Vegetables and Fruit - Canada - May 2017
"Nearly all Canadians eat fruits and vegetables, though half of consumers claim they get the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Furthermore, a third of consumers state they are purchasing less produce as it’s become more expensive, even as prices of fresh vegetables and fruit have dropped in the past year following a period of high inflation in the category."
- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analysy
This report looks at the following issues:
- Lower income Canadians are less likely to eat fresh vegetables
- Over a third of parents need help in getting their kids to eat fruits and vegetables
- A third of Canadians are eating less produce due to price
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- Vegetables
- Fruit
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Lower income Canadians are less likely to eat fresh vegetables
- Figure 1: Vegetable consumption, household with an income under $25K vs overall population, February 2017
- Over a third of parents need help in getting their kids to eat fruits and vegetables
- Figure 2: Agreement with the statement “It is difficult to get children to eat vegetables”, by parentage, February 2017
- A third of Canadians are eating less produce due to price
- Figure 3: Agreement with statement “I am purchasing less produce as it has become more expensive”, by current financial situation, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Innovation in waste reduction can convey value
- Figure 4: Top five products consumers would be interested in trying, February 2017
- Alternative formats a viable strategy in boosting produce consumption
- Figure 5: Agreement with “I get some of my vegetable or fruit servings from other formats”, by age, February 2017
- Promoting benefits from superfood can help in connecting with the Canadian consumer
- Figure 6: Interested in vegetable or fruits with superfood benefits, by province, February 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Cost of fruits and vegetables drops for consumers
- Canada’s Food Guide encourages fruit and vegetable consumption
- Cost of fruits and vegetables drops for consumers
Market Factors
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Figure 7: Foreign-born share of population by G8 country and Australia
- Cost of fruits and vegetables drops in Canada
- Canada’s Food Guide encourages fruit and vegetable consumption
- Figure 8: Leading causes of death in Canada, 2013
- Focus on health and weight management to continue
- Figure 9: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian adults, by gender, 2010-14
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Historical inflation impacts consumers’ perception on price
- Canadians are expanding their produce palate
- Green protein to play a more prominent role in diets
- Produce delivery can help Canadians meet their dietary needs
- Historical inflation impacts consumers’ perception on price
What’s Working?
- Canadians are expanding their produce palate
- Figure 10: Percentage of US adults who have purchased the following fruits to eat at home in the past month, April 2016
- Convenient formats lower barriers for eating fruits and vegetables
- Figure 11: President’s Choice Avocado Chunks (Canada), November 2016
- Figure 12: President’s Choice Coconut Chunks (Canada), December 2016
- Figure 13: Tesco VitaKids Baby Carrot (UK), September 2016
- Figure 14: Green Giant Fresh Green Giant Fresh Thai Soup Blend (Canada), October 2016
- Figure 15: CleverFoodies Scramble Rancheros Scramble Veggies & Herbs (Canada), February 2016
- Figure 16: Moov Organic Cauliflower Florets (Canada), November 2016
- Canadians are expanding their produce palate
Challenges
- Climate change creates challenges in the market
- Historical inflation impacts consumers’ perception on price
- Food swamps prominent in Canada’s largest city (Toronto)
- Climate change creates challenges in the market
What To Look Out For?
- Produce delivery can help Canadians meet their dietary needs
- Bringing ‘the farm’ to the city
- Figure 17: Plant it Forward with Kashi, March 2014
- Umami is not just for meat
- Green protein to play a more prominent role in diets
- Produce delivery can help Canadians meet their dietary needs
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Nearly all Canadians eat fruits and/or vegetables
- Price a key driver for selecting vegetables and fruit
- Access to fresh fruits and vegetables viewed as a right by Canadians
- Alternative formats a means to drive incremental usage with consumers
- Half of Canadians are open to supercharged health benefits
- Nearly all Canadians eat fruits and/or vegetables
Fruit and Vegetable Usage
- Nearly all Canadians eat fruits and/or vegetables
- Figure 18: Typed of vegetables purchased, February 2017
- Figure 19: Types of fruits purchased, February 2017
- Demographic and economic variables impacted produce usage
- Figure 20: Fresh, loose vegetable and fruit purchase, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 21: Vegetable consumption, household with an income under $25K vs overall population, February 2017
- Figure 22: Importance of price when choosing fruit, by age and income, February 2017
- Figure 23: Importance of price when choosing vegetables, by age and income, February 2017
- Putting ‘isms’ in perspective
- Figure 24: Types of diet, by type, February 2017
- Figure 25: Vegetarian/vegan, by age and gender, February 2017
- Nearly all Canadians eat fruits and/or vegetables
Price and Value in Produce
- Price key driver for selecting vegetables and fruit
- Figure 26: Important factors when choosing vegetables and fruit, February 2017
- Waste reduction can be used to convey value
- Figure 27: President’s Reusable Produce Bags (Canada), March 2011
- Figure 28: SC Johnson Ziploc Fresh Produce Bags (Canada), February 2012
- Figure 29: Rubbermaid Produce Container (Canada), November 2010
- Figure 30: Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, April 2016
- Price key driver for selecting vegetables and fruit
Produce and Health
- Access to fresh fruits and vegetables viewed as a right by Canadians
- Figure 31: Agreement with “it is important for everyone to have access to fresh produce”, February 2017
- No dessert until you eat your vegetables!
- Figure 32: Agreement with “it is difficult to get children to eat vegetables”, by parentage, February 2017
- Figure 33: KD Kraft Dinner Smart Three Cheese Macaroni & Cheese (Canada), April 2016
- Figure 34: Catelli Smart Veggie Macaroni (Canada), May 2016
- Figure 35: Dempster’s Bakery Garden Vegetable Bagels (Canada), July 2014
- Figure 36: Dare Breton Garden Vegetable Crackers (India), April 2017
- Figure 37: Sneaky Chef Parmesan Romano Pasta Sauce (US), July 2015
- Figure 38: Sneaky Chef Smooth Red Pasta Sauce (US), July 2015
- Figure 39: Single Serve Mac & Cheese from Sneaky Blends by Missy Chase Lapine, October 2016
- Demand for GMO-free produce needs context
- Figure 40: Importance of pesticide-free, organic and GMO-free, February 2017
- Figure 41: The Journey to Harvest, November 2016
- Leveraging provenance at grocers
- Figure 42: Importance of locally grown and in-season, February 2017
- Access to fresh fruits and vegetables viewed as a right by Canadians
Opportunities for Innovation in Produce
- Alternative formats a means to drive incremental usage with consumers
- Figure 43: Agreement with “I get some of my vegetable or fruit servings from other formats”, by age, February 2017
- Figure 44: The Protein Works Berry Flavour Superfood Bites (UK), October 2016
- Figure 45: Dole Fruitocracy Apple Pineapple Squeezable Fruit Pouch (US), November 2016
- Figure 46: Welch’s Premium Juice Ice Bars (Canada), August 2015
- Half of Canadians are open to supercharged health benefits
- Figure 47: Products consumers would be interested in trying, February 2017
- Figure 48: Go Gourmet Organic Slammers Epic Superfood Snack (US), November 2016
- Figure 49: Ready Pac Produce Go-Go-Goji Superfood Salad (US), July 2016
- Figure 50: Feel Good Superfoods Goji Berries (US), July 2016
- Figure 51: Ice Cream Factory Coco Superfood Coconut Ice Cream with Acai & Mulberries (Germany), August 2016
- Figure 52: Nicoya Enrichment Satay Chickpea and Red Quinoa Tribal Superfood (Ireland), November 2016
- Figure 53: Prairie Naturals Superfoods Coconut Chips with Organic Dark Chocolate (Canada), November 2016
- Inspiration for innovation can travel from abroad
- Figure 54: BOL Salad Jar The Japanese Salad (UK), June 2016
- Figure 55: BOL Salad Jar The Mediterranean Salad (UK), June 2016
- Alternative formats a means to drive incremental usage with consumers
Consumer Segments
- Americans experience less access to fresh vegetables
- Figure 56: Vegetables purchased, US vs Canada, February 2016 (US)/February 2017 (Canada)
- Figure 57: Fresh, loose vegetables purchased, by geographical setting and country, February 2016 (US)/February 2017 (Canada)
- Figure 58: Fresh, loose vegetables purchased, by select income break, February 2016 (US) vs February 2017 (Canada)
- Quebec and BC: a tale of two provinces
- Figure 59: Products consumers would be interested in trying, Quebec vs BC, February 2017
- Americans experience less access to fresh vegetables
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.