Women's Facial Skincare - UK - June 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“No longer using wipes and moisturisers to solve every issue, women are discovering the benefits of cleansing, cleaner living, and high-quality products on their skin. A new focus on natural radiance has distracted women from other concerns such as ageing, creating a need for brands to step in and remind them. However, as women declutter their cupboards, brands will need to offer flexible solutions to stay part of the core regime.”
– Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst

This report examines the following issues:

  • Pinpointing ageing concerns
  • Clean living vs. lotions and potions
  • Decluttering the cupboards

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The market shows steady growth
              • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of women’s facial skincare, 2012-22
            • Companies and brands
              • Ride the trend wave
                • Figure 2: UK brand shares in value sales of mass-market women’s facial skincare, year ending March 2017
              • Descriptors drive relaunches
                • Figure 3: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
              • The consumer
                • Age does not always mean wisdom
                  • Figure 4: Skin type of women, March 2017
                • Cleansing at the root of skincare
                  • Figure 5: Facial cleansing formats used in the last 12 months, March 2017
                • Lightweight hydration…
                  • Figure 6: Facial caring formats used in the last 12 months, March 2017
                • …and everyday treats
                  • Routines are due an upgrade
                    • Figure 7: Behavioural changes amongst facial skincare users in the last 12 months, March 2017
                  • Know your needs
                    • Figure 8: Purchase behaviour among facial skincare users in the last 12 months, March 2017
                    • Figure 9: Factors for choosing facial skincare, March 2017
                  • Friends of the earth
                    • Figure 10: Attitudes towards facial skin care, March 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • Pinpointing ageing concerns
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Clean living vs. lotions and potions
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • Decluttering the cupboards
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications

                                    • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                      • Prestige fuels growth
                                        • Cleansing makes its mark
                                          • Women make their own choices

                                          • Market Size and Forecast

                                            • The market shows steady growth
                                              • Figure 11: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
                                            • Similar levels of growth look set to continue
                                              • Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of women’s facial skincare, 2012-22
                                            • Forecast methodology

                                            • Market Segmentation

                                              • Cleansing formats a clear winner in mass market
                                                • Figure 13: UK retail sales value of mass market women’s facial skincare, by segment, years ending February, 2016-17
                                              • Prestige storms ahead
                                                • Figure 14: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, mass vs. prestige, years ending February, 2016-17

                                            • Channels to Market

                                              • Range becomes important to choice
                                                • Figure 15: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, by outlet type, 2015-16

                                            • Market Drivers

                                              • Growth of youngest and oldest women
                                                • Figure 16: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
                                                • Figure 17: Time women spend maintaining their face (not including hair), by age, December 2016
                                              • Consumer confidence
                                                • Figure 18: GFK NOP consumer confidence index, Jan 2013-Jan 2017
                                              • Morning focus speeds up routine
                                                • Figure 19: Women’s face and body grooming activities, by time of day, December 2016
                                              • Devices as a beauty shortcut
                                                • Figure 20: Reasons that have/would encourage usage of beauty devices amongst women, by overall usage of beauty devices, August 2016
                                              • Taking the ‘treat’ out of treatments
                                                • Figure 21: Treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area in last 12 months, women only, June 2015
                                              • Lifestyle choices
                                                • The dangers of the environment
                                                  • Figure 22: Female employment rates, 2011-21
                                                • Make-up trends
                                                  • Figure 23: Purchase of base make-up amongst women, May 2016 and March 2017

                                              • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                                • Prep and purify
                                                  • All about that base
                                                    • Detox and digital
                                                      • Brains and heart

                                                      • Market Share

                                                        • Brands with a moisturising focus lose out
                                                          • Figure 24: UK retail value sales of mass-market women’s facial skincare, by brand, years ending March 2016 and 2017

                                                      • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                        • Fuller lips inspire launches
                                                          • Figure 25: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
                                                          • Figure 26: Lip launches in women’s facial skincare, 2017
                                                        • Being clear about benefits
                                                          • Figure 27: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
                                                          • Figure 28: Top claims for new product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, % change 2015-16
                                                          • Figure 29: L’Oréal Pure Clay, September 2016
                                                        • Prestige grows share
                                                          • Figure 30: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by price position, January 2014-March 2017
                                                          • Figure 31: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by ultimate companies and other, 2016
                                                          • Figure 32: New product launches from Deciem, 2016

                                                      • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                        • Spending moves to digital
                                                          • Figure 33: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, January 2014-March 2017
                                                          • Figure 34: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by media type, January 2014-March 2017
                                                        • Big campaigns push multiple benefits
                                                          • Figure 35: Olay, Boots No7, and NIVEA campaigns, 2016-17
                                                          • Figure 36: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by ultimate company and other, 2016
                                                        • Masks and cleansers are big business
                                                          • Figure 37: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by segment, January 2014 - March 2017
                                                          • Figure 38: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, March 2017
                                                        • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                        • Brand Research

                                                            • Brand map
                                                              • Figure 39: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, April 2017
                                                            • Key brand metrics
                                                              • Figure 40: Key metrics for selected brands, April 2017
                                                            • Brand attitudes: Women trust mass brands, but look to prestige for quality
                                                              • Figure 41: Attitudes, by brand, April 2017
                                                            • Brand personality: Prestige can do more to engage with consumers
                                                              • Figure 42: Brand personality – Macro image, April 2017
                                                            • Decléor and L’Oréal Paris are perceived in a similar way
                                                              • Figure 43: Brand personality – Micro image, April 2017
                                                            • Brand analysis
                                                              • NIVEA campaigns engage, but product range risks being basic and old-fashioned
                                                                • Figure 44: User profile of NIVEA, April 2017
                                                              • Liz Earle retains its luxury image since becoming more accessible
                                                                • Figure 45: User profile of Liz Earle, April 2017
                                                              • Neal’s Yard known for nature and ethics
                                                                • Figure 46: User profile of Neal’s Yard, April 2017
                                                              • L’Oréal Paris is trusted, but may border on tacky
                                                                • Figure 47: User profile of L’Oréal Paris, April 2017
                                                              • Clean & Clear’s association with oily skin keeps it youthful
                                                                • Figure 48: User profile of Clean & Clear, April 2017
                                                              • Dermalogica has expertise but lacks personality
                                                                • Figure 49: User profile of Dermalogica, April 2017
                                                              • Decléor seen as exclusively for affluent consumers
                                                                • Figure 50: User profile of Decléor, April 2017

                                                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                              • Age does not always mean wisdom
                                                                • Cleansing at the root of skincare
                                                                  • The ABCs of moisturising
                                                                    • An everyday treat
                                                                      • Routines are due an upgrade
                                                                        • Know your needs
                                                                          • Friends of the earth

                                                                          • Skin Type

                                                                            • Achieving natural radiance
                                                                              • Figure 51: Skin type of women, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 52: New product launches with brightening/illuminating claims, 2016
                                                                            • Youthful skin is everything
                                                                              • Figure 53: Skin type of women aged under 45, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 54: Black mask launches, 2015-16
                                                                            • Older women focus on visual markers
                                                                              • Figure 55: Skin type of women aged 45+, March 2017

                                                                          • Cleansing Formats and Routines

                                                                            • Engaging the inexperienced
                                                                              • Figure 56: Facial cleansing products used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 57: New cleansing milk product launches, for sensitive or spot-prone skin, 2016-17
                                                                            • New trends in a mature segment
                                                                              • Figure 58: Frequency of facial cleansing product usage, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 59: Repertoire of facial cleansing formats used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                            • Daily rituals vs. weekly shortcuts
                                                                              • Figure 60: Usage of facial cleansing products in the last 12 months, by frequency, March 2017

                                                                          • Moisturising Formats and Routines

                                                                            • Single product, single purpose
                                                                              • Figure 61: Facial moisturiser products used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 62: Repertoire of facial caring products (moisturisers or treatments), March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 63: Alex Carro skincare range, May 2017
                                                                            • Regular hydration for the ‘thirsty thirties’
                                                                              • Figure 64: Frequency of facial moisturiser usage, by age, March 2017

                                                                          • Treatment Formats and Routines

                                                                            • Serum needs explaining
                                                                              • Figure 65: Usage of facial treatments in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                            • Regular masking could drive growth
                                                                              • Figure 66: Frequency of facial treatment usage, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 67: Facial treatments used in the last 12 months, daily use vs non-daily use, March 2017
                                                                            • Signs of ageing boost treatment use
                                                                              • Figure 68: Frequency of usage of facial treatments in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                            • The eyes have it
                                                                              • Figure 69: Boots No7 Lift & Luminate eye cream advert, April 2016
                                                                            • A more targeted approach to anti-ageing
                                                                              • Figure 70: Areas of the face that show signs of ageing, chosen by respondents, March 2017
                                                                              • Figure 71: Treatments for specific areas of the face/neck, 2014-16

                                                                          • Behavioural Changes

                                                                            • A stable routine for most
                                                                              • Millennials treat problems
                                                                                • Figure 72: Behavioural changes amongst facial skincare users in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
                                                                              • Regular cleansing sparks awareness
                                                                                • Figure 73: Behavioural changes in the last 12 months, by frequency of cleansing product usage, March 2017
                                                                              • Daily moisturising routines evolve
                                                                                • Figure 74: Behavioural changes in the last 12 months, by frequency of facial moisturiser usage, March 2017

                                                                            • Factors Influencing Product Choice

                                                                              • Getting personal
                                                                                • Figure 75: Factors for choosing facial skincare products, March 2017
                                                                              • Price challenges
                                                                                  • Figure 76: The Ordinary, September 2016
                                                                                • Using nature to nurture

                                                                                • Attitudes towards Skin Care

                                                                                  • Comfortable in my skin
                                                                                    • Figure 77: Attitudes towards facial skin care, March 2017
                                                                                  • Sleeping beauty
                                                                                      • Figure 78: thisworks sleep-associated skincare product launches, 2016-17
                                                                                    • Older women use protection
                                                                                      • Figure 79: Attitudes towards facial skin care (any agree), by age, March 2017
                                                                                    • Growing up fast
                                                                                      • Figure 80: Agreement with the statement “It is not necessary to use anti-ageing products at my age”, by age, March 2017
                                                                                    • Here comes the sun
                                                                                        • Figure 81: Agreement with the statement “Moisturisers that contain SPF are as effective as using a separate SPF product”, by age, March 2017

                                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                        • Abbreviations
                                                                                          • Consumer research methodology
                                                                                            • Forecast methodology

                                                                                            • Appendix – Companies and Brands

                                                                                                • Figure 82: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, branded vs own-label, January 2014-March 2017

                                                                                            • Appendix – The Consumer

                                                                                                • Figure 83: Frequency of facial moisturiser usage, March 2017
                                                                                                • Figure 84: Frequency of facial cleansing product usage, by age, March 2017

                                                                                            Companies Covered

                                                                                            Women's Facial Skincare - UK - June 2017

