Yellow Fats and Edible Oils - UK - September 2017
“Changing eating habits, particularly bread being eaten on fewer occasions, has had an impact on sales of butter and spreads. Butter has benefitted from interest in natural and less processed products and received a recent boost from higher retail prices, but encouraging new uses will be important in driving future growth.”
– Richard Caines, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Range of health angles for brands to tap into in yellow fats and oils
- Scope for tackling declining usage with new promotions
- Opportunities for adding consumer value in butter, spreads and oils
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Return to value sales growth in 2017
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of yellow fats and edible oils, 2012-22
- Declining bread sales affecting butter and spreads
- Prices of olive oil and butter rise
- Ageing population more worried about saturated fat
- Companies and brands
- Own-label makes gains in yellow fats
- Figure 2: Leading brands’ shares in the UK retail yellow fats market, by value, 2016/17*
- Filippo Berio sees dip in olive oil sales
- Focus on natural and dairy-free products in yellow fats NPD
- Spray oil launches tap into health and convenience trends
- Coconut oils being joined by avocado oils
- The consumer
- More than nine in 10 buy butter and spreads
- Being spreadable and favourite taste most important factors
- Figure 3: Factors influencing choice of butter/spread for spreading, July 2017
- Strong demand for versatility in edible oils
- Three in 10 would pay more to support British farmers
- Figure 4: Product attributes worth paying more for, July 2017
- Details of regional origin can increase appeal
- ‘Healthy’ and ‘pure’ key strengths for olive oil
- Figure 5: Correspondence analysis: perceptions of different types of edible oils, July 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slowdown in downward trend in sales
- 2017 butter sales getting boost from higher prices
- Sales of spreads continue to decline
- Edible oils see a return to growth
- Declining bread sales affecting butter and spreads
- Rise in commodity prices for olive oil
- Wholesale butter prices have also been increasing
- Interest in cooking and baking important to market
- Ageing population more worried about saturated fat
Market Size and Forecast
- Slowdown in downward trend in sales
- Figure 6: UK retail value sales of yellow fats and edible oils, 2012-22*
- Figure 7: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of yellow fats and edible oils, 2012-22*
- Butter value sales getting boost from higher prices, but volumes hit
- Figure 8: UK retail value and volume sales of butter, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of butter, 2012-22
- Sales of spreads continue to decline
- Figure 10: UK retail value and volume sales of spreads, 2012-22
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of spreads, 2012-22
- Edible oils see a return to growth
- Figure 12: UK retail value and volume sales of edible oils, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of edible oils, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Butter sales boosted in 2017 by higher prices
- Figure 14: UK retail value and volume sales of yellow fats, by segment, 2015-17
- Speciality oils taking a larger share of sales
- Figure 15: UK retail value and volume sales of edible oils, by type, 2015-17
Market Drivers
- Declining bread sales are affecting butter and spreads
- Rise in commodity prices for olive oil
- Wholesale butter prices have also been increasing
- Interest in cooking and baking important to market
- Ageing population more worried about saturated fat
- Figure 16: Trends in age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Own-label makes gains in yellow fats
- Cooking oils dominated by own-label
- Filippo Berio sees dip in olive oil sales
- Oils account for the majority of new launches
- Bigger focus on natural products
- Spray oils tapping into health and convenience trends
- Coconut oils being joined by avocado oils
- Fall in 2016 advertising
- Lurpak has strongest reputation for quality
- Flora seen as most healthy brand
Market Share
- Own-label makes gains in yellow fats
- Figure 17: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail yellow fats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 18: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail yellow fats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Cooking oils dominated by own-label
- Figure 19: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail cooking oils market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 20: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail cooking oil market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Filippo Berio sees dip in olive oil sales
- Figure 21: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail olive oil market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 22: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail olive oil market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Own-label sales of speciality oils grow
- Figure 23: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail speciality oils market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 24: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail speciality oils market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Oils account for the majority of new launches
- Figure 25: New product launches in the UK butter, spreads and edible oils market, 2012-17
- Bigger focus on natural and environmentally-friendly products
- Figure 26: New product launches in the UK butter and spreads market, by top 20 claims (sorted by 2016), 2012-17
- Bertolli puts focus on butters for cooking
- Regional butters tap into interest in provenance
- Morrison’s extends ‘For Farmers’ range into butter
- Unilever extends Flora ProActive with Expert range with added vitamins
- Choice of dairy-free spreads increases
- First spreadable goats butter launched
- Premium and all-natural push in oils in 2017
- Figure 27: New product launches in the UK edible oils market, by top 20 claims (sorted by 2016), 2012-17
- Spray oils tapping into health and convenience trends
- Coconut oils getting more retail listings
- Avocado oil the latest big thing in speciality oils
- Focus on quality and flavour in olive oil
- Rapeseed oil also seeing premium launches
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Fall in 2016 advertising spending
- Figure 28: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on yellow fats and edible oils, 2012-17
- Figure 29: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on yellow fats and edible oils, by category, 2013-17
- Arla and Unilever the biggest advertisers
- Figure 30: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on yellow fats and edible oils*, by advertiser, 2013-17
- Flora is the most heavily-promoted brand
- Figure 31: Above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on yellow fats and oils, by advertiser and brand, 2016
- Anchor’s new ‘British’ look to be supported by a £4.5 million campaign
- Lurpak advocates ‘naturalness’
- Lurpak continues to challenge new consumers with ‘Game On, Cooks’ campaign
- Flora focuses on ‘Powered by Plants’ message
- Flora ProActiv unveils Expert Range
- Bertolli recipe videos promote authentic Italian cooking
- Stork announces charity tie up
- Frylight announces launch of £5 million multi-channel campaign
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, July 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 33: Key metrics for selected brands, July 2017
- Brand attitudes: Lurpak stands for consistently high quality
- Figure 34: Attitudes, by brand, July 2017
- Brand personality: Lurpak engaging strongly with consumers
- Figure 35: Brand personality – Macro image, July 2017
- Flora seen as most healthy brand
- Figure 36: Brand personality – Micro image, July 2017
- Brand analysis
- Lurpak has the strongest reputation for quality
- Figure 37: User profile of Lurpak, July 2017
- Anchor stands for consistent quality but seen as less innovative
- Figure 38: User profile of Anchor, July 2017
- Flora has strong association with health and wellbeing
- Figure 39: User profile of Flora, July 2017
- Bertolli has scope to increase usage through focus on health
- Figure 40: User profile of Bertolli, July 2017
- Clover lacks standout in yellow fats market
- Figure 41: User profile of Clover, July 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More than nine in 10 buy butter and spreads
- Nearly eight in 10 buy edible oils
- Being spreadable and favourite taste most important
- Less frying and buying of bread hitting sales
- Meeting demand for versatility in edible oils
- Three in 10 would pay more to support British farmers
- Details of regional origin can increase appeal
- Being seen as healthy and pure the key strengths for olive oil
- Lack of awareness of attributes of rapeseed and avocado oils
Buying of Yellow Fats
- More than nine in 10 buy butter or spreads
- Figure 42: Types of butter and spreads bought in the last 3 months, July 2017
- A quarter have bought at least three types of spreads in the last three months
- Figure 43: Number of different types of butter and spreads bought in last 3 months, July 2017
- Younger appeal of spreadable butter
- “Buttery taste” an important purchase driver
Buying of Edible Oils
- Nearly eight in 10 buy edible oils
- Figure 44: Types of edible liquid oils and solid oils/fats bought in the last 3 months, July 2017
- Nearly half of people buy more than one type
- Figure 45: Number of different types of edible oils bought in last 3 months, July 2017
- Vegetable, olive and sunflower oils dominate
Factors Influencing Choice of Butter/Spread
- Being spreadable from fridge and favourite taste most important
- Figure 46: Factors influencing choice of butter/spread for spreading, July 2017
- Being lower in fat also an important consideration
- No artificial ingredients another selling point
Usage and Buying Behaviour
- Less frying and buying of bread bad for market
- Figure 47: Usage and buying behaviour in relation to yellow fats and edible oils, July 2017
- Has the home baking bubble burst?
- Meeting demand for versatility and quality in edible oils
Product Attributes Most Likely to Add Value
- Three in 10 would pay more to support British farmers
- Figure 48: Product attributes worth paying more for, July 2017
- Higher animal welfare standards can also add value
- Health benefits justify a price premium for a fifth of buyers
Attitudes towards Butter, Spreads and Edible Oils
- Details of regional origin can increase appeal
- Figure 49: Attitudes towards butter/spreads and edible oils, July 2017
- Small bottles or packs can encourage experimentation
Perceptions of Different Types of Edible Oils
- Olive oil seen as the most healthy edible oil
- Figure 50: Correspondence analysis: perceptions of different types of edible oils, July 2017
- Figure 51: Perceptions of different edible oils, July 2017
- Being seen as healthy and pure the key strengths of olive oil
- Versatility biggest strength for sunflower oil
- Lack of awareness of attributes of rapeseed and avocado oils
- Coconut oil seen as a ‘trendy’ choice
- Methodology
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 52: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of yellow fats and edible oils, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of butter, 2012-22
- Figure 54: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of butter, 2012-22
- Figure 55: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of butter, 2012-22
- Figure 56: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of spreads, 2012-22
- Figure 57: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of spreads, 2012-22
- Figure 58: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of spreads, 2012-22
- Figure 59: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail volume sales of edible oils, 2012-22
- Figure 60: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail value sales of edible oils, 2012-22
- Figure 61: Best- and worst-case forecast of total UK retail volume sales of edible oils, 2012-22
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 62: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail butter market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 63: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail butter market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 64: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail margarine and spreads market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 65: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail margarine and spreads market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 66: Leading brands’ sales and shares in the UK retail cooking fats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 67: Leading manufacturers’ sales and shares in the UK retail cooking fats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.