Wine Tourism - March 2017

“Wine tourism, the practice of tourism that includes visiting vineyards, wineries, wine festivals and events, and tasting and consuming wine while experiencing the attributes of a wine-growing region, has been enjoying considerable growth over the past few years. It has become increasingly important to the wine industry as a means of diversification beyond wine production and empowers rural communities to develop their own regional tourism product and establish a range of partnerships with other local tourism providers to mutual benefit.”
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst


This Report answers the following key questions:

  • What is the history and definition of wine tourism around the world?
  • What is the state of the global wine industry and how does wine tourism contribute to the industry?
  • What are the main wine-tourism concepts?
  • Who is the wine tourist?
  • What does the future hold for wine tourism?

Table of contents

  1. Introduction

    • Data Sources

      • Overview

        • What is wine?
          • Wine tourism: definition and evolution

          • The Global Wine Industry

            • History of wine and wine tourism
              • Old World vs New World
                • Facts and figures
                  • Production
                    • Figure 1: Top 10 wine-producing countries, 2013-16
                  • Consumption
                    • Figure 2: Main wine-consuming countries, 2013-15
                  • Land under vines
                    • Figure 3: Areas under vines in global vineyards, 2013-15
                  • Global value and volume
                    • Figure 4: Main wine exporters, 2014-15
                  • Top-selling brands
                    • Figure 5: Top 10 bottled wine brands, 2016
                  • Global wine-tourism volume and value
                    • Wine-tourism trends
                      • Figure 6: Evolution of wine-tourism revenues among selected GWC wineries, 2013-15

                  • The Wine Industry by Region

                      • Africa
                        • South Africa
                          • Asia
                            • China
                              • Australasia
                                • Australia
                                  • New Zealand
                                    • Europe
                                      • France
                                        • Germany
                                          • Italy
                                            • Spain
                                              • UK
                                                • North America
                                                  • US
                                                    • South America
                                                      • Argentina
                                                        • Chile

                                                        • Wine Tourism

                                                            • Wineries
                                                              • Wine routes and trails
                                                                • Figure 7: Selected wine routes around the world, 2016
                                                              • Wine festivals
                                                                • Wining and dining
                                                                  • Cité du Vin – The world’s first wine theme park?
                                                                    • Wine-tourism days and conferences
                                                                      • Wine-tourism award winners 2016
                                                                        • Figure 8: Wine-tourism awards, 2016 & 2017

                                                                    • Profile of the Wine Tourist

                                                                      • Characteristics and attributes
                                                                        • Demographic trends
                                                                          • Figure 9: GWC’s tourist demographic trends (%), 2013-15

                                                                      • Operators in the Market

                                                                          • Specialist wine-tourism operators
                                                                            • General tour operators

                                                                            • What Next?

                                                                              • A wine-tourism prototype for the future
                                                                                • Emerging wine-tourism destinations
                                                                                  • Millennials – The emerging wine tourist

