Workplace Pensions - UK - June 2017
“Whilst consumers clearly recognise the importance of paying into a workplace pension, many do not translate their attitudes into actions. Providers and employers may need to do more to incentivise employees to plan for retirement.
Promisingly for firms, consumers show a willingness to engage, with many keen to receive regular updates on their fund and hear about their projected retirement income.”
– Paul Davies, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Consumers call for a ‘down-to-earth’ pension provider
- Helping employees to help themselves
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Scope of this Report
- Trust-based pensions
- Contract-based pensions
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Insurer-administered trust-based premiums expected to see marginal boost
- Figure 1: Forecast of new insurer-administered trust-based pension premiums, 2012-22
- New single premiums to drive growth in the group sector
- Figure 2: Forecast of new group pension premiums, 2012-22
- Workplace pensions are increasingly seen as safest way to save for retirement
- Half of private sector employees personally contribute less than 2%
- Figure 3: Percentage of salary personally contributed by employees with workplace pensions, by sector, 2016
- Companies and brands
- Continued consolidation
- Scottish Widows to launch master trust
- The consumer
- Two thirds of employees are enrolled
- Figure 4: Workplace pension enrolment, April 2016 and April 2017
- High interest in retirement income forecasts
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards workplace pensions, April 2017
- Over two fifths of pension holders would like regular updates
- Figure 6: Interest in workplace pension features, April 2017
- Dashboards: the new advice hub?
- Figure 7: Interest in workplace pension advice/guidance, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Consumers call for a ‘down-to-earth’ pension provider
- The facts
- The implications
- Helping employees to help themselves
- The facts
- The implications
- Consumers call for a ‘down-to-earth’ pension provider
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Insurer-administered trust-based premiums expected to see marginal boost
- New single premiums to drive growth in the group sector
- Auto-enrolment continues to boost workplace pension ownership
- Workplace pensions are increasingly seen as safest way to save for retirement
- Half a million employers meet staging dates
- Insurer-administered trust-based premiums expected to see marginal boost
Market Size and Forecast
- Trust-based schemes
- Growth stalls in the insurer-administered trust-based sector
- Figure 8: New insurer-administered trust-based pension business (volume and value), 2012-16
- Premiums expected to see marginal boost
- Figure 9: Forecast of new insurer-administered trust-based pension premiums, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Forecast of new insurer-administered trust-based pension business, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
- Contract-based pensions
- Capacity crunch hits contract-based sector
- Figure 11: New group pension business (volume and value), 2012-16
- New single premiums to drive growth
- Figure 12: Forecast of new group pension premiums, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Forecast of new group pension business, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
- Trust-based schemes
Trends in Workplace Pension Ownership
- Auto-enrolment continues to boost workplace pension ownership
- Figure 14: Proportion of employees with workplace pensions, 1997-2016
- Half of private sector employees personally contribute less than 2%
- Figure 15: Percentage of salary personally contributed by employees with workplace pensions, by sector, 2016
- Auto-enrolment continues to boost workplace pension ownership
Market Drivers
- Workplace pensions are increasingly seen as safest way to save for retirement
- Figure 16: Financial products that consumers consider the safest way to save for retirement, July 2010-June 2012, July 2012-June 2014 and July 2014-June 2016
- Insurer-administered trust-based growth stalls
- Figure 17: Number of insurer-administered occupational pension scheme members and group pension policies in force, 2011-15
- Over half of employers using master trusts
- Figure 18: Pension scheme types and number of auto-enrolled eligible jobholders declared by employers, as at 31 March 2016
- Half a million employers meet staging dates
- Figure 19: Declarations of compliance, March 2017
- Over 800,000 new employers expected to stage in 2017/18
- Figure 20: Staging profile – Forecast for the number of small, micro and newborn employers subject to full duties, 2015/16-2017/18
- Workplace pensions are increasingly seen as safest way to save for retirement
Regulatory and Legislative Changes
- Pension Schemes Bill introduced
- Snap election leads to omissions from the Finance Bill
- LISA launches but receives limited backing
- Minimum contributions set to rise
- Figure 21: The minimum percentage of qualifying earnings to be paid by employers, employees and the government
- Pensions dashboard to boost transparency
- Pension Schemes Bill introduced
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Continued consolidation
- Scottish Widows to launch master trust
- Getting ethical
- Supporting small businesses with auto-enrolment
- Above-the-line expenditure exceeds £30 million
- Continued consolidation
Provider Rankings and Market Share
- Continued consolidation in trust-based sector
- Figure 22: Rankings of top 20 providers of insurance-administered trust-based occupational pension business, by gross premiums, 2015
- Aviva climbs to top spot in insurance-administered contract-based sector
- Figure 23: Rankings of top 20 providers of insurance-administered individual and group contract-based pension business, by gross premiums, 2015
- Continued consolidation in trust-based sector
Competitive Strategies
- Digital advice and guidance
- Scottish Widows to launch master trust
- Getting ethical
- Figure 24: Coverage of NEST’s climate-aware equity fund on Twitter, February/March 2017
- Supporting small businesses with auto-enrolment
- Digital advice and guidance
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Above-the-line expenditure exceeds £30 million
- Figure 25: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on pension products and advice, 2012/13-2016/17
- Digital advertising comes to the fore
- Figure 26: Distribution of above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on pension products and advice, by media type, April 2016-March 2017
- DWP continues to spend the most on ATL advertising
- Figure 27: Top 15 above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertisers of pension products and advice, 2015/16-2016/17
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Above-the-line expenditure exceeds £30 million
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Workers at small firms being phased in to auto-enrolment
- Two thirds of employees are enrolled
- One in five employees still confused about pension type
- Converting attitudes into action
- Over two fifths of pension holders would like regular updates
- Dashboards: the new advice hub?
- Workers at small firms being phased in to auto-enrolment
Size and Sector of Employer
- Workers at small firms being phased in to auto-enrolment
- Figure 28: Size and sector of employer worked for, April 2017
- Small firm workers most ‘at risk’ of opting out
- Workers at small firms being phased in to auto-enrolment
Pension Enrolment
- Two thirds of employees are enrolled
- Figure 29: Workplace pension enrolment, April 2016 and April 2017
- Nearly half of small firm workers already enrolled
- Figure 30: Workplace pension enrolment, by sector and size of employer, April 2017
- Two thirds of employees are enrolled
Type of Workplace Pension
- One in five employees still confused about pension type
- Better access, better engagement
- Figure 31: Type of workplace pension enrolled in, April 2016 and April 2017
- One in five employees still confused about pension type
Attitudes towards Workplace Pensions
- High interest in retirement income forecasts
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards workplace pensions, April 2017
- The unfairer sex
- Figure 33: Attitudes towards workplace pensions, by gender, April 2017
- High interest in retirement income forecasts
Interest in Workplace Pension Features
- Over two fifths of pension holders would like regular updates
- Figure 34: Interest in workplace pension features, April 2017
- Aggregation appeals
- Ethical funds have a place
- Over two fifths of pension holders would like regular updates
Awareness and Advice
- Jargon-free guidance could boost engagement
- Figure 35: Interest in workplace pension advice/guidance, April 2017
- Dashboards: the new advice hub?
- Only 1 in 4 pension holders has a preferred provider
- Figure 36: Provider awareness and engagement levels, April 2017
- Jargon-free guidance could boost engagement
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Market structure and key players
- Employer duties
- Pension supply and administration
- Figure 37: Main participants in the workplace pension market and how they interrelate, 2017
- Investment management
- The rise of master trusts
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Trust-based sector forecast – Best-and worst-case scenarios
- Figure 38: Forecast of new insurer-administered trust-based pension premiums – Best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Contract-based sector forecast – Best-and worst-case scenarios
- Figure 39: Forecast of new group pension business – Best- and worst-case scenarios, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
- Trust-based sector forecast – Best-and worst-case scenarios
