: Kingfisher sales and profits rise during transformation
News Analysis – Online Retailing
- UK: Amazon
- …reportedly to bid for Premier League
- …trials one hour delivery for London Fashion Week
- UK: Boohoo
- …launches own-brand beauty range
- …sales and profits soar
- UK: Shop Direct
- …CEO steps down after five years
- …profit rises thanks to mobile shopping
- UK: eBay to launch click-and-collect partnership with Doddle
- UK: Eve Sleep reports dramatic rise in sales
- UK: Five Boys Clothing opens pop up shop
- UK: Made.com
- …sales reach £91m
- …crowdsourcing its next furniture designs
- UK: Net-a-Porter to launch AI clothes picking service
- UK: Ocado revenue increases in Q3
- UK: The Hut Group acquires Illamasqua
- UK: Wiggle losses increase whilst sales increase
- UK: Amazon
News Analysis – Other Retail
- Book and stationery retailing
- UK: Card Factory sales rise whilst profits fall
- UK: Smiggle targets Europe for expansion
- Sports and leisure goods retailing
- UK: JD Sports Fashion
- …agrees to conditional combination with Sports Zone
- …reports strong performance in the first half of 2017
- UK: Sports Direct closes nearly half of Debenhams concessions
- Garden centres
- UK: Wyevale Garden Centres launches new strategy following fall in profit
- Toys and games retailing
- UK: Hobbycraft CEO steps down after eight weeks
- UK: The Entertainer posts solid sales in the first half of 2017
- Book and stationery retailing
News Analysis – Economy
- UK: ONS
- …inflation rate climbs to five-year high
- …a good August for retail sales
- UK: British Retail Consortium and KPMG
- …September retail sales growth driven by clothes and food
- …Shop prices on the brink of inflation
- UK: ONS
Companies Covered
- After I Do, LLC
- Aldi
- Aldi Stores Ltd (UK & Ireland)
- Amazon UK
- Apple Retail UK
- Argos
- ASOS
- Associated British Foods - Retail
- Aurora Fashions
- Barker and Stonehouse Ltd
- Boohoo.com plc
- Brighthouse
- British Retail Consortium
- British Sky Broadcasting Group plc (BSkyB)
- Card World Ltd
- Co-operative Group
- Costcutter Supermarkets Group
- Debenhams International
- DFS Furniture plc
- Dixons
- Dixons Carphone
- Dixons Retail Plc
- Dreams (Dreams Topco Ltd)
- Dunelm (Soft Furnishings) Ltd
- French Connection (Retail)
- Go Outdoors Ltd
- Greggs Plc
- Habitat
- Halfords Ltd
- HobbyCraft Group Ltd
- Homesense UK
- Hotel Chocolat Ltd
- House of Fraser Plc
- IKEA
- Imperial
- Jack Wills Ltd
- JD Sports Fashion plc
- John Lewis Partnership
- Joules
- Karstadt Premium Department Stores
- Kingfisher (Asia)
- Kingfisher Group
- Kingfisher UK & Ireland
- Kurt Geiger Ltd
- Landmark
- Little Waitrose
- Mackays Stores Group Ltd
- Made.com
- Majestic Wine Commercial
- Majestic Wine Group PLC
- Majestic Wine Retail
- Mamas & Papas Ltd
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan Ltd
- McColl's (convenience stores)
- Microsoft Ltd (UK)
- Missguided
- Moss Bros Group Plc
- Mothercare Plc
- Mulberry Group
- Net-A-Porter Ltd
- New Look (UK)
- Next Group
- Nisa
- Ocado Group plc
- P&O Cruises
- Palmer & Harvey McLane Ltd [P&H McLane]
- Primark/Penneys
- River Island Clothing Co Ltd
- River Island Holdings Limited
- Sainsbury's Local
- Screwfix UK
- ScS Upholstery Plc
- Selfridges Group
- Shop Direct Group
- Smiggle
- Sofology
- Sonae Distribução
- Spar UK Ltd
- Sports Direct Europe
- Ted Baker
- Tesco Plc
- The Co-operative Food
- The Entertainer (Amersham) Ltd
- The Hut Group Ltd
- TJX UK (TK Maxx)
- Topps Tiles
- Waitrose
- Walgreens Boots Alliance UK Retail
- Westfield Group
- Wiggle
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets
- Worldstores Ltd
- Wyevale Garden Centres