“Vitamin, mineral, and supplement brands can benefit from reminding consumers of how, despite their best efforts, they may be falling short with nutrition, but can turn to these products for a solution.

Blurring with food and drink as well as using healthy and natural ingredients in product formulations can also help brands target those consumers who prefer to get their vitamins and minerals from their normal daily diet.”

– Andre Euphrasio, Research Analyst

This report examines the following issues: