Wine - China - October 2017
“The retail value market growth remains slow but is slight faster than its volume growth. Mid-range wines are triggered and could be the next big thing. This does not mean consumers are avoiding premium wine, but means trading up for quality is as important as value-for-money from consumers’ perspective. Online purchase channels accelerate the trend further in addition to the more coherent collaboration among wine dealers and retailers.”
– Lei Li, Research Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Targeting younger consumers through different methods
- Flavour association could be an important purchase consideration
- Wine can capitalise more on being “natural”
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
Executive Summary
- The market
- Retail volume is flat
- Figure 1: Retail volume sales for wine in China, 2012-22
- Retail value is recovering – mid-range wines is trending
- Figure 2: Retail value sales for wine in China, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Figure 3: Retail value share of top 10 companies in wine market, China, 2015 and 2016
- The consumer
- Red wine is still the dominant type while penetrations of other types drop
- Figure 4: Penetration of different types of wine in the last 12 months, July 2017 vs August 2016 vs October 2015
- Preference on different types of wine
- Figure 5: Preferred country of origin in the last 12 months, by users of different wine types, July 2017
- Majority is interested in wine with unique tastes
- Figure 6: Interested innovations, July 2017
- Origins of wine is the most important product label
- Figure 7: Important product labels – Always look at it, July 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Flavour association could be an important purchase consideration
- The facts
- The implications
- Wine can capitalise more on being “natural”
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 8: Wine promoting natural production methods, international markets, 2016
- Figure 9: Selected wine with organic claims, International markets, 2016
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A flat retail volume market and a slowly growing retail value market
- Wine diversification emerged in China and rise of the New World Wine
- Still wine dominates while Champagne/sparkling wine needs breakthroughs
Market Size and Forecast
- Retail volume is flat
- Figure 10: Retail volume sales for wine in China, 2012-22
- Figure 11: Still wines and sparkling wines: retail market volume consumption per capita (population), China vs international markets, 2012-17
- Retail value is recovering and mid-range wines is trending
- Figure 12: Retail value sales for wine in China, 2012-22
Market Factors
- Imported wine market is increasing in volume but slowing in growth speed
- Figure 13: Imported wine volume, China, 2012-17
- Wine diversification emerged in China
- Figure 14: China’s bottled wine import figures, 2016 vs 2015
- Rise of New World Wine thanks to free-trade deals
Market Segmentation
- Red wine gradually declining but is the dominant type
- Figure 15: Retail market segmentation of different types of still wine, by volume, 2012-17
- White wine and rosé maintained stable growth in volume share
- Champagne/sparkling wine needs breakthroughs
- Figure 16: Retail market share of different types of wine, by volume, 2012-17
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- A fragmented wine retail value market
- Competition via online and offline among wine dealers and retailers
- Compete with origins, brand stories and packaging
- Global trends may apply to China
Market Share
- Mid-range wines and mass market developments have potential
- Figure 17: Retail value market share of top 10 wine companies, China, 2015 and 2016
- Yantai Changyu losing share due to shrinking premium ranges
- China Food struggles to go premium
- Figure 18: Great Wall Wine associated with BRICS 2017 China
- Xinjiang Yizhu and Turpan Loulan – Using local speciality to gain share
Competitive Strategies
- Competition via internet among wine dealers
- Competition among retailers offline and online
- Compete with origins, brand stories and packaging
- Figure 19: Changyu ZuiJiuXian, China, 2016
Who’s Innovating?
- Global product trend: rise of organic wine
- Figure 20: Product claims in new launches – Organic and premium, wine, global, 2012-16
- Figure 21: Wine with organic claims, international markets, 2016-17
- Global packaging innovation: environmentally friendly and cans
- Figure 22: Product claims in new launches – Packaging, wine, global, 2012-16
- Figure 23: Wine with environmentally friendly or convenient package claims, international markets, 2016-17
- Figure 24: Underwood wine, US, 2014 and 2017
- Figure 25: Flipflop Fizzy Crisp White Wine, US, 2015
- Flavour innovation: global overview and China application
- Figure 26: Top flavours of wine, global, 2015 and 2016
- Flavour innovation via Champagne/sparkling wine
- Figure 27: Selected Champagne, sparkling wine, Prosecco, international markets, 2008-17
- Flavour innovation via fortified wine
- Figure 28: Selected fortified wines, international markets, 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Preferences in all wine types are moving towards younger adults
- Every day or almost users still lacking; imported, premium and niche types have potential
- France top the list while China follows
- Women seeking flavour and packaging variety while men loving limited edition and famous Chateaux
- Red wine has most consumption occasions
- Retail has highest penetration for wine and can be segmented further
Penetration of Different Types of Wine
- Red wine still the dominant type while penetration drops for other types
- Figure 29: Penetration of different types of wine in the last 12 months, July 2017 vs August 2016 vs October 2015
- Tier one cities have higher penetration among all wine types than tier two and three cities
- Figure 30: Penetration of different types of wine in the last 12 months, by city tiers, July 2017
- Preferences in all wine types are moving towards younger adults
- Figure 31: Preference on different types of wine in the last 12 months, by age, July 2017 vs August 2016
Drinking Frequency
- Every day or almost users still lacking and imported, premium and niche types have potential
- Once a week or more users are most common for still wine types
- Figure 32: Drinking frequency in the last 12 months, July 2017
Preferred Country of Origin
- France top the list while China follows
- Figure 33: Preferred country of origin, July 2017
- Preference by different types of wine
- Figure 34: Preferred country of origin in the last 12 months, by users of different wine types, July 2017
- Niche types of wine have potential from New World
Interested Innovations
- Majority is interested in wine with unique tastes
- Figure 35: Interested innovations, July 2017
- Women seeking flavour and packaging variety while men loving limited edition and famous Chateaux
- Figure 36: Interested innovations, by gender, July 2017
- Older and younger consumers have different innovation interests
- Figure 37: Interested innovations, by age, July 2017
- High earners are somewhat adventurous
- Figure 38: Interested innovations, by monthly household income, July 2017
Consumption Occasions towards Different Types of Wine
- Red wine has most balanced multiple consumption occasions
- Figure 39: Consumption occasions towards different types of wine, July 2017
Purchase Channels
- Retail has highest penetration for wine and can be segmented further
- Figure 40: Purchase channels in the last 12 months, July 2017
- Older consumers prefer retail while younger favour on-trade
- Figure 41: Purchase channels in the last 12 months, July 2017
Important Product Labels
- Origins of wine is the most important product feature while sensational attractiveness also plays an important role
- Figure 42: Important product labels – Always look at it, July 2017
- Gender is a differentiator
- Figure 43: Important product labels – Always look at it, by gender, July 2017
- On-trade wine consumers are slightly more sophisticated
- Figure 44: Important product labels, by consumers who purchase in different channels, July 2017
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Mintropolitans have higher penetration across all wine types
- Figure 45: Penetration of different types of wine in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, July 2017
- Not necessarily more “every day or almost” users among Mintropolitans
- Figure 46: Drinking frequency in the last 12 months, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, July 2017
- Mintropolitans consume more different types of wine in overlap occasions
- Figure 47: Consumption occasions towards different types of wine, by Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, July 2017
- Chateau has the biggest gap between MinTs and Non-MinTs
- Figure 48: Important product labels, Mintropolitans vs non-Mintropolitans, July 2017
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 49: Retail volume sales for wine in China, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Retail value sales for wine in China, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
