Womenswear - UK - May 2017
“The womenswear market has slowed considerably in the past year and trading conditions are set to become even more challenging, as retailers are forced to pass on rising cost prices to consumers. Consistent sizes and better-fitting garments have been identified as the improvements women would most like to see at the retailers they usually shop with, and in such a competitive marketplace it would be beneficial for retailers to invest in getting this right.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Tough times for the leading specialists
- The big issue: sizing and fit
- Reducing the youth bias in the womenswear market
- Tough times for the leading specialists
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Womenswear underperforms menswear
- Low levels of growth forecast
- Clothing prices on the rise
- Decline in 45-54s and 16-24s
- Women less confident about their finances than men
- Womenswear underperforms menswear
Market Size and Forecast
- Slowing womenswear sales
- Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK sales of women’s outerwear, 2011-21
- Low growth rates set to continue
- Figure 10: UK sales of women’s outerwear, at current prices, 2011-21
- Menswear outpaces womenswear
- Forecast methodology
- Slowing womenswear sales
Market Drivers
- Clothing prices on the rise
- Figure 11: Annual percentage change in consumer prices of garments for women and men, March 2016-March 2017
- Decline in 45-54s and 16-24s
- Figure 12: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, percentage change by age, 2011-16 and 2016-21
- Increase in overweight young women
- Figure 13: Proportion of overweight or obese women in the female population, by age, 2014 and 2015
- Women less confident about their finances than men
- Figure 14: How respondents would describe their financial situation, by gender, April 2017
- Leisure prioritised in spending
- Figure 15: What extra money is spent on, by gender, April 2017
- Young women the biggest social media users
- Figure 16: Social and media networks used by women, by age, March 2017
- Clothing prices on the rise
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Focusing on premium womenswear
- Young fashion brands tap into sustainability movement
- Decline in advertising spend
- Tesco launches fashion-forward Supermarket Women campaign
- Womenswear dominates in-store floor space
- New Look the third most trusted clothing retailer
- Next is no longer moving forward
- River Island stands out in youth sector
- Focusing on premium womenswear
Launch Activity and Innovation
- New lifestyle brands launch
- Figure 17: AND/OR womenswear collection, 2017
- Sustainable fashion
- Figure 18: ASOS Made in Kenya, 2017
- Tapping into personalisation
- Figure 19: adidas Knit For You pop-up, Berlin, March 2017
- New players in the market
- Focusing on premium womenswear
- Figure 20: Modern Rarity by John Lewis, September 2016
- Tech-focused store concepts
- Figure 21: Farfetch store of the future, 2017
- Pureplays move into physical retailing
- Figure 22: Missguided flagship store in Westfield Stratford, November 2016
- Extending into bridalwear
- New lifestyle brands launch
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising spend declines 7.4%
- Figure 23: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on womenswear, 2013-16
- M&S and Shop Direct biggest advertisers
- Figure 24: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on womenswear, by advertiser, 2013-17
- Press is main form of womenswear ads
- Figure 25: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on womenswear, by media type, 2016
- Figure 26: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on womenswear, by media type, 2013-16
- Campaign highlights
- Tesco launches Supermarket Woman ad for F&F
- Figure 27: Tesco’s Supermarket Woman campaign, April 2017
- John Lewis campaign focuses on experience
- Figure 28: John Lewis National Treasures campaign, April 2017
- Mango launches sustainable campaign
- Figure 29: Mango Committed, February 2017
- Advertising spend declines 7.4%
Space Allocation Summary
- Figure 30: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated space allocation, by men’s, women’s and childrenswear, October 2016
- Detailed womenswear space allocation
- Figure 31: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation, by category, October 2016
- Figure 32: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation, by category, October 2016
- Retail product mix
- Figure 33: Leading clothing retailers, share of clothing sales, by men’s, women’s and childrenswear, 2016
- Figure 34: Leading retailers of clothing, estimated sales mix, by men’s, women’s and childrenswear, 2016
- Figure 35: Leading clothing retailers, estimated sales density, by men’s, women’s and childrenswear, 2015/16
- Market share by product
- Figure 36: Leading clothing retailers, share of product markets, by men’s, women’s and childrenswear, 2016 (est)
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 37: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2016 and February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 38: Key metrics for selected brands, August 2016 and February 2017
- Ted Baker is worth paying more for
- Figure 39: Attitudes, by brand, August 2016 and February 2017
- Brand personality: M&S seen as unappealing
- Figure 40: Brand personality – Macro image, August 2016 and February 2017
- ASOS viewed as trendsetting
- Figure 41: Brand personality – Micro image, August 2016 and February 2017
- Brand analysis
- Value retailers: H&M, New Look and Primark
- Fashion-led retailers: River Island, Topshop and Zara
- Mid-market retailers: M&S, Next and Bonmarché
- Online-only retailer: ASOS
- Premium retailer: Ted Baker
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Women aged 45-64 buy more outerwear
- Declining shoppers at M&S
- New Look and Amazon most popular online
- Clothing specialists need to do more to stand out on the high street
- Demand for consistent sizing and better-fitting garments
- Fitting room technology holds strong appeal
- Older women want more representative models
- Women aged 45-64 buy more outerwear
What Fashion Items Women Buy
- Women buy more outerwear in 2017
- Figure 42: Types of fashion items bought in the last three months, by gender, April 2017
- Jump in purchases among 45-64s
- Figure 43: Women who have bought outerwear in the last three months, by age, February 2016-April 2017
- Tops are the most bought product
- Figure 44: Types of clothes women have bought in the last three months, April 2017
- Young men outspend women
- Figure 45: Amount spent on outerwear in the last three months, by gender and age, April 2017
- Women buy more outerwear in 2017
Where Women Buy Clothes
- Marks & Spencer loses shoppers
- Next falls out of favour among 25-44s
- Figure 46: Where women have bought clothes in the last 12 months, in-store and online, January 2017
- Tough times for George at Asda to retain its leading position
- Figure 47: Where women have bought clothes in the last 12 months, net in-store and online, by age, January 2017
- Where are women shopping online?
- Figure 48: Where women shop for clothes online, by age, January 2017
- Spend shifting online among 35-44s
- Figure 49: Trend data: Percentage point difference in shopper numbers at leading clothing retailers, by age, December 2015-January 2017
- Three in 10 shop from just one online retailer
- Figure 50: Repertoire of retailers purchased from in-store and online, January 2017
- Marks & Spencer loses shoppers
Attributes of Different Types of Retailers
- Pureplays associated with inconsistent quality
- Figure 51: Correspondence analysis – Attributes of different retailer types, May 2017
- Clothing specialists cater for the individual
- Department stores offer quality and original designs
- Figure 52: Correspondence analysis – Attributes of different retailer types, January 2017
What Women Would Like Improved
- More concerns with fit than men
- Figure 53: Improvements desired at retailers where women usually shop, January 2017
- Consistent sizing a significant priority among older women
- Figure 54: Improvements desired at retailers where women usually shop, by age, January 2017
- Unique designs more important than following trends
- Figure 55: Improvements desired at retailers where women usually shop, by age, January 2017
- Older women see most room for improvement
- Figure 56: Repertoire of improvements desired at retailers where women usually shop, January 2017
- More concerns with fit than men
Interest in Innovations
- Fitting room technology holds strong appeal
- Figure 57: Interest in innovations when shopping in-store and online, January 2017
- Mirror technology could boost social engagement
- Sustainable movement driven by the young
- Figure 58: Interest in innovations when shopping in-store and online, by age, January 2017
- Demand for more flexibility in payment options
- Fitting room technology holds strong appeal
Attitudes towards Shopping for Fashion
- More representative models wanted
- Figure 59: Agreement with attitudes towards shopping for fashion, January 2017
- Athleisure clothing becomes a wardrobe staple
- Tapping into the ‘leisure pound’
- Lack of storage space prevents purchases
- More representative models wanted
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
