“The retail value market growth remains slow but is slight faster than its volume growth. Mid-range wines are triggered and could be the next big thing. This does not mean consumers are avoiding premium wine, but means trading up for quality is as important as value-for-money from consumers’ perspective. Online purchase channels accelerate the trend further in addition to the more coherent collaboration among wine dealers and retailers.”

– Lei Li, Research Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: