The yogurt and yogurt drink category is expected to decrease 2.5% in 2017 to become an estimated $8.5 billion category. Spoonable yogurt is expected to see the biggest sales decline of just over 4%, while yogurt drinks continue their growth boom with another year of double digit growth (14%); growth will start to level off in the coming years. The category is full of innovation as lesser-known international styles, yogurt with mix-ins, and dessert flavors diversify the market and allow consumers a variety of new options to try and perhaps add to their portfolio. While continued flavor and texture innovations will drive the category forward, consumers still are hungry for classic options like Greek and fruit flavors at the end of the day.

This report looks at the following areas: