"Mintel predicts temperate growth for the watches and jewelry market in 2017 and beyond. Since the last issuance of this Report, jewelry stores have slipped behind jewelry departments in terms of where people buy items, while Amazon has risen to the top as a primary competitor; the percentage of smartwatch owners has more than doubled; and consumers show the value they place on affordability, as the percentage of fine jewelry buyers versus fashion/costume buyers has reversed with fashion/costume now the preference."

- Diana Smith, Associate Director - Retail & Apparel

This Report looks at the following areas: