"There are research services that help you get smart about the big topics but that isn’t going to help you in a pitch. Then there are others that don’t necessarily get you smart but save you time. Finally there’s a third category that gets you smart about the major players and what the market is doing, and I have only really seen it from Mintel – I couldn’t hire someone for that amount of money to do all this.

We were once working with a client trying to create rich media persuading people to switch insurance, so we picked up a Mintel report that was actually titled Insurance Purchasing Decisions, and which looked at not only why people purchase insurance but also why they switch. It was like a piece of heaven fell from the sky for us. It was job done! It had everything we needed, but I feel those things happening all the time."