"Yogurt’s longer-term growth in the Canadian market is a broader reflection of what consumers are demanding from what they eat and drink. Yogurt is perceived, by many, to be healthy, tasty and convenient. As a category, yogurt has a history of producing innovations that capitalize on emerging areas in health, or bringing them more into the mainstream while also offering consumers new flavours, textures and formats to keep the category ‘fresh’. This Report utilizes consumer input to provide readers with relative perspective in understanding what’s more and less important to consumers with regard to yogurt, identifies areas that are developed and those that appear to be underdeveloped to inform messaging and product development strategies in the Canadian market."

- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: