Watches & Jewelry - US - October 2017
"Mintel predicts temperate growth for the watches and jewelry market in 2017 and beyond. Since the last issuance of this Report, jewelry stores have slipped behind jewelry departments in terms of where people buy items, while Amazon has risen to the top as a primary competitor; the percentage of smartwatch owners has more than doubled; and consumers show the value they place on affordability, as the percentage of fine jewelry buyers versus fashion/costume buyers has reversed with fashion/costume now the preference."
- Diana Smith, Associate Director - Retail & Apparel
This Report looks at the following areas:
- YOY total growth expected while annual pace of growth to decelerate
- Many aren’t buying
- Jewelry stores face tough competition
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- YOY total growth expected while annual pace of growth to decelerate
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of watches and jewelry, at current prices, 2012-22
- 40% aren’t buying
- Figure 2: Items purchased, August 2017
- Jewelry stores face tough competition
- Figure 3: Retailers shopped, August 2017
- The opportunities
- Empower women to treat themselves
- Figure 4: Recipient of items purchased and fine versus fashion/costume, August 2017
- Figure 5: Reasons for buying, by gender and age, August 2017
- Invest in the online shopping experience
- Figure 6: Online shopping behavior, by generation, August 2017
- Address shoppers’ desires in new and fun ways
- Figure 7: Attitudes about watches and jewelry, August 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Market outlook remains positive
- Uptick in smartwatches drives total watch sector
- Stable macroeconomic climate supports market
- Younger generations key buyers, but are quick to gravitate toward experiences over tangibles
- Market outlook remains positive
Market Size and Forecast
- Pace of growth expected to slow after record sales in 2016
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of watches and jewelry, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of watches and jewelry, at current prices, 2012-22
- Pace of growth expected to slow after record sales in 2016
Market Breakdown
- Jewelry commands majority of sales, but watches grow at faster pace
- Figure 10: Total market share percentage of US retail sales of watches and jewelry, by segment, at current prices, 2017
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of watches and jewelry, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 12: US manufacturer unit shipments of smartwatches, 2013-17
- Jewelry stores lose share
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales of watches and jewelry, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 14: Total US retail sales of watches and jewelry, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
- Jewelry commands majority of sales, but watches grow at faster pace
Market Factors
- iGens and Millennials drive the market’s momentum
- Figure 15: Population by generation, 2017
- Figure 16: Items purchased, by generation, August 2017
- Hispanics, non-Hispanic Blacks and Asians comprise 36% of the population
- Figure 17: Distribution of population, by age and race/Hispanic origin, 2016
- Consumer confidence remains high
- Figure 18: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-July 2017
- Household income on the rebound
- Figure 19: Median household income, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Figure 20: Items purchased, by household income, August 2017
- Disposable personal income remains positive
- Figure 21: Disposable Personal Income change from previous period, January 2007-July 2017
- Experiences over tangible goods
- Figure 22: How extra money is spent, January 2017
- Prices of precious metals remain low for the most part; Diamonds continue to shine
- iGens and Millennials drive the market’s momentum
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- It’s okay to buy engagement rings online
- Long live the classics
- Legacy jewelers lose some luster
- Smartwatches get smarter about what makes consumers tick
- It’s okay to buy engagement rings online
What’s In?
- Online marketplace starts to shine
- Anniversary celebrations herald themes of nostalgia and heritage
- Now trending: minimalism and layered looks
- Materials and stones
- Looks
- Online marketplace starts to shine
What’s Struggling?
- Traditional jewelers losing some sparkle
- Figure 23: Tiffany & Co.’s advocacy letter, May 2017
- Traditional jewelers losing some sparkle
What’s Next?
- Smartwatches pick up steam again
- LG, Verizon and others
- Samsung
- Apple
- Looking ahead
- Smartwatches pick up steam again
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The 40% opportunity
- Fashion jewelry acceptable for the majority
- Jewelry stores lose ground while online rises
- Self-indulgence and gifting main reasons for purchase
- Watches for more than telling time
- The 40% opportunity
Items Purchased
- Four in 10 have not purchased
- Figure 24: Items purchased, August 2017
- Who’s buying smartwatches?
- Figure 25: Smartwatch purchase incidence, August 2017
- Most people buy for themselves
- Figure 26: Recipient of items purchased, August 2017
- In their words: impulse versus planned and preferences
Fine Versus Fashion/Costume
- Fashion jewelry slightly bests fine
- Figure 27: Fine versus fashion/costume, August 2017
- Men opt for the finer things
- Figure 28: Fine versus fashion/costume, by gender, August 2017
- Fine purchasing rises with age and income
- Figure 29: Fine versus fashion/costume, by generation, August 2017
- Figure 30: Fine versus fashion/costume, by household income, August 2017
- Fine jewelry makes great gifts
- Figure 31: Recipient of items purchased, by fine versus fashion/costume, August 2017
- Figure 32: Items purchased, by fine versus fashion/costume, August 2017
- In their words: current mix of fine and fashion
Types of Materials/Stones
- Gold and diamonds continue as favorites
- Figure 33: Types of materials/stones, August 2017
- Minimal differences in stone/material preferences by item
- Figure 34: Items purchased, by types of materials/stones, August 2017 – Part one
- Figure 35: Items purchased, by types of materials/stones, August 2017 – Part two
Retailers Shopped
- Jewelry stores lose ground while online gains
- Figure 36: Retailers shopped, August 2017
- Men more likely than women to visit a jewelry store while women opt for jewelry departments
- Figure 37: Retailers shopped, by gender and age, August 2017
- Jewelry stores more likely to be destinations for fine jewelry buyers
- Figure 38: Retailers shopped, by fine versus fashion/costume, August 2017
- High correlation between watch buyers and online shoppers
- Figure 39: Watches purchased, by retailers shopped, August 2017
Online Shopping Behavior
- Online shoppers are plentiful
- Figure 40: Online shopping behavior, August 2017
- At least seven in 10 18-44s buy online
- Figure 41: Online shopping behavior, by age, August 2017
- In their words: online versus in-store
- Online preferred
- In-store preferred
Reasons for Buying
- Indulgence drives purchases
- Figure 42: Reasons for buying, August 2017
- Women and younger consumers more likely to splurge on themselves
- Figure 43: Percentage who buy jewelry or watches to treat themselves, by gender, by age, August 2017
- Men more likely to seek out technological advancements in watches
- Figure 44: Reasons for buying watches, by gender, August 2017
- Figure 45: Reasons for buying watches, by age, August 2017
- In their words: their last watch or jewelry purchase
Attitudes about Watches
- Function over fashion
- Figure 46: Style-related attitudes about watches, by gender, August 2017
- Nearly four in 10 say brand name matters
- Figure 47: Other purchase drivers for watches, by gender, by age, August 2017
- In their words: describing their own watches, if any
- A fifth of young men unclear on smartwatch value proposition
- Figure 48: Attitude toward smartwatches, by gender and age, August 2017
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward smartwatches, by generation, September 2016
- In their words: thoughts on smartwatches
- In-the-know
- Not for me
Attitudes about Jewelry
- Jewelry makes wearers feel polished and put together
- Figure 50: Select attitudes toward Jewelry, by gender and age, August 2017
- In their words: consistency or variety?
- Pairing jewelry with outfits could drive sales
- Figure 51: Opportunities for jewelry retailers, by gender and age, August 2017
- In their words: if consumers were in charge of their own store
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of watches and jewelry, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of jewelry, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales and forecast of watches, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales of watches and jewelry, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 56: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 57: Price of precious and industrial metals, September 2016-17
- Figure 58: Opening price of diamonds, September 2016-17
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 59: Percentage of adults who purchased watch for self or someone else, May 2012-May 2017
- Figure 60: Amount spent on watches for self or someone else, April 2016-May 2017
- Figure 61: Watch brands purchased for self or someone else, April 2016-May 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.