"There’s an optimistic outlook for the upcoming winter holiday season, with growth expected to continue and most consumers planning to spend more or make no changes to their winter holiday spending. Consumers are doing more holiday shopping online and that has changed other shopping preferences, including purchase timing and deal-seeking behavior. Retailers need to offer the best deals, both in terms of pricing and shipping, an ample gift selection, and provide consumers with efficient shopping experiences in stores and online to maintain their engagement."

- Alexis DeSalva, Research Analyst- Retail and Apparel

This Report discusses the following key topics: