Winter Holidays Abroad - UK - May 2017
“Ski resorts need to be prepared for future winters with late snowfall. There is a market for non-ski snow holidays so operators need to do more to promote the facilities and non-skiing activities available. Avid skiers are likely to wait until later in the season to visit Europe or may seek out destinations outside of Europe resulting in further demand for China and Canada/USA.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- How can tour operators and ski resorts combat the impact of late snow fall?
- How can European winter holiday destinations encourage UK consumers to visit if they choose to cut back on winter and overseas breaks?
Executive Summary
- The market
- Confidence is high post Brexit…
- …but consumers more tactical about overseas destination choice
- Market forecast to grow further
- Figure 1: Forecast of winter holidays abroad market volume, 2016/17-2021/22
- Companies and brands
- TUI and Thomas cook remain top
- Figure 2: Company market volumes in winter package holidays abroad, 2016/17
- The consumer
- Decline in short UK trips and longer European holidays
- Figure 3: Changes in types of holidays taken/booked 2015/16 vs 2016/17, March 2017
Issues and Insights
- How can tour operators and ski resorts combat the impact of late snow fall?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can European winter holiday destinations encourage UK consumers to visit if they choose to cut back on winter and overseas breaks?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Confidence is high post Brexit…
- …but consumers more tactical about overseas destination choice
- Market forecast to grow further
- Figure 4: Forecast of winter holidays abroad market volume, 2016/17-2021/22
- UK winter holidaymakers go abroad most in October with February increasingly popular
- Most Brits book their winter trip independently
- Short-haul trips continue to rise
- Terrorism impacts on winter sun destinations
- Late snowfall effecting ski resorts
Market Size and Forecast
- Confidence is high post Brexit…
- …but consumers more tactical about overseas destination choice
- Figure 5: Winter holidays abroad, volume, value and average spend, 2011/12-2021/22
- Figure 6: Forecast of winter holidays abroad market volume, 2016/17-2021/22
- Figure 7: Forecast of winter holidays abroad market value, 2016/17-2021/22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- UK winter holidaymakers go abroad most in October with February increasingly popular
- Figure 8: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by month, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Most Brits book their winter trip independently
- Figure 9: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by package vs independent, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Winter breaks usually less than two weeks
- Figure 10: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by duration, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Short-haul trips continue to rise
- Figure 11: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by short-haul vs long-haul, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Terrorism impacts winter sun destinations
- Figure 12: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by destination country, 2014/15-2015/16, ranked on 2014/15 top 20
- Brits flock to the Nordic regions while impact of terror attacks revealed
- Figure 13: Winter holidays abroad, percentage change 2014/15-2015/16
- Late snow fall effecting ski resorts
Channels to Market
- Online booking still preferred
Market Drivers
- Brits continue to take more overseas holidays
- Figure 14: Overseas holidays volume and value trends, 2010-16
- Operators flexing around terrorism impact
- Hygge effect not all positive for overseas travel
- Northern Lights continue to appeal
- Ski destinations popular with non-skiers
- Christmas cruises prove popular
- The rise of health and wellness
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- TUI and Thomas Cook remain top
- Donation to team GB for winter Olympics
- Incentives from Esprit Ski
- Jet2 add 1 million extra seats for Winter 2017/2018
Market Share
- TUI and Thomas Cook remain on top
- Figure 15: Company market volume shares in winter package holidays abroad, 2016/17
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Technology is being used at all touchpoints from inspiration…
- …to booking
- Building a holiday itinerary…
- And even while away
- Making the booking process more fun
- Allowing customers to give back
- Vouchers being used as incentives for customers and agents
- New flights and developments for Winter 2016/17 snow holidays
- The Epic pass gets more epic
- China set to be the next big thing
- Snowsports: destinations of the future?
- Operators and airlines adapt to cater for terror impact
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Summer more popular time to take holidays except short breaks outside of Europe
- Decline in short UK trips and longer European holidays
- Summer holidays seen as main trip for majority of Brits
- Half of Brits open to influence when booking winter breaks
- Political instability remains an issue for many
- Spain remains top choice for a European winter getaway
- Booking process similar for winter snow and beach getaways
- Younger Brits most likely to seek winter snow
- Winter snow fans most keen to see Northern Lights
Winter versus Summer Holidays
- Summer more popular time to take holidays except short breaks outside of Europe
- Figure 16: Types of holidays taken/booked in 12 months since 1 April 2016, March 2017
- Holidaymakers going away in summer more but less for short winter trips
- Older consumers holiday less
- Figure 17: Types of holidays taken/booked in 12 months since 1 April 2015 vs 12 months since April 2016, March 2017
- Decline in short UK trips and longer European holidays
- Figure 18: Changes in Types of holidays taken/booked 2015/16 vs 2016/17, March 2017
Attitudes towards Winter Holidays Abroad
- Summer holidays seen as main trip for majority of Brits
- Golden opportunity for long-stay winter breaks
- Winter holidays back on the agenda for a third
- Figure 19: General attitudes towards winter holidays, March 2017
Sources of Inspiration and Considerations When Booking a Winter Holiday
- Half of Brits open to influence when booking winter breaks
- Men a key audience for travel companies
- Families on the hunt for deals
- Political instability remains an issue for many
- City dwellers and snowsports fans more open to risks
- A third impacted by risk of adverse weather
- Figure 20: Sources of inspiration and considerations for winter holidays, March 2017
Intent to Visit European Winter Holiday Destinations
- Spain remains top choice for European winter getaway
- Figure 21: European winter holiday destinations visited/planned to visit in 2017/18 vs 2016/17, March 2017
Intent to Visit Non-European Winter Holiday Destinations
- USA remains top choice for long-haul winter holidays
- Older travellers and families most keen to stay in Europe
- Appetite for Egypt on the up
- Figure 22: Non-European winter holiday destinations visited/planned to visit in 2017/18 vs 2016/17, March 2017
Attitudes towards Winter Snow Holidays Abroad
- Booking process similar for winter snow and beach getaways
- Young affluent favour travel agents for winter snow breaks
- Opportunity to upsell at booking
- Figure 23: Attitudes towards winter snow holiday activities and booking process, March 2017
- Londoners and families open to new ski spots
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards future snowsports holidays, March 2017
Snow Holidays Taken
- Younger Brits most likely to seek winter snow
- Figure 25: Snow holiday bookings (taken or booked) for Winter 2016/17, March 2017
Occasions for Snow Holiday
- Family trip most common for snow holidays
- Figure 26: Occasions for snow holiday (taken or booked) for Winter 2016/2017, March 2017
- Parents and children most likely to be hitting the slopes together
- Figure 27: Family members on snow holiday (taken or booked) for Winter 2016/2017, March 2017
Participation and Interest in Snowsports Activities
- Winter snow fans most keen to see Northern Lights
- Holidaymakers keen to explore snow country
- Older adults may be drawn to snowy climates by new activities
- Figure 28: Participation in snowsports and activities (taken or booked) for Winter 2016/2017, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 29: Forecast of winter holidays abroad, market volume, 2015/16-2020/21
- Figure 30: Forecast of winter holidays abroad, market value, 2015/16-2020/21
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 31: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by month, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 32: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by package vs independent, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 33: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by duration, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 34: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by short-haul vs long-haul, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
- Figure 35: Winter holidays abroad, market volume, by age, percentage analysis, 2012/13-2015/16
