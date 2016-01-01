UK Retail Rankings 2012
The retail sector remained challenging in 2010, although generally speaking it enjoyed a narrow recovery on the much harsher climate in 2009. January aside, which was impacted by the bad weather, the retail sector enjoyed growth in both volume and value terms, even in December which was again hit by inclement weather conditions. For the full year 2010, retail sales rose 1.1% in value terms (including fuel). With fuel stripped out this rise slipped to 0.9%.
However, the first half of 2011 remained challenging. While the sector enjoyed strong growth in January (+3.6% in volume terms year-on-year) this would have been aided by the weak comparatives due to the bad weather. In the subsequent five months, the sector endured three real terms contractions, one static performance and just one month of growth year-on-year, which reflected the mini-boost the sector enjoyed from the Royal Wedding in April.
The number of companies falling into administration in 2011 rose above the comparative numbers for both 2009 and 2010. However, as we have often said, recessions will inevitably result in a shrinking high street but that is not always a bad thing. Inefficient retailers are often replaced by those more capable of servicing the needs of consumers, as has been the case with the former Woolworths sites being operated much more effectively by the discounters.
The outlook for 2012 remains uncertain, with consumers likely to remain cautious through much of the year. This will continue to put retailers under pressure.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.