Vacuum Cleaners - US - October 2017
"Vacuum cleaners are a household staple, with most of consumers currently owning one and many planning to make a purchase within the next year. High penetration and long purchase cycles can challenge growth, but innovations that answer the need for convenience can encourage premium spending. In addition, improving maneuverability, enhancing air filtration capabilities, and adding pet-friendly features can gain consumer interest along with market share."
- Rebecca Cullen, Household Care Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Home ownership is on the decline
- Pricing thresholds stop short of the peak
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Figure 1: Ownership and purchase intent, July 2017
- The issues
Home ownership is on the decline
- Figure 2: Homeownership rates, by age of householder – Total and those younger than 35, 2006-16
Pricing thresholds stop short of the peak
- Figure 3: Upright vacuums – Threshold prices, October 2017
- The opportunities
- Harness the love for pets
- Figure 4: Vacuuming behaviors related to pets and importance of pet hair pickup as attribute, July 2017
- Robotic vacuums have potential
- Figure 5: Purchase intent and attitudes regarding robotic vacuums (any agree), July 2017
- Vacuuming to improve health
- Figure 6: Select attitudes toward vacuums – Any agree, July 2017
- What it means
Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- $200 is the “sweet spot”
- Home ownership on the decline
- Carpet giving way to hard flooring
- Pets drive higher-end product sales
$200 is the "sweet spot"
Market Perspective
- Price sensitivity analysis
- Optimal pricing of $199 a good fit for the market
- Figure 7: Upright vacuums – Optimal price, October 2017
- Dyson positioned at barrier-breaking levels
- Figure 8: Upright vacuums – Threshold prices, October 2017
- Figure 9: Upright vacuums – Price sensitivity aggregate table, October 2017
- Figure 10: Upright vacuums – Price summary table, October 2017
- Methodology
Price sensitivity analysis
Market Factors
- Homeownership and size impact sales
- Figure 11: Homeownership rate, by age of householder, 2006-16
- Hard surface floors are catching up
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of residential flooring, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Growing pet ownership could drive purchases
- Figure 13: Number of pet owning households, 2006-16
Homeownership and size impact sales
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Anti-allergy features help drive growth of higher-end models
- Pets help drive purchases
- Data: a double-edged sword
- Breaking the cordless barrier
Anti-allergy features help drive growth of higher-end models
What’s In?
- Cleaning the air as well as the home
- Bissell appeals to pet owners
Cleaning the air as well as the home
What’s Out?
- Taking data too far
Taking data too far
What’s Next?
- Cutting the cord
- Say hi to your vacuum
Cutting the cord
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Uprights command the lead
- Despite low ownership, there is interest in robotic vacuums
- Suction, ease of motion are critical
- Pets drive cleaning
- Make multisurface cleaning easy
- Challenges for advanced vacuums
Uprights command the lead
Ownership and Purchase Intent
- Uprights continue to dominate
- Figure 14: Ownership and purchase intent, July 2017
- Younger adults drive interest in advanced models
- Figure 15: Any ownership or plan to purchase (net), by age, July 2017
- Affluent consumers less likely to consider buying
- Figure 16: Plan to purchase, by household income, July 2017
- Opportunity to reach urban dwellers
- Figure 17: Plan to purchase, by area of residence, July 2017
- Black and Hispanic adults offer strong opportunity
- Figure 18: Plan to purchase, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Uprights continue to dominate
Key Vacuum Attributes
- Consumers want the basics
- Figure 19: Vacuum attributes, July 2017
- Suction, maneuverability essential for broad appeal
- Figure 20: TURF analysis – Vacuum attributes, July 2017
- Figure 21: Table – TURF analysis – Key attributes, July 2017
- Methodology
- Lightweight and ease-of-use important to women
- Figure 22: Vacuum attributes, by age and gender, July 2017
- Asians interested in convertible, cordless features
- Figure 23: Vacuum attributes, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Consumers want the basics
General Vacuuming Behaviors
- Pets a prime motivator for vacuuming
- Figure 24: General vacuuming behaviors, July 2017
- Pets and allergies spur younger adults to vacuum
- Figure 25: General vacuuming behaviors, by age, July 2017
- Families vacuum on a schedule
- Figure 26: General vacuuming behaviors, by parental status, July 2017
- Race and Hispanic origin reveal minimal differences, though pets play a role
- Figure 27: General vacuuming behaviors, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Pets a prime motivator for vacuuming
Specific Vacuuming Behaviors
- Multisurface care needs to be easy
- Figure 28: Specific vacuuming behaviors, July 2017
- Younger adults are switching it up
- Figure 29: Specific vacuuming behaviors, by age, July 2017
- Hispanics use attachments, while Asians switch by surface
- Figure 30: Specific vacuuming behaviors, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Multisurface care needs to be easy
Attitudes toward Vacuums
- Cordless, robotic vacuums face some perception issues
- Figure 31: Attitudes toward vacuums, July 2017
- Air quality and ease-of-use important to younger adults
- Figure 32: Attitudes toward vacuums, any agree, by age and gender, July 2017
- Urban dwellers key market for robotic vacuums
- Figure 33: Attitudes toward vacuums, any agree, by area of residence, July 2017
Cordless, robotic vacuums face some perception issues
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 34: US homeownership rate, 2008-17
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 35: Ownership of vacuum cleaners, February 2009-March 2017
Companies Covered
