Water Filtration - US - October 2017
Despite consumer interest in healthy living and concerns about water quality, the water filtration category declined 3% from the year prior, reaching estimated sales of $785 million in 2017.
While niche, there may be opportunities to stimulate the market. Brands may be able to differentiate from the competition by emphasizing benefits beyond removing contaminants, such as enhanced taste. Additionally, interest in smart features that allow monitoring and tracking of water and filter usage may pique young adult’s interest and encourage trading-up.
This report examines the following issues:
- Water filtration market continues to slide
- Ownership solid yet low interest challenges market
- Less than half voice water quality concerns
Table of contents
Overview
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of water filtration, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 2: Repertoire of number of water filtration products owned, July 2017
- Figure 3: Select reasons for using filtered water and attitudes toward water quality, July 2017
- Capitalize on the benefits younger adults find in filtered water
- Interest in innovations is moderate, but could boost market
- What it means
- The market
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of water filtration market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of water filtration, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Figure 9: Share of water filtration product sales, by segment, at current prices, 2017
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of water filtration, by segment, at current prices, 2012-17
Market Perspective
Market Factors
- Healthy living, hydration play role in category
- Age, children impact current and future ownership
- Figure 11: Population aged 18 or older, by age, 2012-22
- Figure 12: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
Key Players – What You Need to Know
Manufacturer Sales of Water Filtration
- Sales of water filtration by company
- Figure 13: MULO sales of water filtration, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Brita puts brand over product, filters out negativity to get to the good
- Figure 14: #FilterYourFeed campaign word cloud
- ZeroWater gains share with inventory expansion
- PUR commitment to safety educates and engages
- Mass channels expand water filtration inventory, capitalize on health
What’s Struggling?
- Private label filters struggles to compete with brand name
- Figure 15: MULO sales of private label water filters and water devices, rolling 52-weeks ending 2016 and 2017
What We’re Seeing?
- Brands focus on pitcher speed, efficiency
- Enliven water by adding minerals
- Smart water: technology improves user experience and water quality
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
Ownership and Interest in Water Filtration Products
- Figure 16: Repertoire of number of water filtration products owned, July 2017
- Figure 17: Water filtration ownership and interest in owning, July 2017
- System owners less willing to expand inventory
- Figure 18: Water filtration ownership, by interest in owning, July 2017
- Ownership and interest rates higher among younger adults
- Figure 19: Water filtration ownership and interest in owning, by age, July 2017
- Parents highly engaged in market
- Figure 20: Water filtration ownership or interest in owning, by parental status, July 2017
- Hispanics own wider range of products, low interest across racial groups
- Figure 21: Water filtration ownership, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Figure 22: Interest in owning water filtration products, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Retailers Shopped
- Figure 23: Retailers shopped, July 2017
- Young adults shop across channels
- Figure 24: Select retailers shopped, by age, July 2017
Purchase Preferences – Brand
- Figure 25: Purchase preferences – Product brand, July 2017
- Figure 26: Purchase preferences – Filter brand, July 2017
- Figure 27: Purchase preferences of product brand, by purchase preferences of filter brand, July 2017
- Age dictates preferred brand
- Figure 28: Purchase preferences – Product brand, by age, parental status, July 2017
- Figure 29: Purchase preferences – Filter brand, by age, parental status, July 2017
- Majority stick to what they know
- Figure 30: Purchase preferences – Brand loyalty, July 2017
- Name brand experiences higher purchase loyalty
- Figure 31: Purchase preferences – Brand loyalty, by name and store brand product and filter purchases, July 2017
- Younger adults may be swayed to switch
- Figure 32: Purchase preferences – Brand loyalty, by age, July 2017
Purchase Preferences – Shopping
- Figure 33: Purchase preferences – Shopping, July 2017
- Young adults shopping preferences suggest growth in online sales
- Figure 34: Purchase preferences – Shopping, by age, July 2017
Reasons for Using Water Filtration Products
- Figure 35: Reasons for using water filtration products, July 2017
- Reasons for drinking filtered water reveal key marketing themes
- Figure 36: TURF analysis – Select reasons for using water filtration products, July 2017
- TURF methodology
- Financial, environmental benefits motivate younger adults, parents
- Figure 37: Select reasons for using water filtration products, by age, July 2017
- Figure 38: Select reasons for using water filtration products, by parental status, July 2017
Water Filtration Attitudes and Behaviors
- More than one third prefer filtered water regardless of location
- Figure 39: Water filtration attitudes and behaviors, July 2017
- Younger adults, parents more likely to worry about product safety
- Figure 40: Select water filtration attitudes and behaviors, by age, parental status, July 2017
Interest in Innovations
- Figure 41: Interest in innovations, July 2017
- Young adults, parents interested in range of innovations
- Figure 42: Interest in select innovations, by age, parental status, July 2017
- Adding minerals, kid-focused designs could reach Hispanics
- Figure 43: Interest in select innovations, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 44: Total US retail sales and forecast of water filtration, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 45: Total US retail sales and forecast of water filtration, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales of water filtration, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales and forecast of water devices, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of water filters, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales of water filtration, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales of water filtration, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 51: MULO sales of water filters, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 52: MULO sales of water devices, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 53: Repertoire of water filtration products owned, by age, Hispanic origin, and parental status, July 2017
- Figure 54: Brand usage, January 2016-March 2017
