Women's Clothing - Canada - June 2017
"Prioritizing comfort over style, Canadian women enjoy the clothes shopping process and are highly engaged. However, a conservative mindset towards discretionary spending means that consumers lean more towards retailers that are perceived to offer the best value. The tendency remains skewed towards buying clothes from physical stores, as fit continues to be a concern hindering women from buying clothes online. Retailers in Canada will need to step up their game as entrants of international brands are impacting the landscape of the clothing industry."
- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Research Analyst – Lifestyles & Leisure
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Shifts in the Canadian retail landscape drive a deeper wedge into an already fragmented market
- Canadian women dress more for comfort than for style
- Physical shops continue to be preferred – even amongst Millennial women
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Shifts in the Canadian retail landscape drive a deeper wedge into an already fragmented market
- Figure 1: Purchase location (net any online or in-store purchase), March 2017
- Canadian women dress more for comfort than for style
- Figure 2: Personal style, March 2017
- Physical shops continue to be preferred – even amongst Millennial women
- Figure 3: Purchase location (net any online or in-store purchase), March 2017
- The opportunities
- Brands offering expertise in styling are well positioned to connect with 18-24s
- Figure 4: Style-related statements (any agree), by age, March 2017
- Mass merchandisers have a captive audience in new moms
- Figure 5: Purchase location (net any online or in-store purchase), by moms with under-5s, March 2017
- Storytelling that is focused on quality will be key to draw to over-45s
- Figure 6: Agreement with ‘Good quality is more important to me than low price when I am shopping for clothes’, by age and income, March 2017
- What it means
The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Women’s clothing is slated for moderate growth
- Younger women feel financially strapped
- Obesity remains an issue
Women's clothing is slated for moderate growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Women’s clothing is slated for moderate growth
- Figure 7: Retail Canadian sales and fan chart forecast of women’s clothing, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Retail Canadian sales and forecast of women’s clothing, at current prices, 2011-21
Women's clothing is slated for moderate growth
Market Factors
- Women are more likely to be concerned about their financial situation
- Women’s participation in the labour market lags behind men’s
- Figure 9: Employment rate of women and men aged 25-54, 1950-2016
- Young women, in particular, are more likely to be struggling to make ends meet
- Opportunities and challenges come with an aging population
- Figure 10: Agreement with statement ‘I would like more stores to carry plus sizes’, by age, March 2017
- As of 2014, nearly half of the female population were overweight or obese
- Figure 11: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian women, 2003-14
Women are more likely to be concerned about their financial situation
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- The casualization of fashion is changing how women dress and how stores cater to customers
- Body empowerment and inclusivity increase appeal
- International retailers are refreshing the shopping experience
- The Canadian clothing retail market is becoming more polarized
- Clothes and clothing stores get more personal by getting smarter
The casualization of fashion is changing how women dress and how stores cater to customers
What’s In?
- The casualization of fashion draws crowds
- Older women have something new to shop for
- Athletic brands are becoming lifestyle brands
- Figure 12: This is Yoga | Celebrating real stories of practice in action, May 2017
- Clothing brands are adding to their collections by embracing diversity
- Figure 13: Not your typical runner. #iwontcompromise, May 2016
- Figure 14: F*This TV campaign - Addition Elle, September 2016
- International retailers are making their mark
The casualization of fashion draws crowds
What’s Out?
- Clothing retailer closures and openings indicate polarization of Canadian retail
Clothing retailer closures and openings indicate polarization of Canadian retail
What’s Next?
- Clothing stores get smarter and provide a more personalized experience
- Clothing itself gets more advanced with tech integrations also
- Walmart is looking to boost its online fashion presence
Clothing stores get smarter and provide a more personalized experience
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Women are highly engaged in the category
- Retailer preference variation shows fashion priorities
- Fit first, technology second to enhance the shopping experience
- Canadian women dress for comfort over style
- The clothes shopping process is an enjoyable one
Women are highly engaged in the category
Women’s Clothing Purchases
- Category involvement is high
- Figure 15: Categories purchased, March 2017
- Retirement means one less activity to buy clothes for
- Figure 16: Repertoire analysis of categories purchased, by age, March 2017
- Older women will continue to seek new things, and seek quality
- Younger women have more occasions to wear dresses
- Figure 17: Purchased dresses, by age, March 2017
- T-shirts are a cost-effective way to stay on-trend and make a statement
Category involvement is high
Where Women Shop for Clothes
- Consumers are choosing retailers known for value
- Figure 18: Purchase location (net any online or in-store purchase), March 2017
- Preferred store types vary by age and reveal fashion priorities
- Fast fashion stores are winning with 18-24s
- Figure 19: Selected purchase locations (net any online or in-store purchase), by age, March 2017
- Convenience draws moms with young children to mass merchandisers
- Warehouse clubs are making inroads with 45-54s
- Figure 20: Bought clothes at warehouse clubs (net any online or in-store purchase), by age, March 2017
- High-end offerings at traditional department stores appeal to the affluent woman
- Preference still skews towards physical stores
- Figure 21: Purchase location, online vs in-store, March 2017
- Yes, physical stores still are important to Millennial women
- Figure 22: Agreement with statement ‘I like to browse items online, then buy in-store’, by age, March 2017
Consumers are choosing retailers known for value
Interest in Retailer Innovations
- It’s all about the fit
- Figure 23: Interest in shopping innovations, March 2017
- Online sizing technology appeals to women young and old
- Figure 24: Interest in sizing technology to ensure clothing bought online fits my measurements, by age, March 2017
- 18-24s are seeking a better in-store experience
- 18-24s drive interest in customization and smart fitting rooms
- Figure 25: Interest in ‘options to personalize clothes’ and ‘smart fitting rooms’, by age, March 2017
- 18-24s also lead the desire for more in-store experiences
It's all about the fit
Personal Style
- Canadian women dress for comfort over style
- Figure 26: Personal style, March 2017
- Comfort vs style – In their words
- 18-34s want uniqueness and could use a little help
- Figure 27: Style-related statements (any agree), by age, March 2017
- Sporty looks appeal to over-45s
- Figure 28: Agreement with sporty clothing styles being practical for everyday wear, by age, March 2017
- Figure 29: French Lessons with Helen Mirren | L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect | Behind the Scenes, March 2017
- Figure 30: Look Your Perfect Age with Hydra-Nutrition | Age Perfect | L’Oréal, August 2016
- Moms with young children want to be more stylish but don’t know how
- “One day you’re in, the next day you’re out”; style matters more for the affluent
- Figure 31: Agreement with ‘I buy new clothes every season’, by household income, March 2017
Canadian women dress for comfort over style
Approach to Clothes Shopping
- Women enjoy the clothes shopping process
- Figure 32: Shopping approach, March 2017
- Younger women are more enthusiastic about clothes shopping…
- Figure 33: Agreement with enjoying the shopping process and not making plans when clothes shopping, by age, March 2017
- …they are also more brand-loyal
- Figure 34: Agreement with ‘I tend to buy the same brands of clothing’, by age, March 2017
Women enjoy the clothes shopping process
The Quest for Value
- Value is in the eye of the beholder
- Figure 35: Shopping approach: seeking discounts, March 2017
- FOMO drives younger consumers towards greater willingness to pay full price
- Quality is a top consideration for older and more affluent customers
- Figure 36: Agreement with ‘Good quality is more important to me than low price when I am shopping for clothes’, by age and income, March 2017
- Made-in-Canada labels may have some legs with over-55s
Value is in the eye of the beholder
Canadian vs Americans – Clothes Shopping Approach
- Physical shops are key to connecting with the Canadian woman
- Canadian women more likely to enjoy the clothes shopping process
- Figure 37: Agreement with ‘I enjoy shopping for clothes’, by age, Canada vs US, March 2017 (Canada)/January 2015 (US)
- Striving for comfort takes the pressure off for Canadians
- Figure 38: Agreement with ‘I dress for comfort over style’, by age, Canada vs US, March 2017 (Canada)/January 2015 (US)
- In-store suggestions are key to getting them hooked
- Figure 39: Agreement with ‘I like to browse items online, then buy in-store’, by age, Canada vs US, March 2017 (Canada)/January 2015 (US)
- Pursuing the middle-aged Canadian woman may yield greater gains
- Figure 40: Agreement with ‘I buy new clothes every season’, by age, Canada vs US, March 2017 (Canada)/January 2015 (US)
- Figure 41: Agreement with ‘I never pay full price for clothing’, by age, Canada vs US, March 2017 (Canada)/January 2015 (US)
Physical shops are key to connecting with the Canadian woman
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Data sources
Companies Covered
