Women's Haircare - UK - March 2017
“The women’s haircare sector has struggled to show growth in recent years as savvy shopping behaviours continue to take their toll, with the category showing value growth of just 0.3% in 2016. The value of the prestige sector has shown a particular rise, keeping the category afloat, suggesting a willingness to trade up in the sector. However, trends favouring natural hairstyles and textures, as well as women worrying about damaging their hair, are impacting washing and styling behaviours.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director BPC
This report will cover the following areas:
- Styling sector struggles
- Damage concern is changing behaviours
Damage concern is a key driver of changes in haircare routines, highlighting opportunities for the natural/organic sector to position itself as a gentler way to care for hair, thereby encouraging washing and styling behaviours.
Within this Report, Mintel defines ‘women’s haircare’ as all haircare that is not specifically targeted at men. Accordingly, all market and launch information includes data for unisex haircare.
- Shampoos: All types of shampoo for washing hair including beauty or standard shampoos as well as anti-dandruff/medicated types. Also includes two-in-one shampoo and conditioner and dry shampoo.
- Conditioners and treatments: Rinse-out and leave-in conditioners, intensive treatments such as hot oils, serums, masks and sprays.
- Styling products: All products that are used to style, sculpt or fix the hair. These include mousses, gels, gel sprays, jelly, styling sprays, lotions, serums, gums, glue, paste, mud, clay, waxes, creams, milks, styling water, glosses and hairsprays.
Sales of shampoo, conditioner and styling products through all retail outlets and sold by hair salons for home use are covered by this Report.
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
