Yogurt - China - August 2017
“Leading companies keep investing in ambient yogurt, which has the highest penetration among all types of yogurt or yogurt drinks. To further increase consumption frequency, brands are looking for new approaches to build association with certain occasions. Though better-for-you is the ultimate trend, yogurt brands should not take away all the pleasure of indulgent taste.”
– Cheryl Ni, Research Analyst: Food & Drink
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Enhanced yogurt targeting fitness lovers
- Driving relevance amongst different consumer segments
- Opportunity of ambient spoonable flavoured yogurt
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Definition
- Figure 1: Mintel’s definition of different income groups, China
What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Ambient yogurt driving growth of the whole category
- Figure 2: Retail market value and volume of yogurt and yogurt drinks, China, 2013-17
- Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail yogurt market, by value, China, 2012-22
- Spoonable yogurt tapping into snacking occasion
- Key players
- Competition among ambient yogurt brands getting red hot
- Figure 4: Leading companies’ share of retail yogurt market, China, 2015 and 2016
- Increasing impact of niche spoonable yogurt brands
- Taking advantage of on-pack cues
- The consumer
- Ambient yogurt maintains advantage
- Figure 5: Usage of yogurt and yogurt drinks in the last three months, China, May 2017
- Yili’s fame largely comes from Ambrosial
- Figure 6: Yogurt brand penetration, China, May 2017
- Morning occasion is as important as evening
- Figure 7: Occasion of yogurt consumption, China, May 2017
- Healthy version does not equal deprivation of all pleasure
- Figure 8: Ideal yogurt (sweetness and fat content), China, May 2017
- Fruit and cereals are the most sought-after added ingredients
- Figure 9: Ideal yogurt (added ingredients), China, May 2017
- Quantity is more valued than variety when it comes to probiotics
- Figure 10: Opportunities of premiumisation, China, May 2017
- Skyr can be positioned as an upgraded version of Greek yogurt
- Figure 11: Perception (nutrition-related) of select types of yogurt/yogurt drinks, China, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Enhanced yogurt targeting fitness lovers
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 12: Products with fitness-related on-pack cues, Norway, Costa Rica and Brazil, 2016-17
- Driving relevance amongst different consumer segments
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 13: Products featuring high calcium with occasion association, Malaysia, South Korea and UK, 2015-16
- Figure 14: Spoonable products with fruit bits, featuring “no additives” claim, China, 2017
- Figure 15: Yili products with English names only, China, 2016
- Opportunity of ambient spoonable flavoured yogurt
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 16: Weidendorf ambient yogurt communicating its quality milk source, China, 2017
- Figure 17: Pascual ambient spoonable yogurt with less common fruit bits, China, 2017
- Figure 18: Imported products targeting specific consumer groups, China, 2016-17
Enhanced yogurt targeting fitness lovers
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ambient yogurt is the main growth-driven factor
- Snacking occasion encourages purchase for self-pampering
- Extension of imported brands – From ambient milk to ambient yogurt
Ambient yogurt is the main growth-driven factor
Market Size and Forecast
- Strong growth of the category despite slowing down upward trend
- Figure 19: Retail market value and volume of yogurt and yogurt drinks, China, 2013-17
- Figure 20: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail yogurt market, by value, China, 2012-22
- Encouraging consumption in new occasions to push volume growth
- Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of retail yogurt market, by volume, China, 2012-22
Strong growth of the category despite slowing down upward trend
Market Segmentation
- Major players investing heavily in ambient yogurt
- Figure 22: New flavours of Yili, Mengniu and Bright’s ambient yogurt brands, China, 2016-17
- Figure 23: Proportion of unflavoured drinking yogurt and liquid cultured milk, China, 2014-16
- Figure 24: Best- and worst-case forecast of drinking/cultured yogurt segment, by value, China, 2012-22
- Ambient lactobacillus drink growing faster than chilled variants
- Figure 25: Lactobacillus drinks with L/N/R sugar claims, China, 2016
- Figure 26: Lactobacillus drink with packaging resembling yogurt, China, 2016-17
- Both flavoured and unflavoured spoonable yogurt seeing growth
- Figure 27: Top three flavours of spoonable yogurt, China, 2014-16
- Figure 28: Unflavoured spoonable yogurt highlights authenticity and pureness, China, 2016
- Figure 29: Best- and worst-case forecast of spoonable natural yogurt segment, by value, China, 2012-22
- Figure 30: Best- and worst-case forecast of spoonable flavoured yogurt segment, by value, China, 2012-22
Major players investing heavily in ambient yogurt
Market Drivers
- Product innovation around snacking concept expanding consumption
- Figure 31: Wei-Chuan “Fang Si Dian” and “Man Zu Dian”, China, 2017
- Figure 32: Yoplait’s advertisement in metro station in Shanghai, China, 2017
- Germany leading the growth of imported yogurt
- Figure 33: Import volume of yogurt in the Chinese market, by country, 2015 and 2016
Product innovation around snacking concept expanding consumption
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Ambient yogurt helps major players remain competitive
- Building association with more occasions encourages further consumption
- Flavour exploration and packaging optimisation drives premiumness
Ambient yogurt helps major players remain competitive
Market Share
- Leading player’s growth driven by ambient yogurt
- Figure 34: Leading companies’ share of retail yogurt market, China, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 35: Mengniu Just Yogurt’s limited edition packaging featuring hit talk show Qi Pa Shuo, China, 2017
- Decline of chilled lactobacillus drinks affecting Wei-Chuan
- Figure 36: New launch of select dairy enterprises, China, 2015-17
- Geographic expansion of niche brands
- Imported products becoming competitive
- Figure 37: Arla Yoggi claim to have 26% more protein than regular in its ambient yogurt, China, 2017
- Potential of plant-based yogurt
Leading player's growth driven by ambient yogurt
Competitive Strategies
- Indulgence delivered by enriched dairy flavours
- Figure 38: Cheese-flavoured spoonable yogurt, China, 2017
- Figure 39: Yogurt products featuring cream or dessert flavours, China, 2017
- New approaches on occasion association
- Figure 40: Just Yogurt and Yoplait’s cooperation with Ele.me, China, 2017
- Figure 41: Products giving occasion-related cues on packaging, China, 2016-17
- Promoting yogurt as cooking ingredient
- Figure 42: Le Pur tapping into in-home cooking occasion, China, 2017
- Figure 43: Stonyfield Double Cream Plain Yogurt, US, 2017
- Packaging communicates premiumness and quality
- Figure 44: New packaging of Ambrosial, China, 2017
- Figure 45: Products featuring simplistic packaging, China, 2016-17
- Figure 46: Products featuring milk bottle or milk can on packaging, US and China, 2016-17
- Figure 47: Multi-layered yogurt products with see-through packaging, Canada, France and UK, 2016-17
Indulgence delivered by enriched dairy flavours
Who’s Innovating?
- Active innovation in the Chinese market
- Figure 48: The top three countries that contribute the most in new launches in yogurt and yogurt drinks, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 49: Proportion of new launches among dairy sub-categories, China, 2012-16
- Figure 50: Trend of select claims in yogurt, China, 2014-16
- Figure 51: Products with no cane sugar or no-fat claims, China, 2017
- Increasing protein content in the yogurt category
- Figure 52: Share of products with high-protein claim among all new launches, China, 2014-2017
- Figure 53: Protein content of yogurt new launches, China, 2012-17
- Figure 54: High-protein product claim to be a source of daily energy provider, China, 2016
- Fruit flavours dominating, while cereal rising
- Figure 55: Top flavour components in new launches of yogurt and yogurt drinks, China, 2014-16
- Figure 56: Products featuring flavour combination of fruit and cereal, China, 2017
- Beauty benefits brought by certain ingredients
- Figure 57: Yogurt or yogurt drink claiming to have beauty benefits, Japan and China, 2016-17
- Yogurt brands extending into snacks
- Figure 58: Yogurt brands’ snack products, Norway and US, 2012 and 2017
Active innovation in the Chinese market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Ambient yogurt is popular in breakfast occasion
- Consumers still need a bit of pleasure
- More education on Skyr’s nutrition value is necessary in marketing
Ambient yogurt is popular in breakfast occasion
Usage of Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks
- Ambient yogurt remains popular
- Figure 59: Usage of yogurt and yogurt drinks in the last three months, China, May 2017
- Figure 60: Change of usage frequency of yogurt and yogurt drinks, China, 2016 and 2017
- Ambient yogurt could have attracted more females in their thirties
- Chilled lactobacillus drinks are gaining middle-aged consumers
- Figure 61: Change of daily chilled lactobacillus drink consumption, by age, China, 2016 vs 2017
- Young females favour chilled spoonable yogurt
- Figure 62: Everyday user of yogurt and yogurt drinks among youth, by gender and age, China, May 2017
Ambient yogurt remains popular
Yogurt Brand Penetration
- Most of Yili’s fame comes from Ambrosial
- Figure 63: Yogurt brand penetration, China, May 2017
- Parent brand name speaks louder to males aged 30-39
- Figure 64: Sub-brand penetration, by gender and age, China, May 2017
- Yili has successfully built its reputation in the South
- Figure 65: Parent brand penetration, by region, China, May 2017
Most of Yili's fame comes from Ambrosial
Occasion of Yogurt Consumption
- Ambient yogurt as part of breakfast
- Figure 66: Occasion of yogurt consumption, China, May 2017
- Figure 67: Occasion of yogurt consumption, by consumption preference, China, May 2017
- Convenient solution for young males; indulgence for young females
- Figure 68: Types of occasion of yogurt consumption, by gender and age, China, May 2017
- Different habits across tier one cities
- Figure 69: Occasion of yogurt consumption, by city, China, May 2017
Ambient yogurt as part of breakfast
Ideal Yogurt
- Chilled yogurt is better received than chilled milk
- Figure 70: Ideal yogurt (temperature when serving), by gender, China, May 2017
- Figure 71: Ideal yogurt (temperature when serving), by preferred added ingredients, China, May 2017
- No need to take away all the pleasure
- Figure 72: Ideal yogurt (sweetness and fat content), China, May 2017
- Figure 73: Meiji’s new low-fat version of its spoonable yogurt, China, 2017
- Figure 74: Ideal yogurt (sweetness), by preference on fat content, China, May 2017
- Figure 75: Weighted average percentage of preferred sweetness level, by gender, region, company type and consumer classification, China, May 2017
- Rich texture is most welcomed
- Figure 76: Ideal yogurt (texture), China, May 2017
- Fruit and plant ingredients are popular
- Figure 77: Ideal yogurt (added ingredients), China, May 2017
- Figure 78: Ideal yogurt (added ingredients), by gender and age, China, May 2017
- Figure 79: Yogurt coming with cereal or nuts at convenience store and on-trade channel, China, 2017
- Majority of surveyed consumers prefer single-serve yogurt
- Figure 80: Ideal yogurt (packaging size), China, May 2017
- Figure 81: Yogurt in large packaging with a special lid, China, 2017
Chilled yogurt is better received than chilled milk
Opportunities for Premiumisation
- More shrewd consumers
- Figure 82: Product features that are worth paying more for, China, 2015 and 2017
- Different premium features to target different demographic groups
- Figure 83: Product features that are worth paying more for, China, May 2017
- Figure 84: Ranking of product features that are worth paying more for, by gender and age, China, May 2017
- Figure 85: Change of Simple Love yogurt’s packaging, 2015 and 2017
- Consumers in Beijing and Guangzhou focus on functional benefits
- Figure 86: Product features that are worth paying more for, by city, China, May 2017
- Chilled yogurt lovers have more sophisticated needs
- Figure 87: Product features that are worth paying more for, by certain yogurt type consumers, China, May 2017
- Figure 88: Yoplait claims to use 100% of raw milk, China, 2017
More shrewd consumers
Perception of Different Types of Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks
- Skyr needs further awareness building
- Figure 89: Awareness of different types of yogurt/yogurt drinks, China, May 2017
- Figure 90: Siggi’s skyr with on-pack introduction on product features, US, 2017
- Figure 91: Perception on cooked/roasted yogurt, by city, China, 2017
- Consumers are clear with lactobacillus drink’s pros and cons
- Figure 92: Perception (nutrition-related) of select types of yogurt/yogurt drinks, China, May 2017
- Lactobacillus drink has various target groups
- Figure 93: Perception (target groups) of select types of yogurt/yogurt drinks, China, May 2017
- Figure 94: General perception of select types of yogurt/yogurt drinks, China, May 2017
Skyr needs further awareness building
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs care less about sugar and fat content
- Figure 95: Ideal yogurt (sweetness and fat content), by consumer classification, China, May 2017
- MinTs have more occasions for yogurt consumption
- Figure 96: Occasion of yogurt consumption, by consumer classification, China, May 2017
- MinTs look more into protein and fibre
- Figure 97: Opportunities for premiumisation, by consumer classification, China, May 2017
MinTs care less about sugar and fat content
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 98: Value sales of China’s yogurt retail market, 2012-22
- Figure 99: Volume sales of China’s yogurt retail market, 2012-22
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 100: Value sales of China’s yogurt retail market, by segment, 2012-22
- Figure 101: Volume sales of China’s yogurt retail market, by segment, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology, Definition, and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Methodology
Companies Covered
