“The womenswear market has slowed considerably in the past year and trading conditions are set to become even more challenging, as retailers are forced to pass on rising cost prices to consumers. Consistent sizes and better-fitting garments have been identified as the improvements women would most like to see at the retailers they usually shop with, and in such a competitive marketplace it would be beneficial for retailers to invest in getting this right.”

– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: