Wine Tourism - March 2017
“Wine tourism, the practice of tourism that includes visiting vineyards, wineries, wine festivals and events, and tasting and consuming wine while experiencing the attributes of a wine-growing region, has been enjoying considerable growth over the past few years. It has become increasingly important to the wine industry as a means of diversification beyond wine production and empowers rural communities to develop their own regional tourism product and establish a range of partnerships with other local tourism providers to mutual benefit.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- What is the history and definition of wine tourism around the world?
- What is the state of the global wine industry and how does wine tourism contribute to the industry?
- What are the main wine-tourism concepts?
- Who is the wine tourist?
- What does the future hold for wine tourism?
Table of contents
Introduction
Data Sources
Overview
- What is wine?
- Wine tourism: definition and evolution
- What is wine?
The Global Wine Industry
- History of wine and wine tourism
- Old World vs New World
- Facts and figures
- Production
- Figure 1: Top 10 wine-producing countries, 2013-16
- Consumption
- Figure 2: Main wine-consuming countries, 2013-15
- Land under vines
- Figure 3: Areas under vines in global vineyards, 2013-15
- Global value and volume
- Figure 4: Main wine exporters, 2014-15
- Top-selling brands
- Figure 5: Top 10 bottled wine brands, 2016
- Global wine-tourism volume and value
- Wine-tourism trends
- Figure 6: Evolution of wine-tourism revenues among selected GWC wineries, 2013-15
- History of wine and wine tourism
The Wine Industry by Region
- Africa
- South Africa
- Asia
- China
- Australasia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- North America
- US
- South America
- Argentina
- Chile
Wine Tourism
- Wineries
- Wine routes and trails
- Figure 7: Selected wine routes around the world, 2016
- Wine festivals
- Wining and dining
- Cité du Vin – The world’s first wine theme park?
- Wine-tourism days and conferences
- Wine-tourism award winners 2016
- Figure 8: Wine-tourism awards, 2016 & 2017
Profile of the Wine Tourist
- Characteristics and attributes
- Demographic trends
- Figure 9: GWC’s tourist demographic trends (%), 2013-15
- Characteristics and attributes
Operators in the Market
- Specialist wine-tourism operators
- General tour operators
What Next?
- A wine-tourism prototype for the future
- Emerging wine-tourism destinations
- Millennials – The emerging wine tourist
- A wine-tourism prototype for the future
