Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements - US - September 2017
Sales are beginning to slow as Mintel estimates growth for the vitamins, minerals, and supplements market in 2017. Consumer struggles with trust, cost, and the shopping experience are a challenge to the category, although many still believe in the benefits of these products. To best position themselves, category players should emphasize natural qualities, transparency, and online sales to drive growth.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Category is growing, though at slower rates
- Several purchase factors are at play making purchase decisions challenging
- Trust and expense are barriers despite benefit perceptions
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of vitamins, minerals and supplements, at current prices, 2011-22
- Figure 2: Select VMS purchase influencers, any rank (net), June 2017
- Figure 3: Select attitudes towards vitamins, minerals, and supplements, June 2016
- The opportunities
- Enhance online shopping to ease consumer frustrations
- Figure 4: Select statements about VMS shopping experience, June 2017
- Emphasize the role of VMS as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 5: Select attitudes and opinions about health and medicine, January 2016- March 2017 and select attitudes towards vitamins, minerals, and supplements, June 2017
- Widen natural and organic offerings to leverage consumer preferences
- Figure 6: Select VMS claims perceptions and select purchase influencers- any rank (net), June 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market is growing, but at a slower rate
- All segments post gains, but below last year’s growth
- Scientific studies and legislation impact the industry
- Struggles to eat healthy, high consumer confidence, and Hispanic growth bode well for VMS market
Market Size and Forecast
- Slowing growth shows beginning signs of a maturing market
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- All segments post gains but see slowed momentum
- Lack of “buzz,” lapsed usage hinder vitamin sales potential
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Minerals experience lower growth hindered by calcium
Market Perspective
- New studies highlight positive impact of VMS
- VMS over-exposures among children commands action
- WIC Improvement Act could boost sales while expanding access
Market Factors
- Struggles to eat healthy suggest opportunity for VMS
- High consumer confidence at the start of 2017 bodes well for VMS sales
- Figure 10: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-June 2017
- Hispanic population growth could boost herbal supplements
- Figure 11: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Carlyle, private label struggle while Pharmavite grows
- Smaller brands, select liquid VMS, and online sales grow market
- Private label, long-standing supplements and multivitamins miss the mark
- Amazon Elements, new online brands poised for growth
Company and Brand Sales of Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements
- Largest manufacturer losing market share; “other” brands gaining
- Successful segments help drive continued growth for Pharmavite
- Cost savings not enough to drive private label purchasing
- Figure 12: MULO sales of vitamins, minerals and supplements, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Smaller brands outpace average market growth
- Various product attributes drive growth in liquid formats
- Online VMS sales boom as users view it as easier
- Figure 13: Walgreens email campaign, August 12, 2017
What’s Struggling?
- Private label struggles to keep pace in changing brand matrix
- Long-standing multivitamin and supplement brands struggle
- Figure 14: MULO sales of select vitamin, mineral, and supplement brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016-17
- Vitamints’ sales decline suggests the novelty has worn off
- Figure 15: MULO sales of Centrum Vitamints, rolling 52 weeks 2016-17
What’s Next?
- Amazon’s Elements to become the next big brand?
- Growth in self-diagnostic tests could help dispel efficacy doubt
- New online brands overhaul VMS experience, poised for growth
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More than half of adults are daily VMS users
- Encourage e-commerce to ease in-store shopping frustrations
- No one factor dominates purchase decisions at the shelf
- Wide variety of product claims lessen the impact
- Positive health perceptions don’t always outweigh barriers
- Gummies are a nice-to-have rather than must-have
Product Usage and Frequency
- Most adults take a VMS and do so daily
- Figure 16: VMS product usage and frequency, June 2017
- Occasional use is common, but may be circumvented
- Remind users of health benefits to avoid lapsed usage
- Adults aged 25-44 use greater variety, but lack consistency
- Figure 17: VMS product usage, any current use (net), by age, June 2017
- Figure 18: Any vitamin or supplement use (net), by frequency, by age, June 2017
- Younger population, lower skepticism drives usage among Hispanics
- Figure 19: VMS product usage, any current use (net), by Hispanic origin, June 2017
Shopping Experience
- Stores should address frustrations to avoid missed sales
- Purchase habits should be leveraged for greater loyalty
- Online shopping a natural fit for VMS, should be emphasized
- Figure 20: VMS shopping experience, June 2017
- Shopping struggles ease as VMS users age
- Figure 21: VMS shopping experience, agree, by age, June 2017
- Opportunity to increase spend among Hispanics
- Figure 22: VMS shopping experience, agree, by Hispanic origin, June 2017
Purchase Influencers
- External influencers
- Doctor’s recommendation wields most influence over product choice
- Online reviews have supplemental, but notable, influence in purchases
- At-shelf influencers
- Multiple factors dictate decisions at the shelf
- Figure 23: VMS purchase influencers, any rank (net), June 2017
- Product purchases become more consistent with age
- Figure 24: VMS purchase influencers, any rank (net), by age, June 2017
- English-speaking Hispanics more engaged in VMS purchases
- Figure 25: VMS purchase influencers, any rank (net), by Hispanic origin, June 2017
- In their words: VMS product selection
Claims Perceptions
- Category confusion drives interest in a variety of claims
- Figure 26: VMS claims perceptions, June 2017
- Purchase influencers impact claim perceptions
- Figure 27: Select claims perceptions, by select purchase influencers – Any rank (net), July 2017
- Adults aged 55+ more persuaded by specific needs than general health
- Figure 28: Select VMS claims perceptions, by age, June 2017
- Doctor recommended not as persuasive for Hispanics
- Figure 29: Select VMS claims perceptions, by Hispanic origin, June 2017
Attitudes towards Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements
- VMS have positive perceptions
- Figure 30: Attitudes towards vitamins, minerals, and supplements, June 2017
- Trust and expense are a tough pill to swallow for some
- Figure 31: Average US retail price of health and wellness products, by category, at current prices, August 2016- August 2017
- Figure 32: Product usage and frequency, by those who agree these products are expensive, June 2017
- Users report satisfaction with current products
- Younger adults report higher pill fatigue; trouble remembering to take
- Figure 33: Attitudes towards vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by age, June 2017
- Hispanics hold higher category trust
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by Hispanic origin, June 2017
Perceptions of Gummies
- Not a must-have, yet gummies do offer a nice break from pills
- Flavor doesn’t determine gummy purchase decisions
- Figure 35: Perceptions of gummies, June 2017
- Younger adults embrace the fun and taste of gummies
- Figure 36: Perceptions of gummies, by age, June 2017
- Hispanic consumers more positive towards gummies
- Figure 37: Perceptions of gummies, by Hispanic origin, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 38: Total US sales and forecast of market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 39: Total US retail sales and forecast of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 40: Total US retail sales of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 41: Total US retail sales of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by channel, at current prices, 2012-16
- Figure 42: Total US retail sales of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of vitamins, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of minerals, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 45: Total US retail sales and forecast of supplements and herbs/botanicals, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales and forecast of vitamins, minerals, and supplements, by segment, at current prices, 2017 (est)
- Figure 47: Total US Sales growth and forecast of fish/Animal oils, at current prices, 2012-21(est)
- Figure 48: Total US Sales growth and forecast of probiotics, at current prices, 2012-21(est)
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 49: MULO sales of vitamins, minerals and supplements, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 50: MULO sales of vitamins, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 51: MULO sales of minerals and supplements, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 52: Attitudes and opinions about health and medicine, January 2016- March 2017
- Figure 53: Product usage repertoire groups, June 2017
- Methodology
- Figure 54: TURF Analysis–Claims perception, June 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.