UK Retail Rankings 2013
The retail sector which emerges from this downturn will be radically different to the one which went into it. Not only will it be more exciting, but it will have to have an integrated online retailing offering core to its shop operations.
Buy the report now and you will:
- minimise the risk to decision making
- target and understand retailers as customers
- implement retail impact assessments
- assess the profitability of retail stores
- benchmark performance across a variety of indicators
Retail Rankings 2013 - instant, in-depth insights on over 1,0000 of the UK's leading retailers.
For each market, you can view and analyse its highlights, companies to watch out for, account data, plus much more...
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.