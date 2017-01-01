Wearable Technology - China - December 2016
“Health monitoring is the major appeal of smart wristbands and smartwatches, and family-related features show potential to attract purchase. Brands should offer unique functions and entry-level products to motivate purchase. VR/AR technology can be an effective marketing communication channel to draw consumers’ attention.”
- Terra Xu, Senior Research Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- What do consumers look for in wearable devices?
- Overcoming the purchase barrier of smart wristbands and smartwatches
- VR’s current role is still more in brand marketing and experience
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Demographic classifications
- Personal income
- Household income
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Smart wristbands grow while smartwatches drop
- Figure 1: Volume sales of smart wristbands and smartwatches in China, 2015 - 2016
- Low-priced wristbands drive growth, while smartwatch market lacks breakthrough products
- Companies and brands
- Xiaomi and Apple dominate, and Huawei and Samsung offer both wristbands and watches
- Low-priced VR headsets attract trial while high-end devices better educate consumers
- Innovation highlights
- The consumer
- Who owns wearable devices?
- Who intends to buy wearable devices?
- Xiaomi and Apple take the lead across tier one, two and three cities
- Leading brands’ wearables and smartphones users show similar age and gender profile yet different income and city tier profile
- Figure 2: Brand penetration of smart wristband and smartwatch, September 2016
- Functions and price are major barriers for wearable devices
- Figure 3: Purchase barriers for different wearable devices, September 2016
- Health function is major appeal, especially family monitoring features
- Consumers of different ages show different level of interest in product features
- Figure 4: Attractive product features, September 2016
- High interest in various applications of VR
- Figure 5: Interest in VR application, September 2016
- Consumers prefer technology brands over sports brands
- Buying for themselves, rather than for gifting
- Rental services appeal to 20-24-year-olds
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards wearable devices, September 2016
- Virtual trial does not necessarily lead to purchase
- Figure 7: Attitudes towards VR technology, September 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- What do consumers look for in wearable devices?
- The facts
- The implications
- Overcoming the purchase barrier of smart wristbands and smartwatches
- The facts
- The implications
- VR’s current role is still more in brand marketing and experience
- The facts
- The implications
- What do consumers look for in wearable devices?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Smart wristbands grow while smartwatch growth drops
- Low-priced smart wristbands drive volume growth
- Lack of breakthrough products and high price drags on smartwatch market
- Smart wristbands grow while smartwatch growth drops
Market Size and Segmentation
- Smart wristbands grow while smartwatches drop
- Figure 8: Estimated unit sales of smart wristbands and smartwatches in China, 2015-2016
- Value growth hindered by drop in smartwatches and lower wristband price
- Figure 9: Estimated value sales of smart wristbands and smartwatches in China, 2015-2016
- Smart wristbands taking up greater share in both volume and value
- Figure 10: Volume and value share of smart wristbands and smartwatches in China, 2015-2016
- Smart wristbands grow while smartwatches drop
Market Factors
- Low-priced smart wristbands drive volume growth
- Lack of breakthrough products and high price drags on smartwatch market
- Replaceable functions are potential growth barrier
- Low-priced smart wristbands drive volume growth
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi leads due to affordability
- Apple tops smartwatch market with challenges ahead
- Huawei and Samsung benefit from a balanced product portfolio
- VR and AR hardware is still in early stage of commercialisation
- Innovation highlights
- Xiaomi leads due to affordability
Key Players
- Smart wristbands and smartwatches
- Xiaomi leads in smart wristband due to low-priced products
- Apple leads the smartwatch market but faces challenges
- Huawei and Samsung benefit from comprehensive product lines
- Lifesense and Genius emerging in the market
- VR/AR technology
- Low-priced headsets attract trial while high-end devices can better educate consumers
- Key players in VR/AR hardware market – HTC, Oculus and more
- VR experience stores
- No leaders yet in VR content providers
- Figure 11: Examples of companies offering VR content, 2016
- Smart wristbands and smartwatches
Who’s Innovating?
- More types of wearable technology
- Wearable devices for more people
- More applications of VR/AR technology
- More types of wearable technology
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Wearable device owners tend to be younger, and there is opportunity in tier two and three cities
- Entry-level products are important to building trial
- Xiaomi and Apple take the lead
- Functions and price are major barriers for wearable devices
- Health monitoring feature is major appeal, especially family functions
- Consumers of different ages show varied interest in product features
- High interest in various applications of VR
- Consumers prefer technology brands, and they are more likely to buy wearable devices for themselves
- Virtual trial does not necessarily lead to purchase
- Wearable device owners tend to be younger, and there is opportunity in tier two and three cities
Ownership and Purchase Intention
- Who are the owners of wearable devices?
- No significant gender difference among owners of wearable devices
- Young consumers are more likely to own wearable devices
- Figure 12: Owners of wearable devices, by age and gender, September 2016
- Opportunity in tier two and three markets
- Figure 13: Owners of wearable devices, by city tier and monthly household income, September 2016
- Who intend to buy wearable devices?
- More females intend to buy smart wristbands
- Entry-level products are important to building trial
- Figure 14: Purchase intention of different wearable devices, by gender and age, September 2016
- Who are the owners of wearable devices?
Brand Penetration
- Xiaomi and Apple lead in smart wristbands and smartwatches respectively
- Not all consumers can differentiate smart wristbands and watches
- Figure 15: Brand penetration of smart wristband and smartwatch, September 2016
- Age and gender profile of leading brands is similar to smartphones
- Figure 16: Users of leading smart wristband and smartwatch brands, by age and gender, September 2016
- Apple appeals to a wider income group and Huawei is more popular in lower tier cities, when compared with the smartphone market
- Figure 17: Users of leading smart wristband and smartwatch brands, by city tier and monthly household income, September 2016
- Xiaomi and Apple lead in smart wristbands and smartwatches respectively
Purchase Barriers
- Wearable devices should not be seen as a small version of smartphones
- Price is important for smartwatches, smart jewellery and smart clothing
- Figure 18: Purchase barriers of different wearable devices, September 2016
- Functions, price and appearance are major purchase barriers for smart wristbands among young consumers
- Figure 19: Purchase barriers of smart wristbands, by demographics, September 2016
- Among males and those in their 20s, function is a major purchase barrier for smartwatches
- Figure 20: Purchase barriers of smartwatches, by demographics, September 2016
- Wearable devices should not be seen as a small version of smartphones
Attractive Product Features
- Health monitoring is still the most needed function
- Consumers are interested in connecting wearables to other devices
- Figure 21: Attractive product features, September 2016
- To appeal to consumers of different age groups…
- Current smart wristband and smartwatch owners seek improvements
- Figure 22: Attractive product features, by ownership and purchase intention of smart wristband and smartwatch, September 2016
- Health monitoring is still the most needed function
Interest in VR Applications
- High interest in various applications of VR
- What are the most appealing VR applications?
- Figure 23: Interest in VR application, September 2016
- Males and females show different areas of interest
- Figure 24: Interest in VR application, % of very interested and somewhat interested, by gender, September 2016
- Parents are interested in children’s entertainment and learning with VR
- Figure 25: Interest in VR application, % of very interested and somewhat interested, by household with and without children, September 2016
- High interest in various applications of VR
Attitudes towards Wearable Technology
- Consumers prefer technology brands over sports brands
- Buying for themselves, rather than for gifting
- Buying for functions instead of following latest trends
- Affordable products, rather than rental services
- Figure 26: Attitudes towards wearable devices, September 2016
- Males and those with high MHI would buy wearables for themselves
- Offering detailed information for gifting options
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards wearable device purchase, by gender and MHI, September 2016
- Young consumers are more likely to be attracted by rental services
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards wearable device renting, by age, September 2016
- Virtual trial does not necessarily lead to purchase
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards VR technology, September 2016
- Consumers prefer technology brands over sports brands
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans are more interested in family monitoring and exercise tracking features
- Figure 30: Attractive product features, by consumer classification, September 2016
- What VR applications are Mintropolitans interested in?
- Figure 31: Interest in VR application, by consumer classification, September 2016
- Mintropolitans are more interested in family monitoring and exercise tracking features
Appendix
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.