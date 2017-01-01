Weight Management - US - September 2017

"The market for weight management products and services has a significant base of consumers. As the notion of what is considered effective in weight management continues to evolve, products that maintain a traditional diet formulation have struggled to keep up. Meanwhile, weight management brands that put nutrition first continue to grow. Brands that can identify new ways to support adults in their weight management goals will also benefit."

- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health and Wellness Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: