Video - DVDs, Downloads, On-demand and Streaming
“The growth of the streaming segment has balanced out declining physical video sales, maintaining equilibrium in the UK video market. The rapid growth of the streaming segment has put pressure on broadcast TV providers to ‘Netflixify’ their offering and provide on-demand content across a range of devices. Growth in streaming subscription shows no signs of disappearing in the near future, with original content and tiered subscriptions offering more opportunities for growth going forward.”
– Mark Flowers, Research Analyst – Consumer Technology
This Report answers the following key questions:
- Where next for streaming providers after original content?
- DVD and Blu-ray to go the way of vinyl?
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 25: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 26: Key metrics for selected brands, February 2017
- Brand attitudes: Netflix associated with quality, while Amazon inspires trust and loyalty
- Figure 27: Attitudes, by brand, February 2017
- Brand personality: Streaming services generally seen as fun and vibrant, but TalkTalk TV Store does not share this positive image
- Figure 28: Brand personality – Macro image, February 2017
- Flexibility is NOW TV’s most notable feature, while Netflix is seen as cool
- Figure 29: Brand personality – Micro image, February 2017
- Brand analysis
- Netflix enjoys a positive image across demographics
- Figure 30: User profile of Netflix, February 2017
- NOW TV has a strong association with flexibility, despite lower usage than Netflix and Amazon
- Figure 31: User profile of NOW TV, February 2017
- Amazon has a broadly positive image, but is more likely to be perceived as expensive than its competitors
- Figure 32: User profile of Amazon Instant Video, February 2017
- TalkTalk TV Store sits in the shadow of its competitors
- Figure 33: User profile of TalkTalk TV Store, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market forecast
- Figure 47: Forecast for the value of the UK video market, 2016-21
- Streaming subscriptions forecast
- Figure 48: Forecast for the value of the streaming subscriptions segment, 2016-21
- On-demand forecast
- Figure 49: Forecast for the value of the on-demand segment, 2016-21
- Physical ownership forecast
- Figure 50: Forecast for the value of the physical ownership segment, 2016-21
- Digital ownership forecast
- Figure 51: Forecast for the value of the digital ownership segment, 2016-21
- Forecast Methodology
- Market forecast
