Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks - Canada - September 2017
"Yogurt’s longer-term growth in the Canadian market is a broader reflection of what consumers are demanding from what they eat and drink. Yogurt is perceived, by many, to be healthy, tasty and convenient. As a category, yogurt has a history of producing innovations that capitalize on emerging areas in health, or bringing them more into the mainstream while also offering consumers new flavours, textures and formats to keep the category ‘fresh’. This Report utilizes consumer input to provide readers with relative perspective in understanding what’s more and less important to consumers with regard to yogurt, identifies areas that are developed and those that appear to be underdeveloped to inform messaging and product development strategies in the Canadian market."
- Joel Gregoire, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Snacking remains a hyper-competitive occasion
- Aging consumer base represents potential challenge for yogurt
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Snacking remains a hyper-competitive occasion
- Figure 1: Foods eaten in the past week as a snack, July 2016
- Aging consumer base represents potential challenge for yogurt
- Figure 2: Usage of any yogurt, by age, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Potential to grow yogurt penetration at dinner
- Figure 3: Dayparts when yogurt is used, July 2017
- Health-focused innovation continues to drive consumer interest
- Figure 4: Health-related areas of interest in yogurt, July 2017
- Canadians show interest in yogurts with “premium” flavours
- Figure 5: Interest in yogurt with premium flavours and indulgent yogurts, July 2017
- Non-dairy yogurt represents potential opportunity among younger Canadians
- Figure 6: Interest in dairy-free yogurt, by age, July 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Yogurt growth expected to continue
- Focus on health to continue
- Canada’s aging population represents a potential challenge for yogurt
- Yogurt growth expected to continue
Market Size and Forecast
- Yogurt’s growth expected to continue
- Figure 7: Yogurt Canadian retail sales and fan chart forecast of market, at current prices, 2011-22
- Figure 8: Yogurt Canadian retail value sales and forecast of market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Yogurt Canadian retail volume sales and fan chart forecast of market, 2011-22
- Figure 10: Yogurt company retail market share, by value (%), 2016
- Yogurt’s growth expected to continue
Market Factors
- Canadians are more time-pressed
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Figure 11: Foreign-born share of population of G8 countries and Australia
- Focus on health to continue
- Figure 12: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadian adults, by gender, 2010-14
- Canada’s aging population represents a potential challenge for yogurt
- Figure 13: Population aged 65 years and over in Canada, historical and projected (% of total), 1971-2061
- Canadians are more time-pressed
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Yogurt continues to explore health avenues
- Opportunity for yogurt to penetrate dinner as Canadians’ flavour palates expand
- Indulgence doesn’t have to mean ‘bad for you’
- Yogurt continues to explore health avenues
What’s Working?
- Yogurt continues to explore health avenues
- Figure 14: Danone OIKOS SuperGrains, (Canada, February 2017)
- Yogurt continues to explore health avenues
Potential Challenges
- Portable snacking draws cross-category competition
- Figure 15: Foods eaten in the past week as a snack, July 2016
- Figure 16: Retail market volume consumption per capita in select categories & CAGR, 2011 vs 2016
- Portable snacking draws cross-category competition
What’s Next?
- Opportunity for yogurt to penetrate dinner as Canadians’ flavour palates expand
- Figure 17: Sevan Shawarma Chicken Meze Dinner Kit, (Sweden, May 2017)
- Indulgence doesn’t have to mean ‘bad for you’
- Figure 18: Dannon OIKOS Mayan Chocolate Flavor Yogurt (US, August 2017)
- Figure 19: Dannon OIKOS Triple Zero Chocolate Flavor Blended Greek Nonfat Yogurt (US, May 2017)
- Figure 20: Woolworths Apple Pie Yogurt with Fruit Swirls (Australia, August 2017)
- Figure 21: Yoplait Mix-Ins Key Lime Crunch Traditional-Style Yogurt (US, July 2017)
- Figure 22: Liberté Flan Caramel Dairy Dessert (Canada, September 2016)
- Figure 23: Liberté Crème Brûlée Dairy Dessert (Canada, October 2016)
- Ingredient focus allows promotion of artisan
- Figure 24: Liberté Sweet Cream Whole Milk Yogurt (US, September, 2016)
- Figure 25: Liberté French Lavender Organic Whole Milk Yogurt (US, August, 2016)
- Figure 26: Yoplait Raspberry, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Peach Whole Milk Yogurt Assortment (Canada, March 2017)
- Figure 27: Stonyfield Organic Vanilla Organic Whole Milk 100% Grassfed Yogurt (US, August 2017)
- Figure 28: Dreaming Cow Vanilla Agave Grass-Fed Cream Top Yogurt (US, August 2017)
- Figure 29: Greecologies Tasting Culture Greek Yogurt Lab 100% Grass-Fed Greek Yogurt with Thyme & Honey (US, August 2017)
- Continued opportunity for innovation in dairy-free yogurt
- Figure 30: CoYo Natural Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative (US, August 2017)
- Figure 31: Daiya Greek Yogurt Alternative with Strawberry (Canada, November 2016)
- Figure 32: GT's CocoYo Living Coconut Yogurt (US, July 2017)
- Opportunity for yogurt to penetrate dinner as Canadians’ flavour palates expand
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Yogurt’s popularity continues
- Flavour is the prime reason for eating yogurt
- Nutritional benefits strongly influence choice when selecting yogurt
- Demand for premium flavours
- Yogurt’s popularity continues
Yogurt Usage
- Yogurt’s popularity continues
- Figure 33: Yogurt retail volume, Canada, 2010-16
- Figure 34: Yogurt usage in the past three months, July 2017
- Figure 35: Yogurt usage in the past three months, by age, July 2017
- Figure 36: Yogurt usage in the past three months, by gender and age, July 2017
- Figure 37: Yogurt usage frequency in the past three months, by type, July 2017
- Yogurt usage wanes over the course of the day
- Figure 38: Dayparts when any yogurt is used, July 2017
- Figure 39: Dayparts when spoonable and drinkable yogurt is used, July 2017
- Yogurt as an ingredient potential opportunity to support frequency
- Figure 40: How yogurt is used, July 2017
- Yogurt underdeveloped in on-the-go occasion
- Figure 41: Yogurt usage at work/school or in transit, July 2017
- Yogurt’s popularity continues
Reasons for Eating Yogurt
- Flavour is the prime reason for eating yogurt
- Figure 42: Reasons for eating yogurt or drinking yogurt drinks, July 2017
- Figure 43: Top growing yogurt flavours, 2014-16
- Children’s presence is a key driver in yogurt consumption
- Figure 44: Reasons for using yogurt, by age of children at home, July 2017
- Health and nutrition are key drivers for eating yogurt
- Figure 45: Health-related reasons for using yogurt – Women, by age, July 2017
- Portability and convenience
- Figure 46: Convenience-related reasons for using yogurt, by age, July 2017
- Figure 47: Iögo Nano Apple-Cherry & Yogurt Snack (Canada, November 2015)
- Figure 48: Clif Bar & Company Shot Energy Gel with Razz Flavour (Germany, May 2017)
- Flavour is the prime reason for eating yogurt
Factors That Influence Choice
- Figure 49: Factors that influence purchase of yogurt and yogurt drinks, July 2017
- Nutritional benefits strongly influence choice when selecting yogurt
- Figure 50: Impact of nutritional benefits in yogurt purchase, by region, July 2017
- Less is more for yogurt consumers
- Figure 51: Impact of ‘no artificial ingredients’ in yogurt purchase, by gender and age, July 2017
Innovation Opportunities in Yogurt
- Figure 52: Areas of interest in yogurt, July 2017
- Alternative ingredients a means to bolster health considerations
- Demand for premium flavours
- Figure 53: Interest in premium flavoured and indulgent dessert yogurt, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
- Figure 54: Yoplait Source Dessert Flavoured Yogurts (Canada, August 2016)
- Figure 55: Müller Stracciatella Flavour Creamy Yogurt (Italy, July 2017)
- Figure 56: Oui by Yoplait Coconut French Style Yogurt (UK, August 2017)
- Figure 57: Correspondence analysis – Snacking occasions – July 2016
- Superfoods opportunity to boost health credibility among younger consumers
- Figure 58: Interest in yogurt with superfoods, by age and gender, July 2017
- Figure 59: President's Choice Blueberry with Overnight Oats Greek Yogurt (Canada, August 2016)
- Figure 60: FrescoFresh Vanilla Yogurt Parfait with Strawberries & Blueberries (US, May 2017)
- Figure 61: Norr Skyr Organic Skyr with Gooseberries (US, May 2017)
- Figure 62: President's Choice Power Fruit Skyr Icelandic Style Yogurt (Canada, March 2017)
- Figure 63: Interest in kefir, by age, July 2017
- Figure 64: Iögo Probio Kéfir Mango Probiotic Fermented Milk (Canada, December 2016)
- Figure 65: President's Choice Kéfir Strawberry Probiotic Yogurt (Canada, June 2017)
- International styles of yogurt appeal to one in five consumers
- Figure 66: Retail market volume consumption per capita, by country, 2015
- Figure 67: Sassy Lassi Mango and Strawberry Flavored All Natural Yogurt Drinks (US, March 2016)
- Figure 68: Trader Joe's Matcha Green Tea Greek Whole Milk Yogurt (Canada, July 2017)
- Dairy-free yogurt most popular with young women
- Figure 69: Interest in non-dairy yogurt, by gender and age, July 2017
- Figure 70: Kite Hill Blueberry Flavored Artisan Almond Milk Yogurt (US, July 2017)
- Figure 71: Kite Hill Key Lime Artisan Almond Milk Yogurt (US, November 2016)
- Figure 72: Silk Plant Power Plain Almond Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative (US, January 2017)
- Figure 73: So Delicious Dairy Free Chocolate Flavoured Coconut Milk Yogurt Alternative (US, January 2017)
Consumer Groups
- Health attributes are key in Canada and the US
- Figure 74: Retail market volume consumption per capita, Canada vs US, 2010-16
- Figure 75: Health-related attributes important in creating ideal yogurt/yogurt drink (US), May 2017
- Health attributes are key in Canada and the US
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.