Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks - US - August 2017
The yogurt and yogurt drink category is expected to decrease 2.5% in 2017 to become an estimated $8.5 billion category. Spoonable yogurt is expected to see the biggest sales decline of just over 4%, while yogurt drinks continue their growth boom with another year of double digit growth (14%); growth will start to level off in the coming years. The category is full of innovation as lesser-known international styles, yogurt with mix-ins, and dessert flavors diversify the market and allow consumers a variety of new options to try and perhaps add to their portfolio. While continued flavor and texture innovations will drive the category forward, consumers still are hungry for classic options like Greek and fruit flavors at the end of the day.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Spoonable yogurt declines 6.8% from 2015 – 2017
- Newer yogurt segments and flavors have a lower perception of health
- Purchase often based on habitual preferences
- Added sugars remain a concern
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Spoonable yogurt declines 6.8% from 2015 – 2017
- Figure 1: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by segment, at current prices, 2015-17
- Newer yogurt segments and flavors have a lower perception of health
- Figure 2: Yogurt perceptions, May 2017
- Purchase often based on habitual preferences
- Figure 3: Purchase/consumption behaviors, May 2017
- Added sugars remain a concern
- Figure 4: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- The opportunities
- Yogurt drinks and kefir expected to continue strong growth and drive the category
- Figure 5: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Innovative textures and flavors can expand the market
- Figure 6: Purchase/consumption behaviors, May 2017
- Consumers still seek protein first, also yogurts with probiotics and low sugar
- Figure 7: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt attributes, May 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Overall sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks are expected to decline in 2017
- Momentum of yogurt drinks and kefir will eventually begin to wane
- Spoonable dairy takes a hit
- Overall sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks are expected to decline in 2017
Market Size and Forecast
- Sales are expected to slightly decrease by 2.5% in 2017
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Sales are expected to slightly decrease by 2.5% in 2017
Market Breakdown
- Yogurt drinks/kefir steals share from spoonable
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, market share by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Yogurt drinks growth continues, spoonable yogurt stabilizes
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Supermarkets and other channels see similar sales patterns
- Figure 13: US supermarket sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, at current prices, 2012-17
- Category sees growth in natural channel
- Figure 14: Natural supermarket sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks 5/24/15-5/21/17
- Yogurt drinks/kefir steals share from spoonable
Market Perspective
- High-protein’ products increase yogurt competition, especially Greek
- Figure 15: Seeking In Better-For-You Foods, June 2016
- Diverse breakfast palates and behaviors support millennial engagement
- Figure 16: Behavior changes, by Millennials and non-Millennials, May 2016
- Increased snacking positions category at advantage
- Figure 17: Perceptions of yogurt types, may 2017
- High-protein’ products increase yogurt competition, especially Greek
Market Factors
- FDA delays nutrition label update
- Millennials are becoming parents
- Figure 18: Households with own children under age 18, by age of householder, 2016
- The iGeneration emerges as a key consumer group
- Figure 19: Population by generation, 2012-22
- Obesity rates continue to rise among adults
- Figure 20: Prevalence of obesity among adults aged 20 and over: US 1997-2015
- Changing face of health
- Figure 21: Self-perceptions, by respondents with a positive outlook on life, October 2016
- FDA delays nutrition label update
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Group Danone dominates, widens the gap
- General Mills struggles tied to Yoplait, stalled innovation
- Chobani rallied by drink offerings
- Group Danone dominates, widens the gap
Company and Brand Sales of Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks
- Category leader Group Danone gains through drinks, acquisition
- Figure 22: Leading company sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks, 2016 and 2017
- Figure 23: Leading company sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks, market share 2017
- Chobani approaches General Mills as Yoplait sees sharp decline
- Smaller brands see big success
- Figure 24: MULO sales of spoonable yogurt, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Chobani gains with entry in drink segment, expands with product extensions
- Figure 25: MULO sales of yogurt drinks, market share change by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Small brands, private label get the jump on established brands in drinks
- Figure 26: MULO sales of yogurt drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Category leader Group Danone gains through drinks, acquisition
What’s Working?
- Yogurt drinks and kefir gain traction
- Figure 27: MULO sales of yogurt drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- International yogurts attract consumers seeking authenticity and texture
- Mixable yogurts add excitement to a slowing Greek yogurt category
- Dessert flavors elicit interest and excitement in the category
- Figure 28: Consumer perception of sweet flavored yogurts vs total category, Jul 2017
- Yogurt drinks and kefir gain traction
What’s Struggling?
- Dairy spoonable yogurts take a hit
- Figure 29: Natural supermarket sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, change in market share by segment, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks ending May 24, 2015 – May 21, 2017
- Dairy spoonable yogurts take a hit
What’s Next?
- Non-dairy yogurt can appeal to consumers outside of dietary restrictive reasons
- Full-fat yogurts moving forward at full force
- Citrus flavors add pizzazz to traditional fruit options
- Figure 30: Yogurt new product or new variety/range extension launch, by flavor and percent of total, 2013-16
- Non-dairy yogurt can appeal to consumers outside of dietary restrictive reasons
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young adults have a wider yogurt portfolio
- Yogurt moves beyond breakfast
- Spoonable yogurt is seen as more nutritious than yogurt drinks
- Most yogurt consumers are habitual purchasers, one third open to new yogurt options
- Claims of low fat and low sugar may not drive purchase
- Consumers’ ideal yogurt contains fruit and protein
- Young adults have a wider yogurt portfolio
Yogurt/Yogurt Drink Purchase
- Greek, fruit flavored yogurts are most common types purchased
- Figure 31: Yogurt Purchase, May 2017
- Younger adults branch into new varieties of yogurt
- Figure 32: Yogurt purchase, by age, May 2017
- Yogurt drink and kefir consumers purchase more yogurt overall
- Figure 33: Yogurt purchase, by yogurt purchase, May 2017
- Hispanic millennials are a strong target for yogurt and yogurt drinks
- Figure 34: Yogurt purchase, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Greek, fruit flavored yogurts are most common types purchased
Yogurt Perceptions
- Beyond Breakfast
- Yogurt expands beyond the breakfast occasion
- Figure 35: Perceptions, May 2017
- Younger consumers use decadent flavored yogurts as a “healthier” dessert option
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- Flavor innovation has men eating more yogurt
- Figure 37: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by age and gender, May 2017
- Multicultural consumers see nutritious aspects of dessert flavored yogurts
- Figure 38: Yogurt perceptions, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Health perception
- Spoonable yogurts are thought to be better for you than yogurt drinks
- Figure 39: Yogurt perceptions, May 2017
- Traditional, spoonable types still hold the health halo
- Figure 40: Yogurt perceptions, May 2017
- Consumers think spoonable Greek yogurt is more nutritious than drinkable
- Figure 41: Yogurt perceptions of spoonable Greek and drinkable Greek yogurts, May 2017
- More than a quarter of 18-34-year-olds see non-dairy yogurt as nutritious
- Figure 42: Yogurt perceptions, non-dairy yogurt, by age and gender, May 2017
- Multicultural consumers see nutritional perks of yogurt drinks
- Figure 43: Yogurt perceptions, yogurt drinks, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Good for kids
- Parents see nutritional value and multiple usage occasions for yogurt drinks
- Figure 44: Yogurt perceptions, yogurt drinks, May 2017, by demographics
- Fathers also perceive drinkable Greek yogurt as good for kids
- Figure 45: Yogurt perceptions, good for kids, by gender and parental status, May 2017
- On-the-go
- Ease of consuming on-the-go is unique to yogurt drinks
- Figure 46: yogurt drinks and kefir products, by unit pack size, Jan 2014-June 2017
- 18-24-year-olds realize the portable benefit of yogurt drinks
- Figure 47: Yogurt perceptions, convenience by age, May 2017
- Parents with 3+ children appreciate the convenience of yogurt drinks
- Figure 48: Yogurt perceptions, yogurt drinks, by number of children, May 2017
- Correspondence analysis
- Methodology
- Newer yogurt segments and flavors have identity issue
- Figure 49: Correspondence analysis – Yogurt perceptions, May 2017
- Beyond Breakfast
Yogurt Behaviors
- Motivations
- Nutritional attributes and aided digestion drive yogurt consumption
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, May 2017
- Younger consumers turn to yogurt for weight loss
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- Urban consumers find a variety of uses for yogurt
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by living area, May 2017
- More than a quarter of Hispanic consumers use yogurt as an ingredient
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Habits
- Figure 54: Purchase/consumption behaviors, May 2017
- Men are less habitual yogurt shoppers
- Figure 55: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by gender, May 2017
- While somewhat overwhelming, the number of yogurts available does not hinder urban consumption
- Figure 56: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by living area, May 2017
- Asians are mixing up their flavor choices
- Figure 57: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Motivations
Yogurt Attitudes
- Fat
- Majority of consumers do not claim to prefer low-fat varieties
- Figure 58: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, May 2017
- Low-fat preference increases in importance with age
- Figure 59: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- Sugar
- Nearly one third of consumers seek yogurt with low sugar
- Figure 60: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, May 2017
- Older consumers care about amount of sugar, not kind
- Figure 61: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- Women seek out low-fat and low-sugar yogurts; men prefer natural and organic
- Figure 62: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by gender, May 2017
- Ingredients
- Nearly one third of 18-24-year-olds choose yogurt based on texture
- Figure 63: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, by age, May 2017
- Most consumers aren’t looking for organic yogurts
- Figure 64: Attitudes toward yogurt and yogurt drinks, Seek organic, by gender and age, May 2017
- Hispanics want natural and organic ingredients
- Figure 65: Purchase/consumption behaviors, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Fat
Ideal Yogurt
- Yogurt type
- Fruit flavored and Greek yogurts top the list for ideal types
- Figure 66: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt type, May 2017
- An increased repertoire makes it hard to play favorites
- Figure 67: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation - Yogurt type, by repertoire of yogurt purchase, May 2017
- One in five moms desire dessert flavored yogurts
- Figure 68: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt type, by gender and parental status, May 2017
- Asians seek plain/unflavored yogurts
- Figure 69: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, yogurt type, by race, May 2017
- Attributes
- Protein is the most desired yogurt attribute
- Figure 70: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt attributes, May 2017
- Low sugar and probiotics appeal to older yogurt consumers
- Figure 71: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt attributes, by age, May 2017
- Rural consumers want yogurt to help aid digestion and provide vitamins and minerals
- Figure 72: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt attributes, by living area, May 2017
- Black consumers want added vitamins and minerals in yogurt
- Figure 73: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, Yogurt attributes, by race, May 2017
- Ingredients
- Fruit mixed in is preferred over sweet or savory mix-ins
- Figure 74: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, ingredients, May 2017
- Younger men seek indulgence and texture
- Figure 75: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, ingredients, by age and gender, May 2017
- As kids get older, parents’ preferences change
- Figure 76: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, ingredients, by age of children, May 2017
- Sweet ingredients appeal to Hispanic yogurt consumers
- Figure 77: Ideal yogurt/yogurt drink creation, ingredients, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Yogurt type
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 78: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of spoonable yogurt, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 79: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of yogurt drinks and kefir, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 80: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 81: Total US retail sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 82: Total US retail sales and forecast of spoonable yogurt, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 83: Total US retail sales and forecast of spoonable yogurt, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 84: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt drinks and kefir, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 85: Total US retail sales and forecast of yogurt drinks and kefir, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 86: Total US retail sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 87: Total US retail sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 88: US supermarket sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 89: US sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks/kefir through other retail channels, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 90: Leading company sales of yogurt and yogurt drinks, 2016 and 2017
- Figure 91: MULO sales of spoonable yogurt, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 92: MULO sales of yogurt drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 93: Food and health attitudes, July 2016-March 2017
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.