Weight Management - US - September 2017
"The market for weight management products and services has a significant base of consumers. As the notion of what is considered effective in weight management continues to evolve, products that maintain a traditional diet formulation have struggled to keep up. Meanwhile, weight management brands that put nutrition first continue to grow. Brands that can identify new ways to support adults in their weight management goals will also benefit."
- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health and Wellness Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Obesity rates still on the rise; prevalent among adults
- The term "dieting" faces rejection among key demographics
- Weight managers following their own path
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Obesity rates still on the rise; prevalent among adults
- Figure 1: BMI status, July 2017
- The term “dieting” faces rejection among key demographics
- Figure 2: Attitude toward the term dieting, by gender and age and BMI, July 2017
- Weight managers following their own path
- Figure 3: Weight management method, July 2017
- The opportunities
- The weight management market is substantial
- Figure 4: Weight management status, July 2017
- Overall health is the lead motivator for managing weight
- Figure 5: Motivations for managing weight, July 2017
- Adults 25-44 are important target for branded weight loss programs
- Figure 6: Follow a branded weight management program, by age, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- The weight management market is extensive
- Weight management behaviors impact corresponding markets
- Obesity rates continue to rise; weight loss goals are steep
- A self-made plan and exercising are top tools for weight management
- The weight management market is extensive
Weight Management Market
- The weight management market has a sizable consumer base
- Figure 7: Weight management status, July 2017
- Who are weight managers?
- Figure 8: Weight management status, by gender and age, race and Hispanic origin, and area, July 2017
- Motivations for managing weight vary by weight management stage
- Figure 9: Weight management status, by weight management motivations, July 2017
Market Perspective
Market Perspective
- Weight loss drink sales up; yet flanked by competition
- Weight loss bar sales stall, while other bar segments thrive
- Weight control tablet sales continue to tumble
- Figure 10: MULO sales of select weight control candy/tablets, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Sugar sales suffer as adults strive to manage their weight
- Turning water into weight loss
- Yogurt is a choice for some to lose weight
- Gluten-free foods association with weight loss declining
Market Factors
Market Factors
- Obesity rates still on the rise
- Figure 11: Prevalence of obesity among US adults aged 20 and over, 1997-2016
- Figure 12: Prevalence of obesity among US adults aged 20 and over, by gender and race and Hispanic origin, 1997-2016
- Figure 13: BMI status, by gender and age, generation, race, Hispanic origin, and area, July 2017
- Weight loss goals run the spectrum
- Figure 14: Weight loss goal, by BMI, July 2017
- Weight managers focus on their own eating guidelines
- Figure 15: Follow my own eating program/guidelines, by gender and age, July 2017
- Exercise is an important tool for weight management
- Figure 16: Manage my weight through exercise, by gender and age, and BMI, July 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Facts Up Front eases choices, high-protein permits for indulgences
- Diet pills are made over, people seek inspiration, and real is featured
- The term “dieting” is polarizing
- Are a sugar tax, food Rx, and personalized nutrition keys to weight loss?
What's Working?
What’s Working?
- Facts Up Front help weight managers make informed decisions
- High protein a focus in calorie-friendly indulgences
- Stylish VMS brands are making over weight loss supplements
- Social media influencers offer weight loss inspiration
- Figure 17: Follow people on social media for weight loss inspiration, agree, by gender and age, July 2017
- The push toward body acceptance perseveres with “real” models
What's Struggling?
What’s Struggling?
- The term “dieting” is polarizing, appealing least to women
- Figure 18: Attitude toward the term dieting, agree, by gender and age and BMI, July 2017
What's Next?
What’s Next?
- Could a sugar tax curb obesity?
- There is demand for a food Rx
- Figure 19: Interest in a nutrition prescription, agree, by race and Hispanic origin, weight loss goal, weight management method, July 2017
- Is personalized nutrition the key to weight loss?
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Weight managers follow DIY approach
- Perceptions of weight programs modest; tied to brand awareness
- General health is the top motivator for managing weight
- Home cooked meals control waistlines; multiple approaches used for some
- Effectiveness of weight management products in doubt
- Traditional nutritional claims remain important to weight managers
- Health and wellbeing segmentation identifies three key targets
Weight Management Method
Weight Management Method
- Weight managers follow their own path
- Figure 20: Weight management method, July 2017
- Seniors are set in their weight management ways
- Young men turning to branded programs to put on the pounds
- Figure 21: Weight management method, by gender and age, July 2017
- Adults 25-44 key users of branded weight loss programs
- Figure 22: Follow branded weight management program, by age, July 2017
Weight Management Program Perceptions
Weight Management Program Perceptions
- Perceptions of weight programs tied to brand awareness
- Figure 23: Weight management program perceptions, by programs, July 2017
- Branded program users have more positive perceptions
- Figure 24: Select weight management program perceptions, by adults who follow a branded weight management program, July 2017
- Weight Watchers is the top consideration among those trying to lose
- Figure 25: Would consider weight management program, by weight management status, July 2017
- Atkins unknown among youth, Beachbody and Isagenix unfamiliar to older adults
- Figure 26: Unaware of weight management program, by age, July 2017
Motivations for Managing Weight
Motivations for Managing Weight
- Overall health is the lead motivator for managing weight
- Figure 27: Motivations for managing weight, July 2017
- Figure 28: Health reasons for watching diet, Winter 2017
- Gender and age point to different incentives
- Figure 29: Motivations for managing weight, agree, by gender and age, July 2017
- Some motivations tied to BMI; though everyone wants to feel good
- Figure 30: Motivations for managing weight, agree, by BMI, July 2017
- Multicultural groups express stronger motivations for managing weight
- Figure 31: Motivations for managing weight, agree, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Attitudes toward Managing Weight
Attitudes toward Managing Weight
- Home cooked meals are a way to control waistlines
- Figure 32: Attitude toward home-cooked meals, agree, by gender and age, July 2017
- Big weight loss goals increase the use of multiple approaches
- Figure 33: Used more than one weight loss method in the past year, agree, by age, weight management, weight loss goals, and weight management method, July 2017
Effectiveness of Weight Management Products
Effectiveness of Weight Management Products
- Confidence in weight management products is relatively low
- Figure 34: Effectiveness of products, July 2017
- Men and women view the effectiveness of some products differently
- Figure 35: Effectiveness of products, by gender and age, July 2017
- Feelings about weight management products are mixed
Ingredient Claims
Ingredient Claims
- Traditional diet claims remain more important to weight managers
- Figure 36: Ingredient claims, by currently trying to lose weight, July 2017
- Low sugar, no artificial ingredients, and low fat claims provide broadest reach
- Figure 37: TURF Analysis – Ingredient claims, July 2017
- The importance of certain claims differs by age
- Figure 38: Ingredient claims, by gender and age and race, July 2017
Health and Well Being Segmentation
Health and Well Being Segmentation
- Methodology
- Health and Well Being segmentation definitions
- Figure 39: Health and well being segments, by share, Winter 2017
- Three segments are key for weight management brands
- Figure 40: Health and wellbeing segments that are currently watching diet, Winter 2017
- Figure 41: Reasons for watching diet and non-prescription products and foods used, by Health and well being segments, Winter 2017
- Figure 42: Health and wellbeing segments, by gender and age, race and Hispanic origin, and household income, Winter 2017
- Methodology
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 43: Table - TURF analysis of effective products, by weight managers, July 2017
- Figure 44: Table - TURF analysis of effective products, by adults currently trying to lose weight, July 2017
- Figure 45: Table - TURF analysis by ingredient claims, by weight managers, July 2017
- Figure 46: Table - TURF analysis by ingredient claims, by adults currently trying to lose weight, July 2017
- Figure 47: Reasons for watching diet and non-prescription products and foods used, by Health and well being segments, Winter 2017
- Figure 48: Health and wellbeing segments, by gender and age, race and Hispanic origin, and household income, Winter 2017
