Vitamins and Supplements - Brazil - April 2017
“Vitamin, mineral, and supplement brands can benefit from reminding consumers of how, despite their best efforts, they may be falling short with nutrition, but can turn to these products for a solution.
Blurring with food and drink as well as using healthy and natural ingredients in product formulations can also help brands target those consumers who prefer to get their vitamins and minerals from their normal daily diet.”
– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Supplements are still more focused on sports and weight loss, but there’s opportunity to focus on seniors
- Targeting women at different stages in life
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$4.8 billion by 2021
- Aging population can impact future sales
- Healthier lifestyles can boost usage
- Retail sales value is forecast to reach R$4.8 billion by 2021
Market Size and Forecast
- Market performance
- Figure 12: Retail sales of vitamins and supplements in Brazil, by value, 2011-15
- Segment performance
- Figure 13: Retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, in R$ million, 2014-16
- Figure 14: Retail value sales of vitamins, in R$ million, 2014-16
- Forecast for the vitamins, minerals, and supplements market
- Figure 15: Forecast of Brazil retail sales of vitamins and supplements, by value, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Market performance
Market Drivers
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
- Seniors are having financial difficulties and keep on working
- Healthier lifestyles can increase consumption
- The Brazilian economy sees signs of a slow recovery
- Figure 16: GDP growth, year on year, by percentage, 2010-16
- Inflation is showing signs of slowing down
- Unemployment rate keeps increasing
- Cuts in the interest rate continue
- Consumer confidence is up again
- Aging population presents challenges and opportunities
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Aché is the market leader with 6.8% share by value
- The category is far from reaching maturity
- Aché is the market leader with 6.8% share by value
Market Share
- Aché is the leading company share by value (6.8%)
- Marketing and advertisement
- Figure 17: Value shares in the vitamins and minerals, retail market, 2015 and 2016
- Aché is the leading company share by value (6.8%)
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Product activity rises
- Figure 18: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by launch type, Brazil, 2012-17
- Capsule is the main format used in the category
- Figure 19: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, in capsules, Brazil
- Figure 20: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, in powder, Brazil
- Figure 21: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by format type, Brazil, 2012-16
- Other formats
- Figure 22: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market featuring other formats, worldwide
- Private label vs branded
- Figure 23: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by private labels
- Figure 24: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, private label vs branded, Brazil, 2012-16
- Activity by company
- Figure 25: New launches in the vitamins and supplements market, by company, Brazil, 2012-16
- Figure 26: NPD by Midway International Labs, 2016-17
- Figure 27: NPD by Naturelife, 2016-17
- Figure 28: NPD by Sanofi, 2016-17
- Notable worldwide new product launches
- Figure 29: Together WholeVits by Together Health, UK, 2016
- Figure 30: Heaven Drops, Thailand, 2016
- Figure 31: Nicox Zared Chocolate Vitamins & Minerals, Belgium, 2015
- Product activity rises
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Single-letter vitamins dominate category
- High prices are holding consumption down
- Doctors are key to develop category
- Brazilians want VMS to boost overall health
- Incorporating VMS with a healthy diet
- Single-letter vitamins dominate category
Usage and Frequency of Vitamins and Supplements
- Single-letter vitamins are the most used
- Figure 32: Usage of vitamins and supplements, have taken, January 2017
- Figure 33: Usage and frequency of vitamins and supplements, January 2017
- Age can impact usage of VMS
- Figure 34: Usage and frequency of vitamins and supplements, by age, January 2017
- Low-income consumers often lack resources to live a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 35: Usage and frequency of vitamins and supplements, by age, January 2017
- Single-letter vitamins are the most used
Reasons for Not Using Vitamins and Supplements
- Price is the major barrier to increase consumption
- Consumers are confused about what they need
- Complementing diets
- Lack of trust can be an impediment to growth
- Figure 36: Reasons for not using vitamins and supplements, January 2017
- Price is the major barrier to increase consumption
Encouragement Factors
- Doctors can boost usage in the category
- Teaching Brazilians about vitamins can increase sales
- Consumers also want natural ingredients
- Figure 37: New products containing natural ingredients, Brazil
- Figure 38: Encouragement factors, January 2017
- Doctors can boost usage in the category
Purchase Influencers
- Brazilians want to boost their immune system
- Figure 39: VMS products featuring immune system claims, Brazil, 2012-17
- Figure 40: New products claiming to boost the immune system, Brazil
- Figure 41: Host Defense Breathe Healthy Respiratory Support Dietary Supplement Capsules, USA
- Women are more interested in different health benefits
- Enhancing beauty
- Figure 42: VMS aimed at improving beauty, Brazil
- Figure 43: NPD featuring beauty enhancing and functional claims, Brazil, 2012-17
- Beauty supplements blur with food/drink
- Figure 44: Beauty-focused VMS products
- Older consumers are more interested in bone/joint health
- Figure 45: VMS products aimed at bone health, worldwide
- Providing a good sleep and fighting tiredness
- Figure 46: VMS products aimed at sleep, relieving stress and tiredness, worldwide
- Targeting consumers with an active lifestyle
- Figure 47: NPD featuring weight and muscle gain claims, Brazil, 2012-17
- Figure 48: VMS products aimed at weight and muscle gain, worldwide
- Figure 49: Purchase influencers, January 2017
- Brazilians want to boost their immune system
Attitudes and Behaviors
- Brands should promote vitamins as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Adding more formats to the daily routine
- Figure 50: Other VMS formats, worldwide
- There are fears of becoming dependent
- Figure 51: Attitudes and behaviors, January 2017
- Brands should promote vitamins as part of a healthy lifestyle
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast, Abbreviations, and Supporting Information
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 52: Retail value sales for vitamins, minerals, and supplements, 2011-21
- Figure 53: Value sales for vitamins, minerals, and supplements, Brazil, 2011-2021
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Market size and forecast
