Vitamins and Supplements - UK - September 2017
“The UK’s health trend has underpinned much of the success in the market over the last 4 years; however, an increasing focus on exercise and healthy eating has lessened consumer reliance upon vitamins and supplements. The upsurge in popularity of elimination diets provides an opportunity, while exploring tailored supplement plans should help brands to remain relevant in the current health-orientated climate.”
- Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Expanding health positioning to boost male engagement
- Elimination diets present growth opportunities
- Tailoring vitamin/supplement plans could help with navigation of the market
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Vitamins and supplements market sees sales decline
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of vitamins and supplements, 2012-22
- Children and the over-50s drive category sales
- Considerable growth for direct selling
- Health trend will continue to benefit market
- Popularity of elimination diets provides opportunity for supplements
- The importance of sleep is gaining more focus
- Companies and brands
- Market remains heavily fragmented
- Figure 2: Share of retail value sales of top-selling vitamin and supplement brands, 2016-17
- New products continue to drive launch activity
- Berocca taps into the on-the-go market with fizzy melt tablets and powder
- Potential for more teenage-positioned launches
- Overall advertising spend falls in 2016
- Bassetts Vitamins sponsor ITV’s Catchphrase
- The consumer
- Over half of consumers take vitamins and supplements
- Figure 3: Usage of vitamins and supplements in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Multivitamins continue to dominate the vitamins segment
- Figure 4: Usage of vitamins, by type, July 2017
- Men are core users of cod liver oil and fish oil/omega-3
- Figure 5: Usage of minerals and dietary supplements, by type, July 2017
- Clear age bias in usage of VMS formats
- Figure 6: Usage of formats of vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Brain/nervous system claims are most important to 35-44s
- Figure 7: Reasons for usage of vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Flavours could be used to influence format choice
- Figure 8: Interest in vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Scope for patch formats to enter the market
- Two thirds want only natural ingredients in supplements
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Category noise increases desire for tailored VMS
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Expanding health positioning to boost male engagement
- The facts
- The implications
- Elimination diets present growth opportunities
- The facts
- The implications
- Tailoring vitamin/supplement plans could help with navigation of the market
- The facts
- The implications
- Expanding health positioning to boost male engagement
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Vitamins and supplements market sees sales decline
- Children and the over-50s drive category sales
- Considerable growth for direct selling
- Health trend will continue to benefit market
- Popularity of elimination diets provides opportunity for supplements
- The importance of sleep is gaining more focus
- Vitamins and supplements market sees sales decline
Market Size and Forecast
- Vitamins and supplements market sees sales decline
- Figure 10: UK retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
- Return to growth expected for vitamins and supplements market
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of vitamins and supplements, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Vitamins and supplements market sees sales decline
Market Segmentation
- Children and the over-50s drive category sales
- Sales for men’s supplements stagnate
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, by segment, 2016-17
- Value sales growth for bone care supplements
- Children and the over-50s drive category sales
Channels to Market
- Buyout of Sainsbury’s pharmacies contributes to grocery sales decline
- Figure 13: UK retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, by outlet type, 2015-16
- Considerable growth for direct selling
- Buyout of Sainsbury’s pharmacies contributes to grocery sales decline
Market Drivers
- Health trend will continue to benefit market
- Figure 14: Any usage of vitamins and supplements in the last 12 months, by age group, July 2017
- Birth rates remain static
- Figure 15: Trends in the number of live births in England and Wales, 2006-16
- Vitamin D supplements are still being advised for all
- Figure 16: Total hours of sunshine in the UK, by season, 2013-17
- Media raises question over the need to take supplements
- Popularity of elimination diets provides opportunity for supplements
- Figure 17: Types of foods/ingredients avoided by respondent or household member, by age group, September 2016
- Vegetarians well catered for; vegan-friendly supplements lag behind
- Figure 18: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market that are suitable for vegans or vegetarians, 2014-17
- The importance of sleep is gaining more focus
- Rise of the ‘smart drugs’
- Inflation ends the rise in real consumer incomes
- Health trend will continue to benefit market
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Market remains heavily fragmented
- New products continue to drive launch activity
- Berocca taps into the on-the-go market with fizzy melt tablets and powder
- Potential for more teenage-positioned launches
- Overall advertising spend falls in 2016
- Bassetts Vitamins sponsor ITV’s Catchphrase
- Market remains heavily fragmented
Market Share
- Market remains heavily fragmented
- Figure 19: Share of UK retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, by brand, 2015-17
- Market remains heavily fragmented
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New products continue to drive launch activity
- Figure 20: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by launch type, 2014-17
- Tablets and capsules regain majority share of launches
- Figure 21: New launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by format type, 2014-17
- Figure 22: Own-label vs branded new product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by format type, 2016
- Berocca taps into on-the-go market with fizzy melt tablets and powder
- Innovative effervescent offerings target beauty and weight loss
- Brands remain the driving force behind NPD; Asda and Morrisons step up own-label ranges
- Figure 23: Share of new product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by company, 2014-17
- Mars enters the UK vitamins and supplements market with cocoa flavanols
- Cricket protein powders hit the market
- Tom Oliver Nutrition brings sustainable omega-3 supplements to the market
- Tapping into the positive mental health and wellbeing trend
- Figure 24: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market carrying a functional claim, 2014-17
- New premium beauty supplement brand enters the market
- Steady increase in NPD supplements targeted at women
- Figure 25: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by target demographic group, 2014-17
- Potential for more teenage-positioned launches
- New products continue to drive launch activity
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Overall advertising spend falls in 2016
- Figure 26: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on vitamins and supplements, 2014-17
- Figure 27: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on vitamins and supplements, by top 10 advertisers for 2016, 2014-17
- Vitabiotics spends heavily on TV advertising
- Figure 28: Share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on vitamins and supplements, by media type, 2014-17
- Seven Seas encourages people to join the #TrueAge movement
- Berocca introduces ‘Roccy’ the chameleon as its new brand character
- Figure 29: Share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on vitamins and supplements, by top brands, 2014-17
- Bassetts Vitamins sponsor ITV’s Catchphrase
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Overall advertising spend falls in 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Over half of consumers take vitamins and supplements
- Multivitamins continue to dominate the vitamins segment
- Men are core users of cod liver oil and fish oil/omega-3
- Clear age bias in usage of VMS formats
- Brain/nervous system claims are most important to 35-44s
- Flavours could be used to influence format choice
- Scope for patch formats to enter the market
- Two thirds want only natural ingredients in supplements
- Category noise increases desire for tailored VMS
- Over half of consumers take vitamins and supplements
Usage of Vitamins and Supplements
- Over half of consumers take vitamins and supplements
- Figure 30: Usage of vitamins and supplements in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Multivitamins continue to dominate the vitamins segment
- Figure 31: Usage of vitamins, July 2017
- Vitamin D usage is highest amongst the over-65s
- Figure 32: Usage of Vitamin D, by age group, July 2017
- Men are core users of cod liver oil and fish oil/omega-3
- Figure 33: Usage of minerals and dietary supplements, July 2017
- Over half of consumers take vitamins and supplements
Usage of Formats
- Tablets/capsules are the most commonly taken supplement format
- Figure 34: Usage of formats of vitamins and supplements, by type, July 2017
- Oral sprays remain a niche format
- Clear age bias in usage of VMS formats
- Figure 35: Usage of format types of vitamins and supplements, by age group, July 2017
- Tablets/capsules are the most commonly taken supplement format
Reasons for Taking Vitamins and Supplements
- General health is the biggest motivator for taking VMS
- Brain/nervous system claims are most important to 35-44s
- Figure 36: Reasons for taking vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Young people concerned with benefiting appearance and weight
- General health is the biggest motivator for taking VMS
Interest in Innovation in Vitamins and Supplements
- Strong interest in supplements containing real fruit juice
- Figure 37: Interest in innovation in vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Flavours could be used to influence format choice
- Savoury flavours could help consumers to reach their five-a-day
- Supplements tailored towards particular lifestyle choices appeals
- Scope for patch formats to enter the market
- Strong interest in supplements containing real fruit juice
Attitudes towards Vitamins and Supplements
- Two thirds want only natural ingredients in supplements
- Figure 38: Attitudes towards vitamins and supplements, July 2017
- Trust in own-labels is higher amongst older groups
- Category noise increases desire for tailored VMS
- Two fifths of consumers find it hard to get required vitamins and minerals from diet
- Two thirds want only natural ingredients in supplements
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 39: Best- and worst-case forecasts for the total UK vitamins and minerals market, by value, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 40: UK Retail value sales of vitamins and supplements, by brand, 2015-17
Appendix – Market Drivers
- Figure 41: Projected trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2017-22
- Figure 42: Total hours of sunshine in the UK, by season, 2013-17
Appendix – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Figure 43: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market, by branded and own-label, 2014-17
Appendix – Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Figure 44: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on vitamins and supplements, by media type, 2014-17
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 45: Repertoire of usage of vitamins, July 2017
- Figure 46: Repertoire of usage of minerals and dietary supplements, July 2017
- Figure 47: Repertoire of formats of vitamins and supplements, by gender by age group, July 2017
- Figure 48: New product launches in the UK vitamins and supplements market carrying an all-natural or a no additives/preservatives claim, 2014-17
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.