“Ski resorts need to be prepared for future winters with late snowfall. There is a market for non-ski snow holidays so operators need to do more to promote the facilities and non-skiing activities available. Avid skiers are likely to wait until later in the season to visit Europe or may seek out destinations outside of Europe resulting in further demand for China and Canada/USA.”

– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst

This Report answers the following key questions: