"Prioritizing comfort over style, Canadian women enjoy the clothes shopping process and are highly engaged. However, a conservative mindset towards discretionary spending means that consumers lean more towards retailers that are perceived to offer the best value. The tendency remains skewed towards buying clothes from physical stores, as fit continues to be a concern hindering women from buying clothes online. Retailers in Canada will need to step up their game as entrants of international brands are impacting the landscape of the clothing industry."

- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Research Analyst – Lifestyles & Leisure

This Report discusses the following key topics: