"Sales continue to grow for wearable tech. However, sales for specific brands have already seen some reversals of fortune, including wearable cameras from GoPro and Apple smartwatches. Against this backdrop, Mintel explores the market for fitness-related tech using qualitative and quantitative surveys. Subjects include intent to purchase, gifting, participation in sports, and familiarity with brands, with a focus on key value propositions such as health monitoring, sleep tracking, weight loss, and the attractiveness of form factors and designs."

- Billy Hulkower

This report discusses the following key topics: