Wearable Technology - US - December 2016
"Sales continue to grow for wearable tech. However, sales for specific brands have already seen some reversals of fortune, including wearable cameras from GoPro and Apple smartwatches. Against this backdrop, Mintel explores the market for fitness-related tech using qualitative and quantitative surveys. Subjects include intent to purchase, gifting, participation in sports, and familiarity with brands, with a focus on key value propositions such as health monitoring, sleep tracking, weight loss, and the attractiveness of form factors and designs."
- Billy Hulkower
This report discusses the following key topics:
- Unit sales pass 41 million, but growth is slowing
- New technology value is doubted
- Dieters not buying in
Appendix – Market
- Figure 37: US manufacturer unit shipments of wearable tech, 2011-16
Appendix – Consumer
- Qualitative responses
- Virtual trainers
- Using technology to achieve fitness goals
- Qualitative responses
