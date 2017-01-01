Video - DVDs, Downloads, On-demand and Streaming

“The growth of the streaming segment has balanced out declining physical video sales, maintaining equilibrium in the UK video market. The rapid growth of the streaming segment has put pressure on broadcast TV providers to ‘Netflixify’ their offering and provide on-demand content across a range of devices. Growth in streaming subscription shows no signs of disappearing in the near future, with original content and tiered subscriptions offering more opportunities for growth going forward.”

– Mark Flowers, Research Analyst – Consumer Technology

This Report answers the following key questions: