“Wine tourism, the practice of tourism that includes visiting vineyards, wineries, wine festivals and events, and tasting and consuming wine while experiencing the attributes of a wine-growing region, has been enjoying considerable growth over the past few years. It has become increasingly important to the wine industry as a means of diversification beyond wine production and empowers rural communities to develop their own regional tourism product and establish a range of partnerships with other local tourism providers to mutual benefit.”

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst



This Report answers the following key questions: