UK Retail Rankings - April 2017

Newer/Older Editions

The retail industry has seen strong demand over the last six years.  There has been compound annual growth of 3% and most of that has been volume growth as there has bene minimal inflation for much of the time and deflation in some sectors, especially food. In fact average annual volume growth in that time was 2.5%.

But that is about to change.

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Technical Notes

    • Changes to the UK Retail Rankings
      • Qualifications
        • Figure 1: Small and medium company exemptions, 2015
      • Sales areas
        • Classifications
          • Classifications – Non-store
            • Rankings
              • Data
                • Year-ends
                  • Sales
                    • Classifications and market shares
                      • Figure 2: Sector codes used in this report

                  • The UK Retail Scene in 2017

                      • Economic background
                        • Real incomes falling
                          • Figure 3: Wages growth and inflation, 2012-17
                        • How will consumers react?
                          • Figure 4: How consumers feel about their finances, Jan 2009- Jan 2017
                        • 2017 is going to be difficult
                          • The changing structure of retailing
                            • The move back into inner cities
                              • Figure 5: Proportion of people renting their home, 2001-15
                            • Online
                              • The 2017 Retail Rankings
                                  • Figure 6: Retail sales by sector, 2015
                                  • Figure 7: Major retail sector growth, 2012-16 (%pa) and 2015-16 (%)
                                • The Top 10
                                    • Figure 8: UK Top 10 retailers, 2013/14-2015/16
                                  • Concentration
                                      • Figure 9: Leading retailers’ share of all retail sales, inc fuel, 2013/14-2015/16

                                  • Mergers and Acquisitions

                                        • Figure 10: Key mergers and acquisitions: April 2016-April 2017

                                    • Administrations

                                          • Figure 11: Key administrations: April 2016-April 2017

                                      • Books, News and Stationery Retailers

                                        • Sector introduction
                                          • Sector highlights
                                            • Figure 12: Booksellers and stationers’ sales as % of all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                          • Sector structure
                                            • Figure 13: Books, news and stationery retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                          • What we’ve seen

                                          • Carpet Retailers

                                            • Sector introduction
                                              • Sector highlights
                                                • Figure 14: Carpet retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                              • Sector structure
                                                • Figure 15: Carpet retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                              • What we’ve seen

                                              • Charities

                                                • Sector introduction
                                                  • Sector highlights
                                                    • What we’ve seen

                                                    • Clothing Retailers

                                                      • Sector introduction
                                                        • Sector highlights
                                                          • Figure 16: Clothing retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                        • Sector structure
                                                          • Figure 17: Clothing retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                        • What we’ve seen

                                                        • Computers and Telecom Retailers

                                                          • Sector introduction
                                                            • Sector highlights
                                                              • Figure 18: Computer and telecoms retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                            • Sector structure
                                                              • Figure 19: Computer and telecom retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                            • What we’ve seen

                                                            • DIY Retailers

                                                              • Sector introduction
                                                                • Sector highlights
                                                                  • Figure 20: DIY retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                • Sector structure
                                                                  • Figure 21: DIY retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                • What we’ve seen

                                                                • Electrical Goods Retailers

                                                                  • Sector introduction
                                                                    • Sector highlights
                                                                      • Figure 22: Electrical retailers’ sales as % of all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                    • Sector structure
                                                                      • Figure 23: Electricals retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                    • What we’ve seen

                                                                    • Food Specialists (incl. Off-licences and Tobacconists)

                                                                      • Sector introduction
                                                                        • Sector highlights
                                                                            • Figure 24: Food specialists’ sales as % all food retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                          • Sector structure
                                                                            • Figure 25: Food specialists, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                            • Figure 26: Drinks retailers: Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                          • What we’ve seen

                                                                          • Footwear Retailers

                                                                            • Sector introduction
                                                                              • Sector highlights
                                                                                • Figure 27: Footwear retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                              • Sector structure
                                                                                • Figure 28: Footwear retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                              • What we’ve seen

                                                                              • Furniture and Homewares Retailers

                                                                                • Sector introduction
                                                                                  • Sector highlights
                                                                                    • Figure 29: Furniture and homewares goods retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                  • Sector structure
                                                                                    • Figure 30: Furniture and homewares goods retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                  • What we’ve seen

                                                                                  • Garden Retailers

                                                                                    • Sector introduction
                                                                                      • Sector highlights
                                                                                        • Figure 31: Spending on gardens, plants and flowers* as % all retailers’ sales (inc. VAT), 2007-16
                                                                                      • Sector structure
                                                                                        • Figure 32: Garden goods retailers, Market shares*, 2015/16
                                                                                      • What we’ve seen

                                                                                      • Health and Beauty Retailers

                                                                                        • Sector introduction
                                                                                          • Sector highlights
                                                                                            • Figure 33: Health and beauty retailers’* sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                          • Sector structure
                                                                                            • Figure 34: Health and beauty retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                          • What we’ve seen

                                                                                          • Home Shopping

                                                                                            • Sector introduction
                                                                                              • Sector highlights
                                                                                                • Figure 35: All online sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-17
                                                                                                • Figure 36: “Mail Order” sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                                • Figure 37: Other non-store retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                              • Sector structure
                                                                                                • Figure 38: Home shopping retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                              • What we’ve seen

                                                                                              • Jewellery Retailers

                                                                                                • Sector introduction
                                                                                                  • Sector highlights
                                                                                                    • Figure 39: Spending on jewellery as % all retailers’ sales (inc. VAT), 2007-16
                                                                                                  • Sector structure
                                                                                                    • Figure 40: Jewellery retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                  • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                  • Miscellaneous Specialists

                                                                                                    • Sector introduction
                                                                                                      • Sector highlights
                                                                                                        • Figure 41: Miscellaneous specialists’ sales as % of all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                                      • Sector structure
                                                                                                        • Figure 42: Miscellaneous specialist retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                      • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                      • Mixed Goods Retailers

                                                                                                        • Sector introduction
                                                                                                          • Sector highlights
                                                                                                            • Figure 43: Mixed goods retailers’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                                          • Sector structure
                                                                                                            • Figure 44: Mixed goods retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                            • Figure 45: Department store retailers, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                          • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                          • Opticians

                                                                                                            • Sector introduction
                                                                                                              • Sector highlights
                                                                                                                • Sector structure
                                                                                                                  • Figure 46: Opticians, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                                • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                                • Recreation Retailers

                                                                                                                  • Sector introduction
                                                                                                                    • Sector highlights
                                                                                                                      • Figure 47: Spending on toys and sports clothing and equipment as % of all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                                                    • Sector structure
                                                                                                                      • Figure 48: Toy shops, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                                      • Figure 49: Sports shops, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                                    • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                                    • Supermarkets – Superstores and Convenience Stores

                                                                                                                      • Sector introduction
                                                                                                                        • Sector highlights
                                                                                                                            • Figure 50: Supermarkets’ sales as % all retailers’ sales, 2007-16
                                                                                                                          • Sector structure
                                                                                                                              • Figure 51: Supermarkets, Market shares, 2015/16
                                                                                                                            • What we’ve seen

                                                                                                                            UK Retail Rankings - April 2017

