Women's Facial Skincare - UK - June 2017
“No longer using wipes and moisturisers to solve every issue, women are discovering the benefits of cleansing, cleaner living, and high-quality products on their skin. A new focus on natural radiance has distracted women from other concerns such as ageing, creating a need for brands to step in and remind them. However, as women declutter their cupboards, brands will need to offer flexible solutions to stay part of the core regime.”
– Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Pinpointing ageing concerns
- Clean living vs. lotions and potions
- Decluttering the cupboards
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- The market shows steady growth
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of women’s facial skincare, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Ride the trend wave
- Figure 2: UK brand shares in value sales of mass-market women’s facial skincare, year ending March 2017
- Descriptors drive relaunches
- Figure 3: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- The consumer
- Age does not always mean wisdom
- Figure 4: Skin type of women, March 2017
- Cleansing at the root of skincare
- Figure 5: Facial cleansing formats used in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Lightweight hydration…
- Figure 6: Facial caring formats used in the last 12 months, March 2017
- …and everyday treats
- Routines are due an upgrade
- Figure 7: Behavioural changes amongst facial skincare users in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Know your needs
- Figure 8: Purchase behaviour among facial skincare users in the last 12 months, March 2017
- Figure 9: Factors for choosing facial skincare, March 2017
- Friends of the earth
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards facial skin care, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Pinpointing ageing concerns
- The facts
- The implications
- Clean living vs. lotions and potions
- The facts
- The implications
- Decluttering the cupboards
- The facts
- The implications
- Pinpointing ageing concerns
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Prestige fuels growth
- Cleansing makes its mark
- Women make their own choices
- Prestige fuels growth
Market Size and Forecast
- The market shows steady growth
- Figure 11: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
- Similar levels of growth look set to continue
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of women’s facial skincare, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- The market shows steady growth
Market Segmentation
- Cleansing formats a clear winner in mass market
- Figure 13: UK retail sales value of mass market women’s facial skincare, by segment, years ending February, 2016-17
- Prestige storms ahead
- Figure 14: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, mass vs. prestige, years ending February, 2016-17
- Cleansing formats a clear winner in mass market
Channels to Market
- Range becomes important to choice
- Figure 15: UK retail sales value of women’s facial skincare, by outlet type, 2015-16
- Range becomes important to choice
Market Drivers
- Growth of youngest and oldest women
- Figure 16: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
- Figure 17: Time women spend maintaining their face (not including hair), by age, December 2016
- Consumer confidence
- Figure 18: GFK NOP consumer confidence index, Jan 2013-Jan 2017
- Morning focus speeds up routine
- Figure 19: Women’s face and body grooming activities, by time of day, December 2016
- Devices as a beauty shortcut
- Figure 20: Reasons that have/would encourage usage of beauty devices amongst women, by overall usage of beauty devices, August 2016
- Taking the ‘treat’ out of treatments
- Figure 21: Treatments had in a spa, beauty/grooming salon or other treatment area in last 12 months, women only, June 2015
- Lifestyle choices
- The dangers of the environment
- Figure 22: Female employment rates, 2011-21
- Make-up trends
- Figure 23: Purchase of base make-up amongst women, May 2016 and March 2017
- Growth of youngest and oldest women
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Prep and purify
- All about that base
- Detox and digital
- Brains and heart
- Prep and purify
Market Share
- Brands with a moisturising focus lose out
- Figure 24: UK retail value sales of mass-market women’s facial skincare, by brand, years ending March 2016 and 2017
- Brands with a moisturising focus lose out
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Fuller lips inspire launches
- Figure 25: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by sub-category, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 26: Lip launches in women’s facial skincare, 2017
- Being clear about benefits
- Figure 27: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 28: Top claims for new product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, % change 2015-16
- Figure 29: L’Oréal Pure Clay, September 2016
- Prestige grows share
- Figure 30: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by price position, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 31: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, by ultimate companies and other, 2016
- Figure 32: New product launches from Deciem, 2016
- Fuller lips inspire launches
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Spending moves to digital
- Figure 33: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, January 2014-March 2017
- Figure 34: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by media type, January 2014-March 2017
- Big campaigns push multiple benefits
- Figure 35: Olay, Boots No7, and NIVEA campaigns, 2016-17
- Figure 36: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by ultimate company and other, 2016
- Masks and cleansers are big business
- Figure 37: Total recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on women’s facial skincare, by segment, January 2014 - March 2017
- Figure 38: Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, March 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Spending moves to digital
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 39: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, April 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 40: Key metrics for selected brands, April 2017
- Brand attitudes: Women trust mass brands, but look to prestige for quality
- Figure 41: Attitudes, by brand, April 2017
- Brand personality: Prestige can do more to engage with consumers
- Figure 42: Brand personality – Macro image, April 2017
- Decléor and L’Oréal Paris are perceived in a similar way
- Figure 43: Brand personality – Micro image, April 2017
- Brand analysis
- NIVEA campaigns engage, but product range risks being basic and old-fashioned
- Figure 44: User profile of NIVEA, April 2017
- Liz Earle retains its luxury image since becoming more accessible
- Figure 45: User profile of Liz Earle, April 2017
- Neal’s Yard known for nature and ethics
- Figure 46: User profile of Neal’s Yard, April 2017
- L’Oréal Paris is trusted, but may border on tacky
- Figure 47: User profile of L’Oréal Paris, April 2017
- Clean & Clear’s association with oily skin keeps it youthful
- Figure 48: User profile of Clean & Clear, April 2017
- Dermalogica has expertise but lacks personality
- Figure 49: User profile of Dermalogica, April 2017
- Decléor seen as exclusively for affluent consumers
- Figure 50: User profile of Decléor, April 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Age does not always mean wisdom
- Cleansing at the root of skincare
- The ABCs of moisturising
- An everyday treat
- Routines are due an upgrade
- Know your needs
- Friends of the earth
- Age does not always mean wisdom
Skin Type
- Achieving natural radiance
- Figure 51: Skin type of women, March 2017
- Figure 52: New product launches with brightening/illuminating claims, 2016
- Youthful skin is everything
- Figure 53: Skin type of women aged under 45, March 2017
- Figure 54: Black mask launches, 2015-16
- Older women focus on visual markers
- Figure 55: Skin type of women aged 45+, March 2017
- Achieving natural radiance
Cleansing Formats and Routines
- Engaging the inexperienced
- Figure 56: Facial cleansing products used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Figure 57: New cleansing milk product launches, for sensitive or spot-prone skin, 2016-17
- New trends in a mature segment
- Figure 58: Frequency of facial cleansing product usage, March 2017
- Figure 59: Repertoire of facial cleansing formats used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Daily rituals vs. weekly shortcuts
- Figure 60: Usage of facial cleansing products in the last 12 months, by frequency, March 2017
- Engaging the inexperienced
Moisturising Formats and Routines
- Single product, single purpose
- Figure 61: Facial moisturiser products used in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Figure 62: Repertoire of facial caring products (moisturisers or treatments), March 2017
- Figure 63: Alex Carro skincare range, May 2017
- Regular hydration for the ‘thirsty thirties’
- Figure 64: Frequency of facial moisturiser usage, by age, March 2017
- Single product, single purpose
Treatment Formats and Routines
- Serum needs explaining
- Figure 65: Usage of facial treatments in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Regular masking could drive growth
- Figure 66: Frequency of facial treatment usage, March 2017
- Figure 67: Facial treatments used in the last 12 months, daily use vs non-daily use, March 2017
- Signs of ageing boost treatment use
- Figure 68: Frequency of usage of facial treatments in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- The eyes have it
- Figure 69: Boots No7 Lift & Luminate eye cream advert, April 2016
- A more targeted approach to anti-ageing
- Figure 70: Areas of the face that show signs of ageing, chosen by respondents, March 2017
- Figure 71: Treatments for specific areas of the face/neck, 2014-16
- Serum needs explaining
Behavioural Changes
- A stable routine for most
- Millennials treat problems
- Figure 72: Behavioural changes amongst facial skincare users in the last 12 months, by age, March 2017
- Regular cleansing sparks awareness
- Figure 73: Behavioural changes in the last 12 months, by frequency of cleansing product usage, March 2017
- Daily moisturising routines evolve
- Figure 74: Behavioural changes in the last 12 months, by frequency of facial moisturiser usage, March 2017
- A stable routine for most
Factors Influencing Product Choice
- Getting personal
- Figure 75: Factors for choosing facial skincare products, March 2017
- Price challenges
- Figure 76: The Ordinary, September 2016
- Using nature to nurture
- Getting personal
Attitudes towards Skin Care
- Comfortable in my skin
- Figure 77: Attitudes towards facial skin care, March 2017
- Sleeping beauty
- Figure 78: thisworks sleep-associated skincare product launches, 2016-17
- Older women use protection
- Figure 79: Attitudes towards facial skin care (any agree), by age, March 2017
- Growing up fast
- Figure 80: Agreement with the statement “It is not necessary to use anti-ageing products at my age”, by age, March 2017
- Here comes the sun
- Figure 81: Agreement with the statement “Moisturisers that contain SPF are as effective as using a separate SPF product”, by age, March 2017
- Comfortable in my skin
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Appendix – Companies and Brands
- Figure 82: New product launches in the women’s facial skincare market, branded vs own-label, January 2014-March 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 83: Frequency of facial moisturiser usage, March 2017
- Figure 84: Frequency of facial cleansing product usage, by age, March 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.