Vegetables - US - May 2017
"The vegetables category has experienced stable growth, driven primarily by fresh vegetables and fresh-cut salad. Consumers indicate interest in vegetables that are fresh, nutritious, and natural. Interest also exists for convenient packaging and formats that allow consumers to easily consume vegetables as a snack, meal, or in a recipe. Looking ahead, Mintel predicts the vegetables category will experience steady growth into 2021, heavily driven by fresh produce."
- Michael Averbook, Food & Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Fresh vegetable segments find success while others struggle
- Vegetable purchase universal, still room for growth
- Shelf-stable vegetables lack perception of nutrition, versatility
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Fresh vegetable segments find success while others struggle
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Vegetable purchase universal, still room for growth
- Figure 2: Vegetable purchase, March 2017
- Shelf-stable vegetables lack perception of nutrition, versatility
- Figure 3: Correspondence analysis – Vegetable types, perception, and uses, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Room to extend occasions and uses
- Figure 4: Vegetable innovation, March 2017
- Snackable and recipe-friendly vegetable products
- Figure 5: Vegetable behavior, March 2017
- Consumers place importance on vegetables free from artificial ingredients, additives, and preservatives
- Figure 6: Vegetable attributes, March 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Category growth driven by fresh vegetables
- Vegetable appearances increase on restaurant menus
- Vegetable prices remain stable
- New administration’s policies could lead to increased vegetable prices
- GMO labeling law remains uncertain
- Category growth driven by fresh vegetables
Market Size and Forecast
- Vegetable sales grow 13% from 2011-16
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of vegetables, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of vegetables, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Vegetable sales grow 13% from 2011-16
Market Breakdown
- Fresh vegetables and fresh-cut salad drive growth
- Figure 10: Sales of vegetables, by segment, 2016
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of vegetables, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Supermarkets maintain majority share, but lose some to other channels
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of vegetables, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Fresh vegetables and fresh-cut salad drive growth
Market Perspective
- Vegetables emerge as main offering in restaurant dishes
- Figure 13: Vegetable ingredients, preparations, and flavors, by menu incidence change from Q4 2015-16
- Consumption of fresh vegetables similar to frozen and canned
- Figure 14: Fresh produce – Vegetables, frozen vegetables (excluding potatoes), and canned/jarred vegetables (excluding tomatoes), eaten last 30 days
- Vegetables emerge as main offering in restaurant dishes
Market Factors
- As food prices decrease, vegetable prices hold steady from 2015-16
- Figure 15: Changes in food price indexes, 2015-16
- New administration’s trade and immigration policies could impact produce market
- Figure 16: Value of US food imports from Mexico, 2015
- Keeping off the pounds a struggle for Americans
- Figure 17: Prevalence of obesity among US adults aged 20 and over, 1997-2015
- GMO issue faces headwinds
- As food prices decrease, vegetable prices hold steady from 2015-16
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Chiquita leads company sales in a highly fragmented category
- Fresh-cut salads deliver continued growth
- Frozen/shelf-stable vegetables struggle with health perception
- Packaging can extend occasions and use
- Easy vegetable swap ins
- Chiquita leads company sales in a highly fragmented category
Brand Sales of Vegetables
- Chiquita leads category sales, private label holds over third of share
- Figure 18: MULO sales of vegetables, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Chiquita leads category sales, private label holds over third of share
What’s Working?
- Ready Pac, Taylor, and Fresh Express excel in fresh-cut salad segment
- Figure 19: MULO sales of fresh-cut salad, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Single-serve, fresh-cut salad gets innovative
- Figure 20: Online video – “Organic Pork Tenderloin salad recipe with Chadwick Boyd” – Fresh Express
- Private label matches branded in fresh
- Figure 21: MULO sales of fresh vegetables and fresh-cut salad, by private label brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Del Monte, Goya work against negative shelf-stable perceptions
- Figure 22: Online video – “Simply Sensational Chili” – Goya Foods
- Ready Pac, Taylor, and Fresh Express excel in fresh-cut salad segment
What’s Struggling?
- Frozen struggles with in-store location and health
- Largest frozen brands look to bounce back
- Frozen vegetables without free-from claims lag behind those that do in purchase intent
- Figure 23: Purchase intent, with and without claim, October 2016-February 2017
- Shelf-stable vegetables struggle with health perceptions, shrinking convenience
- Figure 24: Online video – “Yucatan Pork and Beans” – ConAgra Brands
- Taste and excitement another issue with shelf-stable products
- Figure 25: Consumer perception of attributes, by vegetable types, by tasty and exciting, October 2016-February 2017
- Frozen struggles with in-store location and health
What’s Next?
- Packaging to extend occasions
- Convenient packaging for snacking and storage
- What you see is what you get
- Master cook in minutes
- Experiential produce and services from stores
- Local love
- Misfit produce programs
- Preparing produce
- Cooking tutorials, sampling
- Vegetable-based foods
- Figure 26: TV Ad – “Snow Angel” – Green Giant
- Figure 27: Vegetable launches, by riced vegetables, mashed vegetables, and vegetable noodles, 2014-16
- Packaging to extend occasions
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Vegetable purchase is universal, especially for fresh
- Shelf-stable vegetables have room to improve flavor and suggest convenient uses
- Consumers look for vegetable snacking options, recipe inspiration
- The less additives, the better
- Packaging changes may extend occasions
- Vegetable purchase is universal, especially for fresh
Vegetable Purchase
- Nearly all consumers purchase fresh vegetables
- Figure 28: Vegetable purchase, March 2017
- Consumers aged 25-34 most likely to purchase across vegetable types
- Figure 29: Vegetable purchase, by age, March 2017
- Parents purchase a broader variety of vegetables
- Figure 30: Vegetable purchase, by parental status, March 2017
- Asians and Hispanics most likely to buy organic, misshapen vegetables
- Figure 31: Vegetable purchase, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Nearly all consumers purchase fresh vegetables
Stores Shopped for Vegetables
- Supermarkets dominate vegetable purchase location
- Figure 32: Vegetable purchase, by channel, March 2017
- Traditional, natural supermarkets have most organic activity
- Figure 33: Vegetable purchase, by organic vegetables, by channel, March 2017
- Household income plays role in channel choice
- Figure 34: Any vegetable purchase, by channel, by annual household income, March 2017
- Urban shoppers use the most store types
- Figure 35: Any vegetable purchase, by area of residence, March 2017
- Younger consumers shop for vegetables beyond supermarkets
- Figure 36: Any vegetable purchase, by channel, by age, March 2017
- Parents with multiple children more likely to purchase across channels
- Figure 37: Any vegetable purchase, by channel, by parental status, March 2017
- Supermarkets dominate vegetable purchase location
Vegetable Perceptions and Uses
- Opportunities abound for recipe suggestions across vegetable types
- Figure 38: Correspondence analysis – Vegetable types, perception and uses, March 2017
- Figure 39: Vegetable types, perception and uses, March 2017
- Opportunities abound for recipe suggestions across vegetable types
Vegetable Behavior
- Simple vegetable snacks may increase purchase in category
- Figure 40: Vegetable behavior, by snacking and buying, March 2017
- Opportunities for inspiration from restaurants, initiatives to reduce waste
- Figure 41: Vegetable behavior, by use, inspiration, and waste, March 2017
- Younger consumers interested in snackable, recipe-friendly vegetables
- Figure 42: Vegetable behavior, by age, March 2017
- Parents seek out recipe inspiration, international flavors
- Figure 43: Vegetable behavior, by inspiration and flavor, by parental status, March 2017
- Product transparency especially appeals to parents
- Figure 44: Vegetable behavior, by origin, waste, vegetarian, and vegan, by parental status, March 2017
- Race and origin influence vegetable behavior
- Figure 45: Vegetable behavior, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Simple vegetable snacks may increase purchase in category
Vegetable Attitudes
- Favorable view on misshapen vegetables, confusion on GMOs
- Figure 46: Vegetable attitudes, by misshapen and GMOs, March 2017
- Consumers have positive views on store brand, locally grown vegetables
- Figure 47: Vegetable attitudes, March 2017
- Opportunity for non-fresh vegetables to focus on food waste initiatives
- Figure 48: Vegetable attitudes, by waste, March 2017
- Consumers note difficulties in eating enough vegetables
- Figure 49: Vegetable attitudes, March 2017
- Age and gender play key roles in vegetable attitudes
- Older women value misshapen vegetables, waste reduction offered by shelf-stable
- Figure 50: Vegetable attitudes, misshapen vegetables and food waste reduction, by gender and age, March 2017
- Older consumers more accepting of non-branded; younger, of organic vegetables
- Figure 51: Vegetable attitudes, non-branded, locally grown, organic, and convenience, by gender and age, March 2017
- Non-parents exhibit interest in misshapen, non-branded vegetables
- Figure 52: Vegetable attitudes, by misshapen and store non-branded, by parental status, March 2017
- Parents confused with GMOs, struggle to incorporate vegetables into diet
- Figure 53: Vegetable attitudes, by GMOs, diet, waste, and organic, by parental status, March 2017
- Blacks, Hispanics favor organic; Asians buy vegetables in season
- Figure 54: Vegetable attitudes, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Favorable view on misshapen vegetables, confusion on GMOs
Vegetable Attributes
- Consumers prefer vegetables in their natural state
- Figure 55: Vegetable attributes, March 2017
- Differences in claims important to vegetable segment buying groups
- Purchasers of shelf-stable vegetables express interest in organic claims
- Figure 56: Vegetable purchase, by vegetable attributes, organic, March 2017
- Buyers of convenience-focused vegetables indicate importance of protein
- Figure 57: Vegetable purchase, by vegetable attributes, high protein, March 2017
- Attributes’ importance differs by age groups
- Older consumers place higher importance on health claims
- Figure 58: Vegetable attributes, by age, March 2017
- iGeneration/Millennial consumers place importance on organic and protein content
- Figure 59: Vegetable attributes, by age, March 2017
- Multicultural consumers seek vegetables with number of health claims
- Figure 60: Vegetable attributes, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Consumers prefer vegetables in their natural state
Vegetable Innovation
- Vegetable packaging innovations top the list
- Figure 61: Vegetable innovation, packaging and kid options, March 2017
- Ingredient upgrades and locally grown vegetables of interest to consumers
- Figure 62: Vegetable innovation, ingredients and vegetables grown on premise, March 2017
- Lifestage influential factor for interest in vegetable features
- Younger consumers want convenient packaging, older ones value see-through windows
- Figure 63: Vegetable innovation, packaging, by generation, March 2017
- iGeneration/Millennial consumers interested in innovative ingredients upgrades
- Figure 64: Vegetable innovation, ingredients, occasions, and grown on premise, by generation, March 2017
- Consumers from households with income below $75K look for convenient ways to consume vegetables, protein
- Figure 65: Vegetable innovation, by household income, March 2017
- Blacks interested in transparent window, Hispanics/Asians in seed mixes
- Figure 66: Vegetable innovation, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
- Vegetable packaging innovations top the list
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Mintel Menu Insights methodology
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Correspondence Analysis
Appendix – Market
- Figure 67: Total US retail sales and forecast of vegetables, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 68: Total US retail sales of vegetables, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 69: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh vegetables, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh vegetables, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 71: Total US retail sales and forecast of shelf-stable vegetables, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Total US retail sales and forecast of shelf-stable vegetables, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 73: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen vegetables, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 74: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen vegetables, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 75: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh-cut salad, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 76: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh-cut salad, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 77: Total US retail sales of vegetables, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 78: Total US retail sales of vegetables, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 16
- Figure 79: US supermarket sales of vegetables, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 80: US sales of vegetables through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 81: MULO sales of fresh vegetables, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 82: MULO sales of frozen vegetables, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 83: MULO sales of shelf stable vegetables, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)