“Western spirits in China generally have very low usage frequency compared to beer and Chinese spirits (ie Baijiu). However, the penetration of different types of Western spirits are actually not very low. This finding suggests companies and brands’ education should focus on telling consumers the various occasions that Western spirits can fit in so as to increase consumption frequency as well as encourage trial and trading up from other types of alcoholic drinks.”

- Lei Li, Research Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: