Despite consumer interest in healthy living and concerns about water quality, the water filtration category declined 3% from the year prior, reaching estimated sales of $785 million in 2017.

While niche, there may be opportunities to stimulate the market. Brands may be able to differentiate from the competition by emphasizing benefits beyond removing contaminants, such as enhanced taste. Additionally, interest in smart features that allow monitoring and tracking of water and filter usage may pique young adult’s interest and encourage trading-up.

This report examines the following issues: